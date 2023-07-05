Adam Kinzinger has total faith that Denver Riggleman's the guy who can clear...
Bill de Blasio announces he's not exactly getting divorced, but he is ready...
Ari Fleischer tries to make sense of evolving spin about bag of coke...
Thread uses facts and receipts to torch libs' claim that SCOTUS' 303 Creative...
Kyle Smith points to letter proving who's responsible for bag of cocaine found...
Justice for Hunter! Denver Riggleman working with Hunter Biden's lawyers to find 'the...
Reports on judge halting Biden admin's ability to censor Americans go full state...
“Ministry of Truth:” More on the Biden Administration’s censorship struck down in Missouri...
Meta announces arrival of 'Threads' as a direct competitor to Twitter
Philadelphia murder suspect identified as BLM trans activist and 'poof', there goes that...
Cori Bush takes the opportunity to tell Americans what we owe her on...
Hunter Biden encouraged to sue everyone suggesting the cocaine is his
Here's proof that Moms for Liberty are 'just straight-up Nazis'
If you're rolling back rights, you don't get to lecture anyone about freedom...

MSNBC hopes to Make Fascism Great Again with full-throated advocacy for government censoring Americans

Sarah D  |  12:41 PM on July 05, 2023
Sarah D.

Our illustrious mainstream media didn't waste any time racing to defend the Biden administration's honor in the wake of Louisiana U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty granting an injunction to prevent the Biden administration from colluding with social media companies to censor whatever the Biden administration decides is "misinformation" or "disinformation." As we are all well aware by now, the Biden administration defines any truth that is inconvenient to its narratives and agendas as "misinformation" and "disinformation."

Anyway, as we told you, the New York Times went all in on censorship with their take on Judge Doughty's decision:

But the Times was far from alone. CNN was right there with 'em, vomiting up their own insanity:

Of course, everyone knows that it's not really a party until MSNBC shows up. And you'd better believe that MSNBC showed up:

Does your brain hurt yet? Just wait, because there's even more defense of and advocacy for government censorship where that came from:

Recommended

Ari Fleischer tries to make sense of evolving spin about bag of coke found in WH
Doug P.

OK, Ryan J. Reilly. Whatever you say.

A Great Moment in Journalism, truly.

But we digress.

Call us crazy, but it sounds like MSNBC is also already sowing the seeds of doubt about the integrity of the 2024 election. Which would constitute undermining the public's faith in elections. Last time we checked, that was a bad thing. Ah, wait. Sorry, it was only a bad thing when MAGA did that. When MSNBC and the Left do it, it's just out of concern.

And they're acting kinda like they wouldn't mind another January 6. They might even welcome it. Because it would just be another excuse for the government to crack down on private citizens.

Our legacy media are literally advocating for the "right" of the government to censor any and all opposition (of course, we highly doubt they'd do the same during a Republican administration — not that a Republican administration would have any more of a "right" to censor anyone, just so we're perfectly clear).

Remember all the times liberals likened the Trump administration to "1984"? All the opportunities they've taken to denounce Ron DeSantis as a raging fascist? Projection. All of it. They're the fascists. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CENSORSHIP MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ari Fleischer tries to make sense of evolving spin about bag of coke found in WH
Doug P.
Thread uses facts and receipts to torch libs' claim that SCOTUS' 303 Creative ruling was based on fraud
Sarah D
Bill de Blasio announces he's not exactly getting divorced, but he is ready to date
justmindy
Kyle Smith points to letter proving who's responsible for bag of cocaine found in WH
Doug P.
Justice for Hunter! Denver Riggleman working with Hunter Biden's lawyers to find 'the truth' about laptop
Sarah D
Reports on judge halting Biden admin's ability to censor Americans go full state media
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Ari Fleischer tries to make sense of evolving spin about bag of coke found in WH Doug P.