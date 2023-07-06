Donald Trump's apparent role in man's purported effort to harm Barack Obama should...
NYT tries and fails to paint conservatives as crazy tinfoil hatters over Biden admin's speech crackdowns

Sarah D  |  11:43 AM on July 06, 2023
Sarah D.

On July 4, the New York Times sounded the alarm over Judge Terry Doughty granting an injunction that would keep the Biden administration from colluding with social media companies to silence "disinformation." In other words, the Biden admin wanted to be able to censor Americans and the judge said no.

It's pretty ironic that on July 4 of all days, a major media outlet, part of America's free press, would bemoan the existence of the First Amendment, but this is where we're at today.

Where we're also at today — literally — is at a point where the New York Times is really, really struggling with the idea that the First Amendment applies to conservatives, too, and that conservatives are taking issue with the Biden administration thinking they've got a right to silence them. Those damn conservatives actually think that there's a conspiracy among powerful liberals to silence them!

Um, OK.

Is ... is there not a liberal conspiracy? Is there something else we should call it when powerful liberals are conspiring to censor any dissent?

Just yesterday, we flashed back to when Jen Psaki came right out and said that the Biden White House was "in regular touch with social media platforms ... We are regularly making sure social media platforms are aware of the latest narratives dangerous to public health." She said it. That's not us putting words in her mouth. That's what she actually said. And the New York Times would have their readers believe that a concerted effort on the part of the Biden administration to crack down on free speech is only a thing in conservatives' addled brains (and many of their readers would likely believe that).

But if you actually attempt to read what's written in the New York Times article, it becomes quite clear that even the Times knows, if only subconsciously, that those conservatives have good reason to totally distrust the Biden administration and fear the repercussions of allowing the administration ultimate authority over speech.

Take a look at this passage, which author and journalist David Zweig rightly calls "absolutely extraordinary":

As you should be. And it's why we suggested that the New York Times knows at least on a subconscious level just how full of it they are. No way could they write a passage like that and not realize that just boosted conservatives' case. Like, come on.

"Troublesome" is just another word for "inconvenient."

If the New York Times actually spent all their time and energy and used all their resources, they could actually do great work. Respectable work. But they've chosen instead to do the bidding of Democrats and liberals, and for that, they deserve nothing but our derision.

Asked no conservative ever.

