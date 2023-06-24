New York drag marchers chant, 'We're coming for your children'

A couple of years back, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus decided to stick it right back in the faces of all the parents who were claiming the LGBTQ community was coming for their children — by performing a song called, "We're Coming for Your Children." But not to groom them … rather, to teach them tolerance and acceptance. And how to hook up with adults on Grindr. And the word for when you're having both your testicles sucked by two people at the same time.

Here's a link to the video if you can stomach it.

On Friday, some drag queens and friends had a march in New York City where they chanted, "We're here, we're queer, we're coming for your children."

NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children”



And they can seem to figure out polls showing that LGBTQ acceptance is dropping, even among Democrats.

Awakening the aggression of loving parents. — SLS (@CovenantPath) June 24, 2023

Tell me again we are not in a war. — Georgetta Pullen 🇺🇸✝️🎖️ (@georgiegirl1216) June 24, 2023

I thought they weren't after our children? — Singin' Wolf (@mjc1217) June 24, 2023

Wow, what a great way to win over the doubters... — Jim Cobb (@jimcobber) June 24, 2023

come for the children, stay for the woodchipper — Dime (@dime4justice) June 24, 2023

It's worse than that, even pic.twitter.com/IWF7LqLwHW — Sour Patch Lyds, proud American 🇺🇸 (@sourpatchlyds) June 24, 2023

They are now saying out loud what they always thought. — George Michael Sanders (@GeorgeM10912400) June 24, 2023

This is 100% why I will fight with all of my might to protect kids. This is evil and sickening and is not the gay community I once knew. — TP (@773tom79) June 24, 2023

That’s a threat. Noted. — Mark Williams (@frisbeememex) June 24, 2023

Don't worry about the ones who shout it in a marching cadence. You can avoid them. But the ones who tell the kids "don't tell your parents"--worry about them. — B52Ed (@ed_b52) June 24, 2023

Well color me stunned…



They are after the children. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) June 24, 2023

We've seen several schools celebrating Pride Month, and as we reported, Sesame Street tweeted that Pride Month is all about "inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression." It's not sexual at all.

