This is CNN ... facing backlash for correctly calling Dylan Mulvaney a 'him'

justmindy  |  5:00 PM on July 13, 2023
Townhall Media

Yesterday, we told you Dylan Mulvaney has fled the United States to Peru because he felt unsafe in America. CNN also had a story about this breaking news on air last night. After the clip started making the rounds on Twitter, some people became very upset with the CNN journalist.

When you've lost CNN ...

Yes, CNN called Dylan Mulvaney a 'he/him'. GASP!

Of course, CNN apologized today after the mob wore them down with their faux outrage. Such a shame. For a second, CNN behaved like an actual legitimate news organization and reported the truth.

So, CNN basically apologized for telling the truth because the truth made snowflakes really upset.

Recommended

Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END YOU (and tell your MOM-LOL)
Sam J.

It's complete nonsense.

Today, people have to apologize for living in reality. What a world!

It isn't getting stupid. It is already way past stupid.

It's the hypocrisy that gets me every single time.

Even if the court says we are entitled to free speech, the mob will still do their best to make you comply. Never forget that.

