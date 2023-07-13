CNN's Arlette Saenz shows she's still 'one of the worst Biden tools' with Q about 'US military readiness'

Eventbrite declares they actually won't be involved in helping REAL women speak
Sarah D  |  2:16 PM on July 13, 2023
Twitchy

Late last month, CNN reporter Arlette Saenz put Facts First™ by asking President Joe Biden an insanely loaded question about the Supreme Court's legitimacy, or lack thereof:

Saenz is not an actual journalist, but she plays one on TV. And she evidently sees it as her job to wind up intellectually dishonest and intellectually challenged Joe Biden with intellectually dishonest and intellectually challenged questions.

And today, she asked him another one:

It would've been a lot easier if Saenz had just asked Joe Biden "Why does the GOP hate our military and love forced births and suck so hard, Mr. President?" Because her question was effectively a statement about how the GOP hates our military and loves forced births and sucks so hard.

It's definitely CNN.

Arlette Saenz and CNN journalists in general don't care about asking the right questions. They only care about making Republicans and conservatives look bad and kissing up to Democrats.

Would it kill CNN to be honest? It actually might. They've been trafficking in liberal bias and false narratives for so long that they don't know how to not be lying hacks.

But Arlette Saenz wants to spread misinfo on the global stage. So does Joe Biden, for that matter. No wonder CNN and Democrats get along so well.

It's a consistent and entirely predictable pattern at this point. You can set your watch by this stuff.

She can have him. But leave the rest of us out of it.

All in a day's work for a CNN Real Journalist, Mr. President.

Oh, we wouldn't be even remotely surprised.

***

