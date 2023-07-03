Ripping? Elizabeth Warren uses very poor phrasing on abortion while undermining SCOTUS
NPR robs Asians and Asian Americans of their agency in racist garbage piece on affirmative action critics

Sarah D  |  12:48 PM on July 03, 2023

Over the weekend, Soledad O'Brien decided to register her discontent with the Supreme Court's 6 to 3 decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions by taking a nasty, racist shot at an Asian immigrant celebrating the ruling as a victory for students like her daughter for whom racial discrimination from prospective colleges and universities would now officially be unconstitutional (it's always been unconstitutional, to be sure, but the SCOTUS decision cemented that).

It makes sense that Soledad O'Brien would tweet something nasty and racist because she herself happens to be nasty and racist. But she's just some nasty, racist partisan lady. It's not as though she represents a legit news outlet or something. A legit news outlet would never be as openly nasty and racist as Soledad O'Brien.

Except of course they would. And that brings us to the fine folks at ostensibly legit news outlet NPR. Naturally, given that they're known to be on the more liberal side of the political aisle, you'd expect them to be frustrated by the Supreme Court's affirmative action decision. But you might also expect them to try a little harder than the likes of Soledad O'Brien to refrain from denigrating Asian Americans. Alas, apparently NPR couldn't resist the urge to approach the decision from an anti-Asian angle:

Sounds similar to what Jen Psaki was saying about Republicans turning gullible Muslims into anti-woke foot soldiers. Just completely stripping minorities of their own agency in order to paint Republicans and conservatives as nefarious puppet masters. It's actually quite repulsive. But it's also quite typical of leftists to do this.

Why reach out to any Asians or Asian Americans when you can just put words into their mouths? More from NPR:

"In a society in which there is a powerful violent hierarchy of white people over Black people, where am I in that hierarchy?" says Ian Haney López. "It's very common for people to look at that hierarchy and say, let me not be at the bottom."

For non European immigrants, there is always this painful decision of how to best to be accepted in America. "It's not uncommon for people not of European descent to say, 'I'm gonna claim access to the white side of the color line.' "

"That's the dynamic that Blum is trading on," Haney López says. He says the promise of proximity to whiteness and power has been used as part of a larger trend radicalizing Asian Americans on the right. "He's saying — 'hey Asian Americans, you too can see Black and brown people demanding equity and inclusion as a threat to you. Cast your fate with white opponents of integration, with white people who are skeptical of equality.'"

Research about the model minority myth bears this out, [Janelle Wong, director of Asian American studies at the University of Maryland] says. "Asian-Americans who internalize this myth are also more likely to exhibit anti-Black attitudes and to be anti-affirmative action."

Think of all the resources NPR must have. And yet somehow, they only managed to get comments from critics of Asian Americans against affirmative action. It's almost as if since Asian Americans against affirmative action don't exist for NPR's purposes, NPR would rather they not exist, period.

And the week is still young.

***

***

