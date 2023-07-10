BREAKING: Fed district court deals Biden admin another MAJOR blow DENYING motion for...
Must-read thread blisters MSM for feigning shock at Biden's bad behavior when the...
Mary Katharine Ham ROASTS New Republic's Michael Tomasky for glaring Biden hypocrisy
Jet set eco czar John Kerry explains how war in Ukraine is worsening...
Ana Navarro brags that she sticks her head out of her car and...
MSNBC shames the EVIL far-right for not being big fat slobs
Media ditching their 'kindly Uncle Joe Biden' BS makes peeps wonder if Dems...
Joe Scarborough says quit whining because 'America's doing pretty damn well'
Let's all remember how hot-tempered Joe Biden promised to deal with disrespect shown...
Report Details Biden's Rage Behind Closed Doors
'Too f**kin' bad': Dana White isn't having ANY OF IT when journo tries...
Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after...
Vivek rolls out a new fundraising plan and the Twitter memes are...
Biden's in England and 'King Charles is the Easter Bunny' (horrible optics alert)

The View cohosts sink to new low by *defending* Joe Biden inflicting emotional trauma on 7th grandchild

Sarah D  |  2:02 PM on July 10, 2023
Townhall Media

Earlier, we told you about Ana Navarro telling her "View" cohosts and audience today that in her free time, she enjoys going around Florida in her car, sticking her head out the window and yelling "We say gay!" at anyone who will listen. Of course, nobody's actually listening. But it makes her feel good about herself, so there's that, at least.

And we can kind of understand why that would make her feel good. She's terrified of Ron DeSantis because she needs Donald Trump to be the nominee, and she'd like to think that shrieking incoherently at DeSantis supporters is a positive contribution she can make to society. We suppose we'd feel good about that, too, if we were infected with an acute case of DeSantis Derangement Syndrome and were also extremely stupid.

But we'd like to think that even an extremely stupid person would draw the line at feeling good about defending a man who has made a point of not acknowledging the existence of his seventh grandchild. And yet, Ana and some of her fellow luminaries on "The View" are doing just that.

Before we get to Ana and Co., we should point out that Alyssa Farah Griffin — who has become quite an ardent defender of Joe Biden since leaving her job with the Trump administration and getting paid to be a Democratic shill — to her credit, denounced Biden ignoring Navy Joan.

Not the most harsh denunciation she could have given, but on this show, and from her, it's something, at least. Sara Haines was also willing to acknowledge that it's not a great look for Joe Biden to keep talking about having six grandchildren:

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham ROASTS New Republic's Michael Tomasky for glaring Biden hypocrisy
justmindy

Neither Griffin nor Haines went nearly as far as they should have, but they didn't just blindly give Joe Biden a pass.

Too bad their cohosts couldn't even bring themselves to issue a soft condemnation:

Those clips were genuinely sickening to watch. Imagine being so utterly broken by partisan politics that you find a way to justify a grandfather pretending his granddaughter — who really is an entirely innocent victim in all of this — doesn't exist. Imagine defending inflicting lifelong emotional scars on a little girl because you're so consumed with hatred for the Right that you can't even acknowledge the humanity of a child whose only crime was being born of a garbage excuse for a father.

Hopefully you can't imagine that, because you'd have to be beyond salvation at that point.

It's difficult to find the words to express what we're feeling right now. At least words that we can print here.

And we hear them. Loud and clear.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANA NAVARRO HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW WHOOPI GOLDBERG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham ROASTS New Republic's Michael Tomasky for glaring Biden hypocrisy
justmindy
BREAKING: Fed district court deals Biden admin another MAJOR blow DENYING motion for stay in MO vs. Biden
Sam J.
Must-read thread blisters MSM for feigning shock at Biden's bad behavior when the proof was always there
Sarah D
Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after Roe (watch)
Sam J.
'Too f**kin' bad': Dana White isn't having ANY OF IT when journo tries pushing MUH RACISM (watch)
Sam J.
Black doc RANTS about EVIL RACIST white people flying thin blue line flag in her wealthy neighborhood
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Mary Katharine Ham ROASTS New Republic's Michael Tomasky for glaring Biden hypocrisy justmindy