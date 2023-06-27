NBC News spins 'coming for your children' Pride event chant and makes it WAY worse

A few days ago at a drag march in New York, some participants got plenty of attention when they were heard chanting "we're coming for your children":

NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children”



pic.twitter.com/uHOqGnwTz6 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) June 24, 2023

It's a total mystery why LGBTQ acceptance is dropping even among Democrats, right? Now NBC News is trying to help the Left out with the spin on that story, and do you think this helps?

The “coming for your children” chant has been used for years at Pride events, according to longtime march attendees and gay rights activists, who said it’s one of many provocative expressions used to regain control of slurs against LGBTQ people. https://t.co/vrcbuxCEkf — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2023

Oh, well in that case it's not so bad. Wait, actually, that makes it even worse:

"We've ALWAYS been creepy pedos" is quite the defense. — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) June 28, 2023

Do they think that actually makes it better?

“Stop making such a big deal about this, they’ve been saying it for years” is quite the defense https://t.co/CdXNDw7IR2 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 28, 2023

It's amazing how you think this somehow makes it better...or anything besides crazy worse!!! — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 28, 2023

“Its nothing they've always been doing it” may not be as good a defense as you think it is.. — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) June 28, 2023

“There’s no reason to be concerned about them saying they’re coming for your kids, they’ve been saying it for years!” https://t.co/lLJQEhKbAo — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 28, 2023

At least the MSM is true to form and incredibly predictable:

“This thing isn’t happening.”



“It’s happening.”



“Here’s why it’s a good thing it’s happening.” https://t.co/pb6BhQ1d7q — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 28, 2023

Next up NBC News will accuse conservatives of ramping up the "culture war" over this issue.

The media's now stuck somewhere in between "this never happens" and "yeah but it's nothing because it's been happening for years.

If you think your contempt for the media is sufficient....



It isn't. https://t.co/xeYmDnpkU5 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) June 28, 2023

Fact check: TRUE.

