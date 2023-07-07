MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after...
If KJP was TRYING to convince people the cocaine belonged to a Biden...
Daniel 'The Grim Reaper' Uhlfelder tries to dunk on Casey DeSantis and is...
David Hogg's AR-15 history lesson gets pulverized by Community Notes
Nice try President Piddle Pants but we all know THIS is what Bidenomics...
Woke loses AGAIN! Target backpedals after some MAJOR pushback, WILL sell Mark Levin's...
Here's an updated list of who the lefty media consider to be 'the...
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala...
Investigative journalist Yashar Ali: 'Who cares if there was some coke at the...
BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)
MSNBC's finally starting to express some skepticism about Coke-gate but they need to...
Just when you think the Biden swamp can't get any SWAMPIER it DOES...
CNN exploits Kentucky couple's aborted baby in sick attempt 'to make pro-lifers look...
Mollie Hemingway shares reminder about WH officials saying the cocaine caper has them...

Toxic troll Alejandra Caraballo pitches fit after getting hit with her third 'bulls**t' Threads violation

Sarah D  |  3:01 PM on July 07, 2023
Sarah D.

Earlier today, Libs of Tik Tok's Chaya Raichik called out Harvard Law Cyberlaw Clinic clinical instructor, radical trans activist, and certifiable stalker Alejandra Caraballo for being obsessed with her.

At the time, that may very well have been the most public yet of Alejandra's many humiliations. But that was before this happened:

"Howling" is an understatement. We died, were resuscitated, and then died again.

Guys, Alejandra is pitching a fit because she tried to destroy a dude's life "because he wanted to troll and call a trans person a groomer" and Threads slapped her with a third violation.

It's always them. And given the disturbing nature of Alejandra Caraballo's radical trans activism, it's arguably not even slanderous to refer to her as a groomer. She's angry because she got into trouble, but maybe even more than that, she's absolutely furious because there's something to her critics' accusations.

And we'll bet you every dollar we have between all of us that if Alejandra had been left by Threads to her own devices and seen this tweet from Libs of Tik Tok, she not only wouldn't have defended Chaya Raichik, but she would have celebrated it as a victory for trans rights and justice in general:

Recommended

MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL
Sam J.

Libs of Tik Tok's "Non-binary isn't real" thread getting pulled is genuinely ridiculous and wrong. It shouldn't violate any guidelines to state something as basic as "Non-binary isn't real." It's not transphobic, it's not violent. Alejandra, on the other hand, makes a point of trying to ruin anyone who even remotely questions radical trans orthodoxy, including Chaya Raichik. If Alejandra Caraballo getting busted for violating Threads' guidelines is unfair in any way, it's in that Raichik's thread is being treated by Threads as though it's on anywhere near the same level as what Caraballo did and has repeatedly done.

In any event, we certainly aren't going to shed any tears for Alejandra.

***

Related:

Alejandra Caraballo sees Oliver Willis Godwin Nashville shooting and raises him an even viler take

Alejandra Caraballo's thrilled that 'transphobic Bari Weiss' is out as physicians' panel moderator

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: SOCIAL MEDIA TRANS TRANSGENDER LIBS OF TIK TOK @LIBSOFTIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL
Sam J.
If KJP was TRYING to convince people the cocaine belonged to a Biden she just succeeded
Doug P.
BOOMITY! Tucker Carlson holds NOTHING back with latest BOMBSHELL about J6 (watch)
Sam J.
David Hogg's AR-15 history lesson gets pulverized by Community Notes
Doug P.
HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala Harris' LATEST word salad
Sam J.
Daniel 'The Grim Reaper' Uhlfelder tries to dunk on Casey DeSantis and is 'DENIED'
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
MMFA harpy drops SCOOP in thread on 'hate group' Mothers for Liberty after catering their event and LOL Sam J.