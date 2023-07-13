CNN's Arlette Saenz shows she's still 'one of the worst Biden tools' with Q about 'US military readiness'

Late last month, CNN reporter Arlette Saenz put Facts First™ by asking President Joe Biden an insanely loaded question about the Supreme Court's legitimacy, or lack thereof:

CNN's Arlette Saenz: "President Biden, the Congressional Black Caucus said the Supreme Court has thrown into question its own legitimacy. Is this a rogue court?



President Biden: "This is not a normal court." pic.twitter.com/7BNJagP1P1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 29, 2023

Saenz is not an actual journalist, but she plays one on TV. And she evidently sees it as her job to wind up intellectually dishonest and intellectually challenged Joe Biden with intellectually dishonest and intellectually challenged questions.

And today, she asked him another one:

CNN's @ArletteSaenz: "You're seeing the GOP grappling w/ tying abortion rights to defense issues, incl. a block on military promotions by @SenTurberville. What does this say about U.S. military readiness?"



Biden calls it "ridiculous," "irresponsible," & "jeopardizing" America pic.twitter.com/ncdsHaxPv2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 13, 2023

It would've been a lot easier if Saenz had just asked Joe Biden "Why does the GOP hate our military and love forced births and suck so hard, Mr. President?" Because her question was effectively a statement about how the GOP hates our military and loves forced births and sucks so hard.

It's definitely CNN.

CNN's set up question to push the Biden Administration's narrative. The correct question would be, "Mr President, why would the military budget include government payment for abortions which is in direct violation of the law?" — Jerry Levy (@JerryLe00723434) July 13, 2023

Arlette Saenz and CNN journalists in general don't care about asking the right questions. They only care about making Republicans and conservatives look bad and kissing up to Democrats.

Would it kill CNN to be honest? Just once? Biden and DOD are violating the Hyde Amendment. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) July 13, 2023

Would it kill CNN to be honest? It actually might. They've been trafficking in liberal bias and false narratives for so long that they don't know how to not be lying hacks.

It’s another perfect inversion: Biden admin tied abortion to defense issues https://t.co/9lXoqvfqGX — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 13, 2023

Wait @ArletteSaenz you think REPUBLICANS tied abortion to defense?



Republicans are trying to remove abortion from defense. Surely we can connect you with someone on @SenTuberville’s team for a briefing on what’s really happening before you spread misinfo on the global stage. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 13, 2023

But Arlette Saenz wants to spread misinfo on the global stage. So does Joe Biden, for that matter. No wonder CNN and Democrats get along so well.

This is why people hate the media — right here. It’s the Democrats who tied abortion with U.S. military readiness, and Republicans who are trying to get that garbage out of there. @ArletteSaenz @POTUS https://t.co/LpxU2RuiOA — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) July 13, 2023

One of the biggest coups the left pulls off is doing something insane (forcing taxpayer funding for abortion at DOD, bailing out rich kids student loan debt, destroying energy, opening the border)..



Then getting media to treat Republicans as the crazy ones for trying to fix it. https://t.co/XfhJJ99HNk — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 13, 2023

Everyone for hundreds of years: we shouldn’t force taxpayers to fund abortion.



Dems: Agreed



**Biden takes office**



Biden: We are doing taxpayer funding for abortions



GOP: Don’t like that



Dems: Extremists!



Media: Extremist Republicans are changing abortion law! — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 13, 2023

It's a consistent and entirely predictable pattern at this point. You can set your watch by this stuff.

Up is down. White is black. Hot is cold.



Regime media will literally frame something the opposite of reality. https://t.co/vZ4dY8xamG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 13, 2023

CNN's Arlette Saenz. She's one of the worst Biden tools. She's absolutely adored Biden for years. https://t.co/jTclgDQe67 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 13, 2023

She can have him. But leave the rest of us out of it.

So many scandals surrounding this administration but nope @ArletteSaenz decided to ignore all that and chose to embarrass herself on the world stage as Biden! Propaganda network continues its work 🤡 — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) July 13, 2023

All in a day's work for a CNN Real Journalist, Mr. President.

No doubt in my mind, the White House gave @ArletteSaenz that question to ask.



Screw the media. https://t.co/XC3wpBxm5c — RepubliGAY (@RepubliGAY) July 13, 2023

Oh, we wouldn't be even remotely surprised.

***

