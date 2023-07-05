MSNBC hopes to Make Fascism Great Again with full-throated advocacy for government censoring Americans

Our illustrious mainstream media didn't waste any time racing to defend the Biden administration's honor in the wake of Louisiana U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty granting an injunction to prevent the Biden administration from colluding with social media companies to censor whatever the Biden administration decides is "misinformation" or "disinformation." As we are all well aware by now, the Biden administration defines any truth that is inconvenient to its narratives and agendas as "misinformation" and "disinformation."

Anyway, as we told you, the New York Times went all in on censorship with their take on Judge Doughty's decision:

Breaking News: A judge limited Biden administration officials from contacting social media sites, a ruling that could curtail efforts to fight disinformation.https://t.co/y9jmV0BU7d — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 4, 2023

But the Times was far from alone. CNN was right there with 'em, vomiting up their own insanity:

CNN’s @eliehonig decries “activist” ruling ordering Biden to stop censoring Americans: “One of the most aggressive, far-reaching rulings you’ll ever see. [He’s] purporting to micromanage the day-to-day intersection btwn … the entire Executive Branch [& social media companies]” pic.twitter.com/ZMRWhA1B7M — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

Of course, everyone knows that it's not really a party until MSNBC shows up. And you'd better believe that MSNBC showed up:

.@WalterIsaacson: "Judge Doughty’s decision goes too far ... the decision will be refined somewhat, because government has to have the right to have its own free speech, to push back when they see things on social media they think are dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/cwS0M3eK32 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

Does your brain hurt yet? Just wait, because there's even more defense of and advocacy for government censorship where that came from:

MSNBC's @ryanjreilly argues the FBI isn't policing social media enough: "It’s not as though the FBI has been going in & saying, 'Hey, take down this post.' ... The FBI’s not very good at monitoring social media. Look what happened on Jan 6th. There are all of these warning signs" pic.twitter.com/S2iIkbUbe0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

OK, Ryan J. Reilly. Whatever you say.

If the FBI had taken down misinformation posts more aggressively we may have never had this gem. https://t.co/bh2a8WoG45 pic.twitter.com/uq0yN6kOxH — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 5, 2023

A Great Moment in Journalism, truly.

But we digress.

MSNBC is already arguing the Biden Admin can still censor content that "undermines" our "faith" in U.S. elections as that's a "national security issue" pic.twitter.com/K9yNQvRNMv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

Call us crazy, but it sounds like MSNBC is also already sowing the seeds of doubt about the integrity of the 2024 election. Which would constitute undermining the public's faith in elections. Last time we checked, that was a bad thing. Ah, wait. Sorry, it was only a bad thing when MAGA did that. When MSNBC and the Left do it, it's just out of concern.

His first point is completely false. As for the second, it's almost like — & I'm just spitballin' here — they wanted 1/6 to happen. I know, I know, shocking stuff. https://t.co/4kYbodGaXO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

And they're acting kinda like they wouldn't mind another January 6. They might even welcome it. Because it would just be another excuse for the government to crack down on private citizens.

Imagine deciding you want to be a "journalist" -- this is what you want to do with your life -- and then you become a leading advocate for the need for state and corporate power to be united to censor citizens on the internet.



Just go work for the FBI:https://t.co/wpQn2aYW3M — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 5, 2023

Our legacy media are literally advocating for the "right" of the government to censor any and all opposition (of course, we highly doubt they'd do the same during a Republican administration — not that a Republican administration would have any more of a "right" to censor anyone, just so we're perfectly clear).

Didn't journalists used to be the biggest supporters of free speech? Now they look for justifications to support censorship? https://t.co/zMdsY3nBPk — James DePorre (@RevShark) July 5, 2023

The media is arguing for more government controlled censorship. This is amazing stuff. https://t.co/fymrQySblV — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 5, 2023

Remember all the times liberals likened the Trump administration to "1984"? All the opportunities they've taken to denounce Ron DeSantis as a raging fascist? Projection. All of it. They're the fascists.

Funny how Leftists claim to be "protecting democracy" by undermining EVERY principle on which our Republic is built. https://t.co/02XJUfpj6k — KAM (@KAMbot1138) July 5, 2023

***

