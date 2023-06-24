Canadian media upset the NHL won't compel players to wear a Pride jersey
Twitter schools Elie Mystal on the reality of the I-95 'fix'
Jonathan Turley asks who's lying: Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers
Kamala Harris marks the anniversary of a constitutional right being taken away
Rep. Jason Crow is remembering Tucker Carlson disparaging our 'woke' military
Presidential candidate Will Hurd makes a 'serious proposal' about a no-fly zone
Senators ask Museum of the American Revolution to ban hate group Moms for...
Al Franken says profanity is appropriate when talking about conservative justices
Rest easy, because President Biden's heading to Camp David with the smartest man...
Guy Benson spots Hunter Biden's lawyer making a heck of an admission
NY Times columnist explains why the 'Hunter Biden saga' should be an inspiration...
AG Merrick Garland takes a page from Dr. Fauci to defend DOJ integrity
Updates from the Prigozhin uprising in Russia, while Kinzinger focuses on Tucker Carlson...
The Bidens & AG Merrick Garland set new 'bad optics' records and didn't...

New York drag marchers chant, 'We're coming for your children'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on June 24, 2023

A couple of years back, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus decided to stick it right back in the faces of all the parents who were claiming the LGBTQ community was coming for their children — by performing a song called, "We're Coming for Your Children." But not to groom them … rather, to teach them tolerance and acceptance. And how to hook up with adults on Grindr. And the word for when you're having both your testicles sucked by two people at the same time.

Here's a link to the video if you can stomach it.

On Friday, some drag queens and friends had a march in New York City where they chanted, "We're here, we're queer, we're coming for your children."

And they can seem to figure out polls showing that LGBTQ acceptance is dropping, even among Democrats.

Recommended

Twitter schools Elie Mystal on the reality of the I-95 'fix'
justmindy

We've seen several schools celebrating Pride Month, and as we reported, Sesame Street tweeted that Pride Month is all about "inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression." It's not sexual at all.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CHILDREN NEW YORK CITY DRAG QUEEN PRIDE MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter schools Elie Mystal on the reality of the I-95 'fix'
justmindy
Jonathan Turley asks who's lying: Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers
Brett T.
Kamala Harris marks the anniversary of a constitutional right being taken away
Brett T.
Rep. Jason Crow is remembering Tucker Carlson disparaging our 'woke' military
Brett T.
Senators ask Museum of the American Revolution to ban hate group Moms for Liberty
Brett T.
Updates from the Prigozhin uprising in Russia, while Kinzinger focuses on Tucker Carlson for some reason
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Twitter schools Elie Mystal on the reality of the I-95 'fix' justmindy