Investigative journalist Yashar Ali: 'Who cares if there was some coke at the White House'?

We don't know about you guys, but we can't help but feel like most of our media can't muster more than a shrug over the news that a bag of cocaine was found at the White House, where coke addict Hunter Biden just so happens to reportedly have been living for a little while.

We're about five minutes away from "actually, it's good that there was cocaine lying around in the White House." — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 7, 2023

"Actually cocaine is GOOD for you!" — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 7, 2023

That may sound like a joke, but with each passing day, it becomes more and more accurate. Earlier, we told you about Ana Navarro downplaying the cocaine by shaming Biden critics suggesting that the president is covering for his son and shielding his son from scrutiny over drugs and various other highly illegal activities and using his political power and the justice system to protect his son from ever having to answer for all the horrible and corrupt things he's done.

Ana's just one of many media figures pretzeling themselves over this, and it's pretty gross to see. But even grosser to see is ostensible journalists engaging in that same behavior. Ana's an entertainer above all else (though when she's actually entertaining, it's never on purpose), so we shouldn't expect much from her by way of intellectual curiosity. But a journalist, particularly someone who prides himself on his investigative bona fides, should at the very least make an effort to appear like he cares about the truth.

And that brings us to Yashar Ali, who, we can honestly say, has done some really great work. His reporting on the Church of Scientology has been particularly illuminating and valuable. But as an investigative reporter, he should be all over Coke-gate. That's where he should shine. Instead, he's just plain over it all:

Who cares if there was some coke at the White House my god.



It was a small bag…people are acting like they discovered Hunter digging an El Chapo tunnel and Jill Biden was hauling in kilos.



If some coke was found in the Trump White House I wouldn’t care either.



Enough! — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 7, 2023

Enough questions about what happened, shouted the investigative journalist!

Preach. It was literally a dime bag, found in a publicly trafficked area. Republicans grasping at straws to turn anything into a scandal. https://t.co/k2ZmI5OLRl — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) July 7, 2023

You guys spent 5 years looking for a fake pee tape https://t.co/uLYszpmMuA — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 7, 2023

Seriously. You can't portray yourself as a dogged pursuer of the truth while pretending it's no big deal that a bag of cocaine was found at the freaking White House, purportedly one of the most secure places on the planet.

Now, it's possible that Yashar tweeted that because he's just not thinking clearly. Apparently he's got a lot going on these days:

Judge orders media reporter Yashar Ali to pay $230K to Getty heiress https://t.co/y4mQDNWjZo pic.twitter.com/7Ify7bxCSR — New York Post (@nypost) July 7, 2023

Oof.

Tough break, Yashar.

But that's still not an excuse to just dismiss people's very legitimate concerns about hard drugs on White House property when the president's son who reportedly lives there is addicted to hard drugs.

This is an actual tweet said in seriousness https://t.co/FKtmXI0Syv — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 7, 2023

The excuse making and downplaying has gone plaid. https://t.co/wTDUo0mRQB — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 7, 2023

“Just a little scooch of cocaine” is an interesting legal standard — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 7, 2023

It certainly is!

Would suggest you read the details of Hunter Biden's plea deal. https://t.co/1CV0zUMcyJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2023

You mean the deal that would be rendered null and void if Hunter Biden possesses drugs? That deal? A deal that would immediately be off the table if any one of us were found to be in possession of cocaine?

Oh well, Yashar doesn't care, so why bother investigating these criminals?



Let's get back to wholesome loving Biden family stories now. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 7, 2023

Yeah who cares that the people who control the DEA who

routinely arrest people for drugs we’re doing a little blow in the WH. Who do you pheasants think you are questioning us? 🤡 — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) July 7, 2023

And as for the idea that Yashar wouldn't raise even a single eyebrow hair if cocaine had been found on White House property while Donald Trump had been president ...

Harsh but fair.

I don’t believe you. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) July 7, 2023

Neither do we.

Laughably false. We all see who you are Yashar, and an even-handed, good faith commenter you are not. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 7, 2023

