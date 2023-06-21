Rep. Gaetz Grills Durham: 'You Were Part of the Cover Up!'
Rep. Adam Schiff sets new self-unawareness & projection records after censure vote
Rep. Luna Demands Congress Censure Adam Schiff
Biden again claims your guns are no match against the govt's F-16s
Habibi Bros get Wajahat Ali to unravel even more over his BS on...
GOP Lawmaker Debunks Fake Democrat 'Pee Tape' Narrative
Riley Gaines effortlessly fact-checks LGBTQ+ activist's testimony on trans athletes at Sen...
LGBTQAI+ Myths Get Fact-Checked by Kennedy's Common Sense
James Clapper is NOT going to admit the Hunter laptop 'disinfo' letter was...
Legal analyst Renato Mariotti doubles down on absurd argument that Hunter Biden's getting...
Geraldo Rivera announces he is off The Five and many REJOICE!
Jim Jordan Trolls Democrat for Absurd Questions
Hawley Questions Riley Gaines About Harassment by Gender Activists
Randi Weingarten asked to take a bow after dire news about math/reading scores

Come with Rebekah Jones into her closet so she can show you all her impressive credentials

Sarah D  |  3:01 PM on June 21, 2023

It's been a few weeks since we last checked in on Rebekah Jones ... what's she been up to? Let's find out, shall we? For that, we have to take a little field trip. To her closet:

Wow. Look at all those credentials. And the certificates of achievement! Can't argue with certificates of achievement, though you can make your own if you've got the right app and access to a printer. And we have no doubt that she's got mad skillz, not to mention some really fun colors of printer paper.

Maybe it's buried underneath a pile of shoes or old scarves or something. You know how disorganized closets can get.

Looks exactly like a grifting fake data scientist flexing in her closet and trying to preserve that odd display for posterity despite literally no one asking for it.

Recommended

Riley Gaines effortlessly fact-checks LGBTQ+ activist's testimony on trans athletes at Senate Judiciary
Sarah D

Someone should make her a "Most Lazy and Unhireable" certificate she can add to her collection. A collection that only gets more impressive the more we look at it, by the way:

Oof.

A one-woman dumpster fire that just can't be put out.

She really does. Perhaps someone who still likes her can help her get it.

And who knows? Maybe there'll be a Certificate of Completion in it for her at the end, if she works really, really hard.

***

Related:

Damin Toell catches serial fabulist Rebekah Jones hammering another nail into her credibility coffin

Nutball Rebekah Jones lies about 'corrupt, fascist pig' DeSantis having her son arrested; UPDATED

Rebekah Jones tries doxxing Max Nordau again, fingers some random guy in Indiana

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: REBEKAH JONES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines effortlessly fact-checks LGBTQ+ activist's testimony on trans athletes at Senate Judiciary
Sarah D
Habibi Bros get Wajahat Ali to unravel even more over his BS on GOP mobilizing Muslims against LGBTQ+
Sarah D
Rep. Adam Schiff sets new self-unawareness & projection records after censure vote
Doug P.
LGBTQAI+ Myths Get Fact-Checked by Kennedy's Common Sense
Twitchy Staff
Rep. Gaetz Grills Durham: 'You Were Part of the Cover Up!'
Twitchy Staff
Biden again claims your guns are no match against the govt's F-16s
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Riley Gaines effortlessly fact-checks LGBTQ+ activist's testimony on trans athletes at Senate Judiciary Sarah D