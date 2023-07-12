Guardian's new attempt to bust Clarence Thomas in Christmas Party scandal epitomizes MSM's desperation

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas moonlights as a serial killer who kicks puppies and hates Mr. Rogers.

OK, so technically none of that is true, but it might as well be with the way liberals and the media have been gunning for him. The man can't bend down to tie his shoes without firefighters falling all over themselves to see an ethics scandal where it doesn't exist. Major props to Clarence Thomas for not just going scorched-earth on these lying SOBs for what they've been doing to him, because if we were in his position, we're not sure we'd be able to maintain even an ounce of his patience and composure.

So, what kind of dirt have they dug up on him now? Let's head over to The Guardian to find out:

Lawyers with supreme court business paid Clarence Thomas aide via Venmo https://t.co/RbRErMHkXR — The Guardian (@guardian) July 12, 2023

Sounds like they've finally nailed him this time! Let's take a closer look at their case against him:

Several lawyers who have had business before the supreme court, including one who successfully argued to end race-conscious admissions at universities, paid money to a top aide to Justice Clarence Thomas, according to the aide’s Venmo transactions. The payments appear to have been made in connection to Thomas’s 2019 Christmas party. ... The lawyers who made the Venmo transactions were: Patrick Strawbridge, a partner at Consovoy McCarthy who recently successfully argued that affirmative action violated the US constitution; Kate Todd, who served as White House deputy counsel under Donald Trump at the time of the payment and is now a managing party of Ellis George Cipollone’s law office; Elbert Lin, the former solicitor general of West Virginia who played a key role in a supreme court case that limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions; and Brian Schmalzbach, a partner at McGuire Woods who has argued multiple cases before the supreme court. Other lawyers who made payments include Manuel Valle, a graduate of Hillsdale College and the University of Chicago Law School who clerked for Thomas last year and is currently working as a managing associate at Sidley, and Liam Hardy, who was working at the Department of Justice’s office of legal counsel at the time the payment was made and now serves as an appeals court judge for the armed forces. Will Consovoy, who died earlier this year, also made a payment. Consovoy clerked for Thomas during the 2008-09 term and was considered a rising star in conservative legal circles. After his death, the New York Times reported that Consovoy had come away from his time working for Thomas “with the conviction that the court was poised to tilt further to the right – and that constitutional rulings that had once been considered out of reach by conservatives, on issues like voting rights, abortion and affirmative action, would suddenly be within grasp”.

None of the lawyers who made payments responded to emailed questions from the Guardian.

Probably because they had something to hide or were trying to protect Clarence Thomas!

Or maybe because they refused to dignify The Guardian's pathetic attempt at investigative reporting with a response.

Hilarious way to misframe that former *law clerks* to Thomas covered share of expenses of Christmas party. Just wait until reporter learns about clerk reunions.



Lawyers with supreme court business paid Clarence Thomas aide via Venmo https://t.co/JljzlyfAZw — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) July 12, 2023

Love this from silly Guardian piece on Thomas clerks covering costs of Christmas party: "it remains unclear what the funds were for." Gee, what could the purpose have been? Such a mystery. pic.twitter.com/C6heMeHUPf — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) July 12, 2023

We're actually embarrassed for The Guardian. We don't feel bad for them, to be clear, because they suck. But the secondhand cringe we're feeling right now over what's supposed to be a damning scoop on Clarence Thomas is off the charts.

Even George Conway is rolling his eyes:

Yeah. This is complete nonsense. This is the sort of thing former law clerks of judges of all stripes do in organizing social gatherings like these. And I say this as someone who has no problem questioning Justice Thomas’s conduct in the matter involving his mother’s house. https://t.co/44s0F8SgB2 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 12, 2023

When you've gone too far for George Conway, you've gone too far.

These attempts are getting sadder and sadder by the day… https://t.co/L7v3aQ8xKu — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 12, 2023

Summary: Thomas had a Christmas Party with his current and former law clerks. The guests split some of the costs (guessing alcohol and snacks) via Venmo.



That’s the entire story, but they quoted a crazy person who pretends to be an expert in ethics to declare it a scandal. — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 12, 2023

The more we think about it, the worse it looks.

Level of desperation to deflect from Sotomayor forcing countless institutions to pimp her product for her own profit seems to be climbing to absurd levels.



Why is it so important to "journalists" that this be done though? https://t.co/AVzxqR5brP — Some Guy (@JustHereToShare) July 12, 2023

Because it's so important to "journalists" to make sure that Clarence Thomas remains a villain.

The left’s hatred for Clarence Thomas simply for being a black conservative is very telling. https://t.co/Z8zvzc4WTK — TheLastGentleman (@AppreciatesNick) July 12, 2023

Speaks volumes.

Anyone who takes this joke of an article remotely seriously is a shameless political hack. https://t.co/zFQHBxoWyJ — Jonathan D. Urick 🇺🇦 (@jonathanurick) July 12, 2023

Same goes for anyone who was involved in putting that article together.

That article is the stupidest thing I've ever read. https://t.co/CYT0C1raoN — Joshua J. Prince (@JoshuaJPrince) July 12, 2023

Well, just stay tuned. We shouldn't have to wait too long for another dumbass hit piece on Clarence Thomas.

