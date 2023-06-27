Marketing executives behind disastrous Bud Light campaign allegedly let go by Anheuser-Bus...
NBC News spins 'coming for your children' Pride event chant and makes it WAY worse

Doug P.  |  9:06 PM on June 27, 2023

A few days ago at a drag march in New York, some participants got plenty of attention when they were heard chanting "we're coming for your children":

It's a total mystery why LGBTQ acceptance is dropping even among Democrats, right? Now NBC News is trying to help the Left out with the spin on that story, and do you think this helps?

Oh, well in that case it's not so bad. Wait, actually, that makes it even worse:

Do they think that actually makes it better?

At least the MSM is true to form and incredibly predictable:

Next up NBC News will accuse conservatives of ramping up the "culture war" over this issue.

The media's now stuck somewhere in between "this never happens" and "yeah but it's nothing because it's been happening for years.

Fact check: TRUE.

Related: NBC News working hard to help 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence' with their PR effort

