NPR robs Asians and Asian Americans of their agency in racist garbage piece on affirmative action critics

Over the weekend, Soledad O'Brien decided to register her discontent with the Supreme Court's 6 to 3 decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions by taking a nasty, racist shot at an Asian immigrant celebrating the ruling as a victory for students like her daughter for whom racial discrimination from prospective colleges and universities would now officially be unconstitutional (it's always been unconstitutional, to be sure, but the SCOTUS decision cemented that).

Congrats on screwing over other people of color, ma'am! (Particularly those whose efforts in civil rights paved the way for your family to come to America!) https://t.co/bikNjzzAsL — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 1, 2023

It makes sense that Soledad O'Brien would tweet something nasty and racist because she herself happens to be nasty and racist. But she's just some nasty, racist partisan lady. It's not as though she represents a legit news outlet or something. A legit news outlet would never be as openly nasty and racist as Soledad O'Brien.

Except of course they would. And that brings us to the fine folks at ostensibly legit news outlet NPR. Naturally, given that they're known to be on the more liberal side of the political aisle, you'd expect them to be frustrated by the Supreme Court's affirmative action decision. But you might also expect them to try a little harder than the likes of Soledad O'Brien to refrain from denigrating Asian Americans. Alas, apparently NPR couldn't resist the urge to approach the decision from an anti-Asian angle:

NPR airs a piece about how the Asians weren’t actually being discriminated against by Harvard etc and were just being used by white people who wanted to end Affirmative Action while interviewing exactly zero people who dissent from that view https://t.co/KnN3Ik77r2 — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) July 2, 2023

Sounds similar to what Jen Psaki was saying about Republicans turning gullible Muslims into anti-woke foot soldiers. Just completely stripping minorities of their own agency in order to paint Republicans and conservatives as nefarious puppet masters. It's actually quite repulsive. But it's also quite typical of leftists to do this.

Only Whiteness and white people have true agency. Everyone else is their pawn, and if they don't have the right views, it's likely because Whiteness infected them. Asians might think they know what they want but they need NPR to help free them of their false consciousness. pic.twitter.com/vhak6FNLT3 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 2, 2023

2/ Some liberal editors and writers -- a group whose members will more or less commit war crimes to seek every possible advantage to get their kids into Harvard -- just *cannot fathom* Asian families... really wanting Harvard for their kids. No, it must be a Whiteness conspiracy — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 2, 2023

Asians against Affirmative Action are not hard find. You’d think they’d ask at least one to weigh in before proclaiming them dupes. — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) July 2, 2023

Why reach out to any Asians or Asian Americans when you can just put words into their mouths? More from NPR:

"In a society in which there is a powerful violent hierarchy of white people over Black people, where am I in that hierarchy?" says Ian Haney López. "It's very common for people to look at that hierarchy and say, let me not be at the bottom." For non European immigrants, there is always this painful decision of how to best to be accepted in America. "It's not uncommon for people not of European descent to say, 'I'm gonna claim access to the white side of the color line.' " "That's the dynamic that Blum is trading on," Haney López says. He says the promise of proximity to whiteness and power has been used as part of a larger trend radicalizing Asian Americans on the right. "He's saying — 'hey Asian Americans, you too can see Black and brown people demanding equity and inclusion as a threat to you. Cast your fate with white opponents of integration, with white people who are skeptical of equality.'" Research about the model minority myth bears this out, [Janelle Wong, director of Asian American studies at the University of Maryland] says. "Asian-Americans who internalize this myth are also more likely to exhibit anti-Black attitudes and to be anti-affirmative action."

Think of all the resources NPR must have. And yet somehow, they only managed to get comments from critics of Asian Americans against affirmative action. It's almost as if since Asian Americans against affirmative action don't exist for NPR's purposes, NPR would rather they not exist, period.

Progressive bigotry is hitting all new highs this week. https://t.co/U0tnA8YIc1 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 3, 2023

And the week is still young.

