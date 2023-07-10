The View cohosts sink to new low by *defending* Joe Biden inflicting emotional trauma on 7th grandchild

Earlier, we told you about Ana Navarro telling her "View" cohosts and audience today that in her free time, she enjoys going around Florida in her car, sticking her head out the window and yelling "We say gay!" at anyone who will listen. Of course, nobody's actually listening. But it makes her feel good about herself, so there's that, at least.

And we can kind of understand why that would make her feel good. She's terrified of Ron DeSantis because she needs Donald Trump to be the nominee, and she'd like to think that shrieking incoherently at DeSantis supporters is a positive contribution she can make to society. We suppose we'd feel good about that, too, if we were infected with an acute case of DeSantis Derangement Syndrome and were also extremely stupid.

But we'd like to think that even an extremely stupid person would draw the line at feeling good about defending a man who has made a point of not acknowledging the existence of his seventh grandchild. And yet, Ana and some of her fellow luminaries on "The View" are doing just that.

Before we get to Ana and Co., we should point out that Alyssa Farah Griffin — who has become quite an ardent defender of Joe Biden since leaving her job with the Trump administration and getting paid to be a Democratic shill — to her credit, denounced Biden ignoring Navy Joan.

Alyssa Farah Griffin hates that Joe says he only has 6 grandkids:

"I know that someday she will be old enough to read and hear the speeches where he says 'my six grandchildren' and just leaves out that there's a seventh." pic.twitter.com/cbZPaZQLRo — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2023

Not the most harsh denunciation she could have given, but on this show, and from her, it's something, at least. Sara Haines was also willing to acknowledge that it's not a great look for Joe Biden to keep talking about having six grandchildren:

Sara Haines claims "both parents are kind of weaponizing the child."

"I think President Biden doesn't need to overstep his son. I like that part," she declares.

But she doesn't like that Joe goes out of his way to say he only has 6 grandkids, Navarro blames the right for that. pic.twitter.com/CnfCnwJg5W — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2023

Neither Griffin nor Haines went nearly as far as they should have, but they didn't just blindly give Joe Biden a pass.

Too bad their cohosts couldn't even bring themselves to issue a soft condemnation:

The View defends President Biden ignoring his 7th grandchild.

"It's not [Joe's] baby." -Whoopie

"It's very hard for Joe Biden to be a grandfather to the child if his son is not being a father." - Navarro

Navarro whines that "the right-wing ... has decided to weaponize Hunter..." pic.twitter.com/rI7JHMOTY6 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2023

Sunny Hostin says she's "split on this" because the child didn't "ask to be brought into the world" but her mother is trying to "wedge herself into the [Biden] family" after Hunter got high and had a "one-night stand" with her.

She argues Joe is just following Hunter's lead. pic.twitter.com/mi8ttt6DWY — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2023

They DEMAND that the media "find something else to write about" and that the American people had no right to know.

"This is not anybody's business. Nobody needed to know about this," Whoopi proclaimed. "I know people feel like you need to know everything. I'm sorry. You don't." pic.twitter.com/kq5ZaQyJK1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2023

Farah Griffin calls out their hypocrisy, knowing that "If it was Trump, we would talk about it ... If Trump had a grandkid he wasn't acknowledging."

"He probably does," Haines argued (proving the point). Whoopi struggled to find a counterpoint and resorted to attacking the mother pic.twitter.com/HnwGKvRTZR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2023

Those clips were genuinely sickening to watch. Imagine being so utterly broken by partisan politics that you find a way to justify a grandfather pretending his granddaughter — who really is an entirely innocent victim in all of this — doesn't exist. Imagine defending inflicting lifelong emotional scars on a little girl because you're so consumed with hatred for the Right that you can't even acknowledge the humanity of a child whose only crime was being born of a garbage excuse for a father.

Hopefully you can't imagine that, because you'd have to be beyond salvation at that point.

Rationalizing child cruelty and trauma. — Common Sense Lady (@Bluzforever) July 10, 2023

These soulless, screeching harpies are absolutely the worst of humanity on display. The contortions they are going through to verbally fellate and make excuses for Joe and Hunter Biden would make a divorce attorney blush. https://t.co/k1AfNvwvCk — KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) July 10, 2023

It's difficult to find the words to express what we're feeling right now. At least words that we can print here.

They are telling you who they are. https://t.co/uor3QNnW0R — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 10, 2023

And we hear them. Loud and clear.

