Toxic troll Alejandra Caraballo pitches fit after getting hit with her third 'bulls**t' Threads violation

Earlier today, Libs of Tik Tok's Chaya Raichik called out Harvard Law Cyberlaw Clinic clinical instructor, radical trans activist, and certifiable stalker Alejandra Caraballo for being obsessed with her.

As a woman, it’s pretty creepy when a man is obsessed with you and harasses you on social media. pic.twitter.com/pKelmEwDKM — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) July 6, 2023

At the time, that may very well have been the most public yet of Alejandra's many humiliations. But that was before this happened:

"Howling" is an understatement. We died, were resuscitated, and then died again.

Guys, Alejandra is pitching a fit because she tried to destroy a dude's life "because he wanted to troll and call a trans person a groomer" and Threads slapped her with a third violation.

They never stop to think that maybe it’s them — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) July 7, 2023

It's always them. And given the disturbing nature of Alejandra Caraballo's radical trans activism, it's arguably not even slanderous to refer to her as a groomer. She's angry because she got into trouble, but maybe even more than that, she's absolutely furious because there's something to her critics' accusations.

And we'll bet you every dollar we have between all of us that if Alejandra had been left by Threads to her own devices and seen this tweet from Libs of Tik Tok, she not only wouldn't have defended Chaya Raichik, but she would have celebrated it as a victory for trans rights and justice in general:

Stating facts is “hate speech” on Threads pic.twitter.com/8riRCTNhCv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 7, 2023

Libs of Tik Tok's "Non-binary isn't real" thread getting pulled is genuinely ridiculous and wrong. It shouldn't violate any guidelines to state something as basic as "Non-binary isn't real." It's not transphobic, it's not violent. Alejandra, on the other hand, makes a point of trying to ruin anyone who even remotely questions radical trans orthodoxy, including Chaya Raichik. If Alejandra Caraballo getting busted for violating Threads' guidelines is unfair in any way, it's in that Raichik's thread is being treated by Threads as though it's on anywhere near the same level as what Caraballo did and has repeatedly done.

In any event, we certainly aren't going to shed any tears for Alejandra.

That's too sweet — Jordan (@ownsthelibs) July 7, 2023

Heartwarming. — A Dude that drinks Tequila (@passmyraybans) July 7, 2023

***

Related:

Alejandra Caraballo sees Oliver Willis Godwin Nashville shooting and raises him an even viler take



Alejandra Caraballo's thrilled that 'transphobic Bari Weiss' is out as physicians' panel moderator



***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!