Here's an updated list of who the lefty media consider to be 'the...
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala...
BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)
MSNBC's finally starting to express some skepticism about Coke-gate but they need to...
Just when you think the Biden swamp can't get any SWAMPIER it DOES...
CNN exploits Kentucky couple's aborted baby in sick attempt 'to make pro-lifers look...
Mollie Hemingway shares reminder about WH officials saying the cocaine caper has them...
Fake AF Biden influencers BUSTED in receipt-filled thread pushing the SAME #Bidenomics tal...
David Hogg TRIES to make a point about guns but MISSES the mark...
Noam Blum puts progs' meltdowns over SCOTUS' affirmative action decision in hilarious pers...
Chaya Raichik just absolutely EMBARRASSES 'creepy dude' Alejandra Caraballo for stalking h...
Gavin Newsom's warning about anti-freedom GOPers collapses under its own ironic weight
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Caught Using Fake Photo of Slain Cop
It is SO on! Elon Musk calls Stephen King OUT for having ZERO...

Investigative journalist Yashar Ali: 'Who cares if there was some coke at the White House'?

Sarah D  |  1:52 PM on July 07, 2023
Sarah D.

We don't know about you guys, but we can't help but feel like most of our media can't muster more than a shrug over the news that a bag of cocaine was found at the White House, where coke addict Hunter Biden just so happens to reportedly have been living for a little while.

That may sound like a joke, but with each passing day, it becomes more and more accurate. Earlier, we told you about Ana Navarro downplaying the cocaine by shaming Biden critics suggesting that the president is covering for his son and shielding his son from scrutiny over drugs and various other highly illegal activities and using his political power and the justice system to protect his son from ever having to answer for all the horrible and corrupt things he's done.

Ana's just one of many media figures pretzeling themselves over this, and it's pretty gross to see. But even grosser to see is ostensible journalists engaging in that same behavior. Ana's an entertainer above all else (though when she's actually entertaining, it's never on purpose), so we shouldn't expect much from her by way of intellectual curiosity. But a journalist, particularly someone who prides himself on his investigative bona fides, should at the very least make an effort to appear like he cares about the truth.

And that brings us to Yashar Ali, who, we can honestly say, has done some really great work. His reporting on the Church of Scientology has been particularly illuminating and valuable. But as an investigative reporter, he should be all over Coke-gate. That's where he should shine. Instead, he's just plain over it all:

Recommended

HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala Harris' LATEST word salad
Sam J.

Enough questions about what happened, shouted the investigative journalist!

Seriously. You can't portray yourself as a dogged pursuer of the truth while pretending it's no big deal that a bag of cocaine was found at the freaking White House, purportedly one of the most secure places on the planet.

Now, it's possible that Yashar tweeted that because he's just not thinking clearly. Apparently he's got a lot going on these days:

Oof.

Tough break, Yashar.

But that's still not an excuse to just dismiss people's very legitimate concerns about hard drugs on White House property when the president's son who reportedly lives there is addicted to hard drugs.

It certainly is!

You mean the deal that would be rendered null and void if Hunter Biden possesses drugs? That deal? A deal that would immediately be off the table if any one of us were found to be in possession of cocaine?

And as for the idea that Yashar wouldn't raise even a single eyebrow hair if cocaine had been found on White House property while Donald Trump had been president ...

Harsh but fair.

Neither do we.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: COCAINE DONALD TRUMP DRUGS HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala Harris' LATEST word salad
Sam J.
BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)
Sam J.
Just when you think the Biden swamp can't get any SWAMPIER it DOES (Hunter, J6, SCOTUS ... OH MY!)
Sam J.
Here's an updated list of who the lefty media consider to be 'the new white supremacists'
Doug P.
Whistleblower in hiding for his life breaks silence, drops BOMBSHELL about FBI and Hunter Biden (watch)
Sam J.
CNN exploits Kentucky couple's aborted baby in sick attempt 'to make pro-lifers look like the bad guys'
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala Harris' LATEST word salad Sam J.