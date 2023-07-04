Rebekah Jones is too drained from her Florida exodus to think of clever July Fourth take (but she'll try)

Kamala Harris uses meme to BRAG about Bidenomics, learns the (hilarious) hard way...
Sarah D  |  12:16 PM on July 04, 2023

Last month, we did a story on Rebekah Jones sitting in her closet, recording video of herself brandishing all of her totally legit credentials proving that she's a totally legit person. Her closet looked pretty chaotic. Quite messy. We couldn't help but wonder what had been going on in there.

Well, we might finally have our answer. Apparently Rebekah was just getting ready to declare her own independence from Florida and preparing for her family's exodus from Ron DeSantis' fascist state. And all that prep has taken so much out of her that she's too exhausted to even think of anything witty or insightful to say to mark the Fourth of July:

Are ... are families fleeing states like Florida? Is that to make room for all the families who are fleeing to Florida from progressive hellholes? In Florida, kids were allowed to go back to school and see their friends and they don't have to be subjected to Critical Race Theory and sexually explicit content in the classroom. Parents had and continue to have the right to make decisions about what's best for their families. Seems like kids in Florida are actually doing pretty well, maybe a lot better than kids in Democrat-run states. Seems like freedom is still very much alive in Florida, which isn't something that can be said about many deep blue states.

It seems like Rebekah Jones is just as full of it and just as big a drama queen as ever.

Hey, we have no doubt that there are plenty of Floridians out there who are just as glad and relieved to see Rebekah go as she is to leave.

Godspeed, Rebekah.

We're sure they'd be glad to have her.

Nutball Rebekah Jones lies about 'corrupt, fascist pig' DeSantis having her son arrested; UPDATED

