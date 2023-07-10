Sellout Denver Riggleman takes to CNN to defend his decision to defend Hunter Biden's blatant corruption

Last week, former Virginia GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman was pleased as punch to announce that he is working with Hunter Biden's legal team to clear The Smartest Guy Joe Biden Knows' good name.

🧵 Truth matters. When I took this job, I wasn’t pro-Hunter or anti-Hunter. I am pro-data and facts.



Forensics make clear that considerable information linked to Hunter Biden is questionable.



1/2 https://t.co/a6KMtodonu — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) July 5, 2023

The American people deserve the truth. Sourcing, expert data analysis and facts-based insights are the only way.



I look forward to the truth coming out.



2/2 — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) July 5, 2023

The American people indeed deserve the truth! And Denver Riggleman is going to fight like hell to keep it buried, even if that means pushing a narrative that has already been thoroughly debunked. By now, we all know that the New York Post's scoop on Hunter Biden's laptop was, in fact, legitimate and not "disinformation" cooked up by Russia or anyone else. And the emails and text messages that were found on the laptop are, in fact, legitimate and not "disinformation." Denver Riggleman knows it, too, and yet, instead of showing us some of that integrity that he was so renowned for, he's choosing instead to double down on pushing bald-faced lies while projecting his dishonesty onto anyone who is compelled by hard evidence:

Tonight, I joined @Acosta to talk about my decision to advise Hunter Biden’s legal team.



One thing is clear—data is clarifying. Watch the entire segment here ⬇️

pic.twitter.com/rzpDCuaRq0 — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) July 10, 2023

The data have clarified plenty. And Denver Riggleman has clarified that his alleged integrity can be bought.

Hunter Biden's employee tells CNN that there is no "forensic validity" to Biden's laptop emails. Which is 100% false. The emails have been forensically validated by numerous news orgs, not to mention the FBI. https://t.co/qZOPcPCZc9 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 10, 2023

Good thing CNN doesn't actually care about putting Facts First™.

And @acosta doesn't ask a single substantive follow up question to dispute any of the emails that have been released from the laptop. The entire point of this segment, obviously, is to let Hunter Biden muddy the waters about the laptop. And CNN happily does his bidding. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 10, 2023

Jim Acost and CNN are happily doing the bidding of Denver Riggleman, who is happily doing the bidding of the Biden Crime Family. So cozy!

You're incredibly embarrassing. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 10, 2023

Few people have been more self-righteous in defeat than Denver Riggleman. And few people are evidently more easily bought. A pathetic, character-revealing choice. Unvarnished self-abasement. https://t.co/TYMvn6Tfzc — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) July 10, 2023

Be sure to subscribe to his show, by the way!

While you're here, be sure to subscribe to my new show, the Mighty Peculiar Show.



You will not want to miss our next episode! https://t.co/WsfoiQRWRM — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) July 10, 2023

You chase that clout, Denver! You chase it real good. And enjoy it while you can, because you're gonna need something to fall back on when your 15 minutes are up.

***

