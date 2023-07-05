NYT swoops in to rescue Joe Biden from people noticing that he's become 'a 'flaming woke warrior''

Andrea Mitchell expresses shock at discovery of cocaine in the White House
Sarah D  |  2:25 PM on July 05, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: Our media blow.

We're lying, of course. Because it's not breaking news that our media blow. Or, if you prefer, suck. Either one works, because our media evidently decided at some point that their job was no longer to inform the public but rather bombard the public with increasingly shoddy excuses for journalism and expect us to worship them for it.

Earlier today, we talked about how the New York Times went all in on government censorship on behalf of the Biden administration.

Abandoning the First Amendment, the cornerstone of American journalism, is certainly a weird flex for the New York Times. But these days it's sadly not unusual. The Times has made it quite clear that their allegiance is not to the American public, but to the Biden administration (as was the case with the Obama administration, only now it's arguably much worse). Hence that take defending government censorship, and this one 

Joe Biden doesn't do anything deftly. He stumbles and sputters and flounders.

Just because the media refuse to call him out on his clumsiness and utter ineptitude doesn't mean he's been deft. So he sure as hell hasn't "avoided becoming enmeshed in battles over hotly contested social issues." 

There are lies, New York Times, and then there are damned lies.

In the words of the Deft Dodger, "You're a damn liar, man."

But that's the thing, isn't it? The New York Times is deftly avoiding any discussion of that, because to acknowledge it would undermine their contention that Joe Biden has managed to stay above the fray. The New York Times knows that they're lying about Joe Biden; they're just hoping that we're too dumb to see through them.

Now there's a true story, right there.

***

