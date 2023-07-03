Racist Democrat Twitter account MIIIIGHT be a bot? We're shocked
Jen Psaki says Muslim Americans are pitted against trans people (and guess whose fault it is)

Doug P.  |  9:37 AM on July 03, 2023

By now you all know the familiar pattern, which is when reality doesn't line up with the preferred Democrat narrative, they simply turn the problematic people into "white supremacists" or some other sort of right-wing villain.

Former Biden press secretary and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki has done her own version of that by turning Muslim American criticism of the Left's pro-LGBTQ into the fault of Republicans:

The former press secretary for Joe Biden saying that "pitting one group of Americans against another" is a GOP specialty might be a new projection record.

Well, it is MSNBC and Psaki probably figures she'd be doing a disservice to their viewers if she didn't have an incredibly dishonest and idiotic take on any particular issue.

The type of gaslighting Psaki demonstrated shows just how far they'll reach to grasp straws rather than admit their own policies have gone way too far and are backfiring.

Bingo.

The media helps the Dems out with that, too. One example is an NBC News report about Pride parade participants chanting "we're coming for your children" which made Republicans the bad guys in the story for the apparent crime of noticing.

