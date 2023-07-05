Justice for Hunter! Denver Riggleman working with Hunter Biden's lawyers to find 'the truth' about laptop

Remember Denver Riggleman? It's definitely tough to forget a name like that. But just in case you can't place him, he was a one-term Republican U.S. Congressman from Virginia, endorsed by, among others, Donald Trump and Jerry Falwell Jr. He lost his spot on the November 2020 ballot to Republican Bob Good in a "drive-thru convention" after getting into trouble with the county GOP for officiating a same-sex wedding for two friends. It was a really stupid move on the county GOP's part and did nothing but feed into dumb liberal stereotypes of Republicans.

But it happened. And Riggleman went on with his life. And he eventually found his place in the world as a member of The Resistance.

And that path ultimately led him to this moment:

Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia — who served as a senior technical adviser to the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol — is working with the legal team advising President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is facing increasing scrutiny from House Republicans over his business dealings. Riggleman's work with Hunter Biden is focused on assessing data issues, and he has assisted Biden's lawyers as they contend with congressional inquiries and evaluate GOP claims made about his conduct, according to three people with knowledge of the Biden legal team. ... "Denver has been assisting us with data analysis since late last year," [lawyer and Hunter Biden confidant Kevin] Morris said in a statement to CBS News. "He is an invaluable resource and we have made tremendous strides in untangling the massive amount of corruption and disinformation involved in this story. There will be much more coming to the public." ... "I and my forensics, data, and telephony team are conducting data investigations and analysis for Hunter Biden's legal team," Riggleman said, with a concentration on "data across the spectrum." Riggleman's efforts have brought him into Hunter Biden's circle, and he has also provided the president's son with insights into House Republicans and their methods, those with knowledge of the Biden legal team said. On Monday, they said, Riggleman was at the Four Seasons hotel in Washington, D.C., for a meeting with Hunter Biden's lawyers. And on Tuesday evening, he was at the White House as one of the members of the Hunter Biden team invited to celebrate the July Fourth holiday.

But rest assured. Despite becoming chummy with Hunter Biden, Riggleman is committed to complete objectivity. He won't be swayed from The Truth™:

🧵 Truth matters. When I took this job, I wasn’t pro-Hunter or anti-Hunter. I am pro-data and facts.



Forensics make clear that considerable information linked to Hunter Biden is questionable.



1/2 https://t.co/a6KMtodonu — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) July 5, 2023

The American people deserve the truth. Sourcing, expert data analysis and facts-based insights are the only way.



I look forward to the truth coming out.



2/2 — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) July 5, 2023

Not to make Denver look silly or anything, but didn't the truth already come out? Like, despite the efforts of the Biden family and the media and the Justice Department to conceal it and then dismiss it when it became public? And now, here's Denver basically trying to tell us that we shouldn't believe our lying eyes and ears?

In the words of The Big Guy himself, c'mon man!

They are disputing the laptop again https://t.co/Nt8EEIdgvi — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 5, 2023

“information linked to Hunter Biden is questionable.”



We see your weasel words. We see you. — Elizabeth Sheehy (@elizamsheehy) July 5, 2023

Narrator: It wasn't questionable.

Although Riggleman's suggestion that Hunter Biden is a victim of nefarious truth-manipulators is highly questionable.

"Forensics make clear that considerable information linked to Hunter Biden is questionable."



WHAT FORENSICS ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT??

Why are you making such false and misleading statements? Is it the democrat way? — jtomka (@jtomka) July 5, 2023

"When I took this job, I wasn’t pro-Hunter or anti-Hunter. Then they gave me money and now I'm definitely pro-Hunter." — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) July 5, 2023

Hunter Biden, now a misinformation victim.



The guy who lied about fathering a child, leaving a laptop behind, and not being a drug addict to buy a gun.



What a crock of shit. If anything there’s a lot more about Hunter Biden that people don’t know. https://t.co/7RLxjJYRiC — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 5, 2023

Denver Riggleman will not stop until he's gotten to the bottom of the right-wing smear campaign against Hunter Biden. Or whatever he needs to tell himself in order to sleep at night.

Though we're guessing that he sleeps pretty well most of the time. We hear those beds at The Four Seasons are comfy AF.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!