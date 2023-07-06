NYT tries and fails to paint conservatives as crazy tinfoil hatters over Biden admin's speech crackdowns

On July 4, the New York Times sounded the alarm over Judge Terry Doughty granting an injunction that would keep the Biden administration from colluding with social media companies to silence "disinformation." In other words, the Biden admin wanted to be able to censor Americans and the judge said no.

Breaking News: A judge limited Biden administration officials from contacting social media sites, a ruling that could curtail efforts to fight disinformation.https://t.co/y9jmV0BU7d — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 4, 2023

It's pretty ironic that on July 4 of all days, a major media outlet, part of America's free press, would bemoan the existence of the First Amendment, but this is where we're at today.

NYT claims court injunction against gov censorship will impede the work of "disinfo" researchers. The first expert quoted runs the UNC think tank that helped produce a report claiming Asian American opposition to affirmative action is a form of "disinfo"🙄https://t.co/bVmRSZT3rx — Lee Fang (@lhfang) July 6, 2023

Disinformation research is largely a fake partisan project draped in an academic veneer. Look at any major university center studying the topic and pick apart their studies. They essentially claim anyone who opposes their political agenda is doing "disinfo." — Lee Fang (@lhfang) July 6, 2023

Where we're also at today — literally — is at a point where the New York Times is really, really struggling with the idea that the First Amendment applies to conservatives, too, and that conservatives are taking issue with the Biden administration thinking they've got a right to silence them. Those damn conservatives actually think that there's a conspiracy among powerful liberals to silence them!

The case involving the Biden administration's interactions with social media platforms is a flashpoint in conservatives' effort to show what they say is a liberal conspiracy to silence their views. The outcome could shape the future of First Amendment law. https://t.co/NcKczLD6TF — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 6, 2023

Um, OK.

Is ... is there not a liberal conspiracy? Is there something else we should call it when powerful liberals are conspiring to censor any dissent?

Is it a "liberal conspiracy" if the liberal says the quiet part out loud?https://t.co/kC2dqFIvjX — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) July 6, 2023

Just yesterday, we flashed back to when Jen Psaki came right out and said that the Biden White House was "in regular touch with social media platforms ... We are regularly making sure social media platforms are aware of the latest narratives dangerous to public health." She said it. That's not us putting words in her mouth. That's what she actually said. And the New York Times would have their readers believe that a concerted effort on the part of the Biden administration to crack down on free speech is only a thing in conservatives' addled brains (and many of their readers would likely believe that).

But if you actually attempt to read what's written in the New York Times article, it becomes quite clear that even the Times knows, if only subconsciously, that those conservatives have good reason to totally distrust the Biden administration and fear the repercussions of allowing the administration ultimate authority over speech.

Take a look at this passage, which author and journalist David Zweig rightly calls "absolutely extraordinary":

This is an absolutely extraordinary passage in a NYT article from yesterday about the court ruling against the govt's right to suppress speech on social media



It cites a correct statement as evidence of a judge referring to a "debunked claim"https://t.co/DgDiCEFEPT pic.twitter.com/mfWVD6n2yb — David Zweig (@davidzweig) July 6, 2023

To make matters worse, the judge's ruling to which the NYT reporter referred was filed 11/30/21, many months after the Provincetown outbreak among vaccinated men



I am at a total loss — David Zweig (@davidzweig) July 6, 2023

As you should be. And it's why we suggested that the New York Times knows at least on a subconscious level just how full of it they are. No way could they write a passage like that and not realize that just boosted conservatives' case. Like, come on.

Also when they said this ruling limits the government's ability to limit "troublesome" speech. — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) July 6, 2023

"Troublesome" is just another word for "inconvenient."

We *read* the NYT thoughout Covid and saw straight news reporters eagerly advance the public health bureaucracy's views, dismiss dissent, and drive policy to greater govt control. It was quasi-state media, and now the NYT wants the state to have more power over information. Nope. https://t.co/1JGxEbY8o2 — 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘑. 𝘋𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 (@StevenJDuffield) July 6, 2023

"liberal conspiracy to silence their views" = literally banning people off the internet for saying true things about Biden's son and COVID https://t.co/qrwKcmwCth — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 6, 2023

The WH explained their partnership with big tech to suppress dissent at numerous press briefings. Thousands of accounts, mine included, were suspended for sharing true and accurate reporting about Joe Biden's 50-something year old crackhead nepo baby. https://t.co/r9elZfdNvr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 6, 2023

If the New York Times actually spent all their time and energy and used all their resources, they could actually do great work. Respectable work. But they've chosen instead to do the bidding of Democrats and liberals, and for that, they deserve nothing but our derision.

Why is trust in institutions collapsing? https://t.co/J4lWNgjXUX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 6, 2023

Asked no conservative ever.

***

Related:

NYT swoops in to rescue Joe Biden from people noticing that he's become 'a 'flaming woke warrior''

Watching the media cheerlead for censorship is frightening (but explains a lot)



***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!