NYT swoops in to rescue Joe Biden from people noticing that he's become 'a 'flaming woke warrior''

BREAKING NEWS: Our media blow.

We're lying, of course. Because it's not breaking news that our media blow. Or, if you prefer, suck. Either one works, because our media evidently decided at some point that their job was no longer to inform the public but rather bombard the public with increasingly shoddy excuses for journalism and expect us to worship them for it.

Earlier today, we talked about how the New York Times went all in on government censorship on behalf of the Biden administration.

Breaking News: A judge limited Biden administration officials from contacting social media sites, a ruling that could curtail efforts to fight disinformation.https://t.co/y9jmV0BU7d — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 4, 2023

Abandoning the First Amendment, the cornerstone of American journalism, is certainly a weird flex for the New York Times. But these days it's sadly not unusual. The Times has made it quite clear that their allegiance is not to the American public, but to the Biden administration (as was the case with the Obama administration, only now it's arguably much worse). Hence that take defending government censorship, and this one

“Deftly avoided”? No, he hasn’t. The NYT is just creating this narrative to cover for him. They had to ban a trans person from the WH! pic.twitter.com/oWJQDBukSu — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 5, 2023

Joe Biden doesn't do anything deftly. He stumbles and sputters and flounders.

Biden ≠ deft — dan delich (@dandelich) July 5, 2023

I think he's deftly avoided it the way his son has deftly avoided drug abuse, hookers, and criminal business endeavors. https://t.co/gJ97igDoVo — Robert Novak - 361🔥 (@gallifreyan) July 5, 2023

Just because the media refuse to call him out on his clumsiness and utter ineptitude doesn't mean he's been deft. So he sure as hell hasn't "avoided becoming enmeshed in battles over hotly contested social issues."

I mean, the dude sat down with Dylan Mulvaney and said "God love you" when he said it was his like 200th day of transition. — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) July 5, 2023

He’s deftly avoided it? He’s run headlong into it. pic.twitter.com/VDLlE9fJv2 — sg (@latteconsrtve) July 5, 2023

There are lies, New York Times, and then there are damned lies.

In the words of the Deft Dodger, "You're a damn liar, man."

Wrong. Biden’s embrace of “trans care for minors” has freaked out many Latino parents.

And Dems cannot afford to lose a slice of Latinos, because that would fracture the necessary coalition.

It’s insane for Biden to have taken this position. — bbuckley (@bbuckley88) July 5, 2023

But that's the thing, isn't it? The New York Times is deftly avoiding any discussion of that, because to acknowledge it would undermine their contention that Joe Biden has managed to stay above the fray. The New York Times knows that they're lying about Joe Biden; they're just hoping that we're too dumb to see through them.

He seldom interacts with the media and they seldom press him on these issue. Deft AF. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 5, 2023

More accurate to say "NYT and other outlets deftly avoid serious reporting about Biden" — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) July 5, 2023

Now there's a true story, right there.

***

