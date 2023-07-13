This is CNN ... facing backlash for correctly calling Dylan Mulvaney a 'him'

Yesterday, we told you Dylan Mulvaney has fled the United States to Peru because he felt unsafe in America. CNN also had a story about this breaking news on air last night. After the clip started making the rounds on Twitter, some people became very upset with the CNN journalist.

CNN correspondent calls Dylan Mulvaney a man and no one corrects him…



No one actually believes any of this nonsensepic.twitter.com/4dVAx0El4b — Woke Archive (@WokeArchive) July 12, 2023

When you've lost CNN ...

CNN MISGENDERED DYLAN MULVANEY!!! THEY MUST BE CANCELED!!! EXCLAMATION POINT!!! pic.twitter.com/q0Hbb6PwHm — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 13, 2023

Dude gendered him correctly, it’s the leftists that keep misgendering him — RonW (@rw1168) July 13, 2023

Yes, CNN called Dylan Mulvaney a 'he/him'. GASP!

CNN ran an on-air apology for their segment misgendering Dylan Mulvaney yesterday: "CNN aims to honor individuals' ways of identifying themselves, and we apologize for that error." pic.twitter.com/aF01aJsfPx — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) July 12, 2023

Of course, CNN apologized today after the mob wore them down with their faux outrage. Such a shame. For a second, CNN behaved like an actual legitimate news organization and reported the truth.

CNN didn't misgender Dylan Mulvaney. They correctly gendered him. Just because someone says that they are a car, doesn't make them a car. — Ernest Rollins (@JesusIsLord1973) July 12, 2023

So, CNN basically apologized for telling the truth because the truth made snowflakes really upset.

The fact this is even a story is ridiculous. — NavyTim (@ChiefNavyTim) July 12, 2023

It's complete nonsense.

People have to apologize because they evolved to be able to properly identify biological sex lmao — ohsnapclipclap (@ohsnapclipclap) July 12, 2023

Today, people have to apologize for living in reality. What a world!

😂 @CNN Apologized for "Misgendering" Dylan Mulvaney by using "He" in their report. 🤦‍♂️Sorry CNN you didn't misgender HIM you just forgot to Acquiesce to his wishes to be called a chic! #Thisisgettingstupid — Stephen LaForty (@PirateSteve27) July 13, 2023

It isn't getting stupid. It is already way past stupid.

“Misgendering someone is the most emotionally abusive thing you can do to a person.” Same people: pic.twitter.com/KuqzUaUGJA — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 13, 2023

It's the hypocrisy that gets me every single time.

No, they correctly used masculine pronouns typically of natural born

males. — TNT the Great (@taylty88) July 13, 2023

Bill Maher was right - you can never be woke enough. — Based in MA (@ma_based) July 13, 2023

1st true thing I've heard from CNN in a while — jack curtis (@oldguy53) July 13, 2023

Backlash over accurately referring to Dylan Mulvany as a ‘he’. Ridiculous. — My Nuggets Ate Your Cat (@LostPilgrimUSA) July 13, 2023

Didn't the Supreme Court just rule that you cannot force anyone to say something? Isn't forcing someone to use a pronoun to identify them going against this ruling? — 👑 Princess Betsy 👑 (@betsy52322713) July 13, 2023

Even if the court says we are entitled to free speech, the mob will still do their best to make you comply. Never forget that.

