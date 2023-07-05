Thread uses facts and receipts to torch libs' claim that SCOTUS' 303 Creative ruling was based on fraud

Kyle Smith points to letter proving who's responsible for bag of cocaine found...
Sarah D  |  11:47 AM on July 05, 2023
Sarah D.

The Supreme Court's decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis really pissed off liberals and Democrats. Imagine, a ruling that upholds the First Amendment! Few things piss of the Left more than the idea that the First Amendment is for everyone, even people with whom they disagree.

It didn't take long for so-called investigative journalists to dig up what they claimed was dirt on the case, or, rather, evidence that proved that the Lorie Smith's legal team's case was built on fraud and thus made SCOTUS' decision illegitimate. And that narrative certainly got very popular on the Left very quickly. The problem was that it was a garbage narrative.

Megan McArdle touched on that in a recent thread, but if you're looking for a more detailed explanation about why the Left's smear and disinformation campaign is so baseless and egregious, you won't find a better one than this thread from legal eagle @alexthechick:

Doug P.

Thank you for the corgi, Alex.

And thank you for for taking the time to put together a thoughtful thread based on sound legal protocol and reasoning. We desperately need more reality-based discourse in this country.

***

