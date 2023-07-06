ANYTHING to protect Hunter? White House just changed their cocaine story AGAIN and...
Orator QWEEN Kamala Harris talks about the moment of our moment of the...
'Gays Against Groomers' confronts Caitlyn Jenner for keeping 'Woman of the Year' award
Mother Jones' new cover story on Ron DeSantis makes us wonder if they're...
Millionaire Woke Singer Butchers National Anthem
THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the...
Period product wunderkind is committed to gender-inclusive period justice for 'menstruator...
If Hillary Clinton wasn't a nasty, hateful, sack of AWFUL I'd almost feel...
SHOCKA! Sounds like Hunter Biden's 'sweetheart plea deal' was even DIRTIER than we...
Biden deputy spox explains why he can't answer this question about WH cocaine...
Donald Trump's apparent role in man's purported effort to harm Barack Obama should...
Joey Jones just needs 3 words to OWN Biden Family fanboy scolding the...
Mark Levin calls down the THUNDER on Target for BANNING his new book...
JPMorgan Chase CEO Roasts America-Hating Liberals

Amy Curtis takes Biden admin and media enablers to the shed for disgraceful handling of cocaine scandal

Sarah D  |  3:11 PM on July 06, 2023

In theory, at least, the White House would have some pretty powerful resources at their disposal if they need to track down a tourist who brought cocaine into the insanely secure building where the President of the United States lives. Especially when you're talking about the Biden administration, who's gone after private American citizens plenty of times and in fact is currently working to get an injunction preventing then from doing that overturned.

So, we can't help but still wonder: what the hell is the holdup? 

Law enforcement already said earlier this week that the person who may have been attempting to turn the White House into a coke den is "unlikely to be determined." Which, quite frankly, sounds like some BS. We may not have all the information on this particular case, but we have enough information about it and more than enough information about the Biden administration to question the narrative we're being fed by the White House as well as by the mainstream media, who are conspicuously incurious about hard drugs being found in the same building in which the president's admitted drug addict son has purportedly been residing.

Um, what?

OK, that's actually pretty funny. But this isn't:

Recommended

ANYTHING to protect Hunter? White House just changed their cocaine story AGAIN and HOO boy
Sam J.

There are many things about the Biden administration that offend us, but one of the things that offends us most is their infuriating habit of regarding us as stupid rubes too unperceptive and ignorant to know what's happening right in front of us. The lies, the gaslighting ... this is an administration that has no respect for the people they are duty-bound to serve. And our media don't just enable it; they actively participate in it.

Fed up? You should be. And if you're currently struggling to articulate exactly what it is that's got you so fed up, just take a look at this thread from Twitchy fixture Amy Curtis, whose read on the stupidity and outrageousness of this whole situation is as good as you'll find:

The White House certainly wouldn't be bending over backward like this to protect some random tourist. It stands to reason, based on what we've seen so far, that the cocaine culprit matters a lot more to the White House than you or we do. And the White House definitely has a vested interest in shielding Hunter Biden from public scrutiny.

Joe Biden, both before and since becoming president, has a proven track record of pulling strings and playing by a completely different set of rules that the rest of us are expected to follow. Curtis is right to emphasize Biden's personal view on crime, which is that it's OK when his family does it. That actually can't be emphasized enough. Donald Trump got called out — deservedly — for believing himself to be above the law. His family was accused of all kinds of illegal stuff. And our media were all over it, every step of the way. But as soon as Joe Biden took that oath of office, it was like a switch flipped. Journalists decided it was time to go back on vacation, and when they did show up to work, they saw their only job as running interference for an administration headed by a president who is corrupt to the core.

It's a known, demonstrable fact that there's a direct pipeline between the Biden White House and the mainstream media. Look no further than Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre's career trajectories. It's hard to blame the Washington Generals of Punditry and the Real Journalist™ class for not wanting to upset that balance, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be thoroughly disgusted by and ashamed of our media for choosing to cover for our disgusting and shameful president.

We can't stop the Generals and the media from trying to cover up yet another Biden administration scandal, but we can keep raising awareness about what they're doing — and raising hell until this garbage stops.

***

Related:

Amy Curtis' thread zeroes in on dangerous misogyny of opening lesbian dating apps to trans women

Amy Curtis reminds the #NeverTrump 'Washington Generals of Punditry' exactly how we got here in blistering thread

Amy Curtis gets to the heart of leftists' outrage over SCOTUS decisions destroying 'democracy' in fantastic thread

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: COCAINE DRUGS HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN MEDIA MEDIA LAPDOGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ANYTHING to protect Hunter? White House just changed their cocaine story AGAIN and HOO boy
Sam J.
THERE it is: Joe Biden's face when asked how cocaine got into the White House says it all (watch)
Sam J.
Orator QWEEN Kamala Harris talks about the moment of our moment of the moment of moments and LOL (watch)
Sam J.
Mother Jones' new cover story on Ron DeSantis makes us wonder if they're secretly working for him
Sarah D
Joey Jones just needs 3 words to OWN Biden Family fanboy scolding the Right for 'slandering' them and LOL
Sam J.
'Gays Against Groomers' confronts Caitlyn Jenner for keeping 'Woman of the Year' award
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
ANYTHING to protect Hunter? White House just changed their cocaine story AGAIN and HOO boy Sam J.