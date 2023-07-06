Amy Curtis takes Biden admin and media enablers to the shed for disgraceful handling of cocaine scandal

In theory, at least, the White House would have some pretty powerful resources at their disposal if they need to track down a tourist who brought cocaine into the insanely secure building where the President of the United States lives. Especially when you're talking about the Biden administration, who's gone after private American citizens plenty of times and in fact is currently working to get an injunction preventing then from doing that overturned.

So, we can't help but still wonder: what the hell is the holdup?

If only we knew who could've possibly gotten cocaine into the extra-secure area of the secure building inhabited by the father of a cocaine addict — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 6, 2023

Law enforcement already said earlier this week that the person who may have been attempting to turn the White House into a coke den is "unlikely to be determined." Which, quite frankly, sounds like some BS. We may not have all the information on this particular case, but we have enough information about it and more than enough information about the Biden administration to question the narrative we're being fed by the White House as well as by the mainstream media, who are conspicuously incurious about hard drugs being found in the same building in which the president's admitted drug addict son has purportedly been residing.

NBC: “Cocaine found in the White House was in a different location than previously reported, sources say” https://t.co/jrTIDf3D2B — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 6, 2023

Um, what?

The White House has updated the room names in light of these new developments https://t.co/bNlBVdireo pic.twitter.com/hCxcRm4a1j — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 6, 2023

OK, that's actually pretty funny. But this isn't:

Media in 2020: Joe Biden will restore integrity to the White House



Media in 2024: Listen, the White House cocaine wasn't where we initially thought it was https://t.co/iWpqBUjOSi — White House Cocaine Bag (@sunnyright) July 6, 2023

There are many things about the Biden administration that offend us, but one of the things that offends us most is their infuriating habit of regarding us as stupid rubes too unperceptive and ignorant to know what's happening right in front of us. The lies, the gaslighting ... this is an administration that has no respect for the people they are duty-bound to serve. And our media don't just enable it; they actively participate in it.

Fed up? You should be. And if you're currently struggling to articulate exactly what it is that's got you so fed up, just take a look at this thread from Twitchy fixture Amy Curtis, whose read on the stupidity and outrageousness of this whole situation is as good as you'll find:

1/x We all know the bag of cocaine belong to Hunter’s. The media knows the bag belongs to Hunter’s. The White House knows the bag belongs to Hunter’s. The media/White House know that we know. And yet they lie. Where is the “my norms!” crowd on this? — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 6, 2023

2/x Trump was crass, crude, tacky and tactless. Absolutely awful and vile at times.



But drugs — illegal drugs — in the White House. On top of the scandals and the corruption and the despicable way the Biden’s treat Hunter’s daughter.



And not one “DECENCY!” person seems to… — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 6, 2023

3/x They’ve gone as far to say — 2.5 years and an entire administration turnover later — the coke is Donald Trump Jr.’s.



Or some random visitor’s. As if they wouldn’t scour for evidence and bring that person to Justice. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 6, 2023

4/x You have to schedule your tour through your Congress member(s). They have names and dates and info.



Wouldn’t finding this person, I don’t know, exonerate Hunter?



And yet they have zero interest. Why?



Because it was Hunter. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 6, 2023

The White House certainly wouldn't be bending over backward like this to protect some random tourist. It stands to reason, based on what we've seen so far, that the cocaine culprit matters a lot more to the White House than you or we do. And the White House definitely has a vested interest in shielding Hunter Biden from public scrutiny.

5/x By the way, under Joe Biden’s 1994 crime bill, having crack cocaine was punishable by five years in prison MINIMUM. How many Blacks and poor people went to prison for a long time because of Biden?



While his son brings coke into the White House. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 6, 2023

6/x For people who scream about “white privilege” all the time, they sure elected a guy who uses his power and privilege to keep his son out of prison for crimes any other person would be in prison for.



Utterly silent on the DOJ giving Hunter a sweetheart deal for his crimes. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 6, 2023

Joe Biden, both before and since becoming president, has a proven track record of pulling strings and playing by a completely different set of rules that the rest of us are expected to follow. Curtis is right to emphasize Biden's personal view on crime, which is that it's OK when his family does it. That actually can't be emphasized enough. Donald Trump got called out — deservedly — for believing himself to be above the law. His family was accused of all kinds of illegal stuff. And our media were all over it, every step of the way. But as soon as Joe Biden took that oath of office, it was like a switch flipped. Journalists decided it was time to go back on vacation, and when they did show up to work, they saw their only job as running interference for an administration headed by a president who is corrupt to the core.

7/x Anyone from the Washington Generals of Punditry care to condemn this? Care to call out the blatant hypocrisy and corruption and utter lack of decency the Biden family brings to the White House and this country? — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 6, 2023

It's a known, demonstrable fact that there's a direct pipeline between the Biden White House and the mainstream media. Look no further than Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre's career trajectories. It's hard to blame the Washington Generals of Punditry and the Real Journalist™ class for not wanting to upset that balance, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be thoroughly disgusted by and ashamed of our media for choosing to cover for our disgusting and shameful president.

8/8 Don’t hold your breath. They don’t care. They’ve got someone signing their checks so they’ll keep their mouths shut. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 6, 2023

We can't stop the Generals and the media from trying to cover up yet another Biden administration scandal, but we can keep raising awareness about what they're doing — and raising hell until this garbage stops.

