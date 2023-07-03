Jen Psaki says Muslim Americans are pitted against trans people (and guess whose fault it is)

By now you all know the familiar pattern, which is when reality doesn't line up with the preferred Democrat narrative, they simply turn the problematic people into "white supremacists" or some other sort of right-wing villain.

Former Biden press secretary and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki has done her own version of that by turning Muslim American criticism of the Left's pro-LGBTQ into the fault of Republicans:

We're noticing the reemergence of an old ploy straight from the GOP playbook, only this time the party has a new target...@jrpsaki breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/wZ55u20476 — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) July 2, 2023

The former press secretary for Joe Biden saying that "pitting one group of Americans against another" is a GOP specialty might be a new projection record.

Only a liar or someone profoundly ignorant of Muslim majority countries & Muslim communities in the West would say something so stupid. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 3, 2023

Well, it is MSNBC and Psaki probably figures she'd be doing a disservice to their viewers if she didn't have an incredibly dishonest and idiotic take on any particular issue.

Identity Warfare. Biden's re-election strategy. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 3, 2023

The type of gaslighting Psaki demonstrated shows just how far they'll reach to grasp straws rather than admit their own policies have gone way too far and are backfiring.

This is Alinsky Rules For Radicals



Blame the other side for what you are doing. — Gordon-ULTRA MAGA 🇺🇸 (@StopTheCoup2020) July 3, 2023

Bingo.

Muslims are the new white supremacists. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/rHQR0HJ10C — I eat carbs (@zk_rollup_chad) July 3, 2023

The GOP isn’t at fault for your party’s promotion of sexual perversion and your constantly-shifting racial hierarchy.



I guess you thought people would like it more than they do.



Whoops. pic.twitter.com/lKlDt1fnVc — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) July 3, 2023

The media helps the Dems out with that, too. One example is an NBC News report about Pride parade participants chanting "we're coming for your children" which made Republicans the bad guys in the story for the apparent crime of noticing.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!