Come with Rebekah Jones into her closet so she can show you all her impressive credentials

It's been a few weeks since we last checked in on Rebekah Jones ... what's she been up to? Let's find out, shall we? For that, we have to take a little field trip. To her closet:

6/20/23:



Unemployed criminal Rebekah Jones sits in her closet and brags about all of her degrees and credentials.



Jones has not held a full-time job for over three years. pic.twitter.com/O7qr8K6vfd — Our Friend Max (@MaxNordau) June 21, 2023

Wow. Look at all those credentials. And the certificates of achievement! Can't argue with certificates of achievement, though you can make your own if you've got the right app and access to a printer. And we have no doubt that she's got mad skillz, not to mention some really fun colors of printer paper.

She forgot to show the one she got in epidemiology — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 21, 2023

Maybe it's buried underneath a pile of shoes or old scarves or something. You know how disorganized closets can get.

Desperately insecure.



"Siri, show me what over $200,000 in student loan debt, and being unemployable looks like" — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) June 21, 2023

Looks exactly like a grifting fake data scientist flexing in her closet and trying to preserve that odd display for posterity despite literally no one asking for it.

So what she’s saying is that even the most educated individuals can be lazy and not hireable. — Debbie Mathews (@Hawksgirl80) June 21, 2023

Someone should make her a "Most Lazy and Unhireable" certificate she can add to her collection. A collection that only gets more impressive the more we look at it, by the way:

The coastal surge certification she references in her video…



Is a “certification” that she took a one day course.



Here is the pic of her “certificate” and the link to the class.https://t.co/OvOPkEzHyw pic.twitter.com/iXxQ2Fh23j — JustAConservativeHippie. (@Conserve_Hippie) June 21, 2023

Oof.

My 6-year old son pretending a gift for a student of the week award (that everyone gets during the year anyways) sounds more mature than this wannabe scientist. — Sarre Baldassarri (@sarregoeswest) June 21, 2023

What a hot mess that one — Derrick Byron (@derrick_byron) June 21, 2023

A one-woman dumpster fire that just can't be put out.

She's completely unemployable just because of her criminal record but her bunny boiling craziness makes her certifiable. pic.twitter.com/PpOIVI1oNT — Rosie 🤠😎🍹🐊 (@CLR78253) June 21, 2023

Mental wounds not healing

Life's a bitter shame

I'm going off the rails on a crazy train — alboalt (@albo_alt) June 21, 2023

She needs help. — The Expatnyker (@expatnyker) June 21, 2023

She really does. Perhaps someone who still likes her can help her get it.

And who knows? Maybe there'll be a Certificate of Completion in it for her at the end, if she works really, really hard.

