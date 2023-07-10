Sen. Ted Cruz sinks Biden & Harris' '#Bidenomics' gaslighting with a stark reality...
Report Details Biden's Rage Behind Closed Doors

Sellout Denver Riggleman takes to CNN to defend his decision to defend Hunter Biden's blatant corruption

Sarah D  |  3:18 PM on July 10, 2023
meme

Last week, former Virginia GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman was pleased as punch to announce that he is working with Hunter Biden's legal team to clear The Smartest Guy Joe Biden Knows' good name.

The American people indeed deserve the truth! And Denver Riggleman is going to fight like hell to keep it buried, even if that means pushing a narrative that has already been thoroughly debunked. By now, we all know that the New York Post's scoop on Hunter Biden's laptop was, in fact, legitimate and not "disinformation" cooked up by Russia or anyone else. And the emails and text messages that were found on the laptop are, in fact, legitimate and not "disinformation." Denver Riggleman knows it, too, and yet, instead of showing us some of that integrity that he was so renowned for, he's choosing instead to double down on pushing bald-faced lies while projecting his dishonesty onto anyone who is compelled by hard evidence:

The data have clarified plenty. And Denver Riggleman has clarified that his alleged integrity can be bought.

Good thing CNN doesn't actually care about putting Facts First™.

Jim Acost and CNN are happily doing the bidding of Denver Riggleman, who is happily doing the bidding of the Biden Crime Family. So cozy!

You chase that clout, Denver! You chase it real good. And enjoy it while you can, because you're gonna need something to fall back on when your 15 minutes are up.

