Here's what you can apparently expect if you invite Planned Parenthood into a 9th-grade classroom

Sarah D  |  1:03 PM on June 22, 2023
Sarah D.

For some reason, some Americans have this weird thing where they think we should be more like Canada. Canadians are so nice! And, even more importantly than that, so progressive! Just look at how great their health care system is. And how committed they are to fighting hate speech. And how fiercely they defend LGBTQ+ rights.

And the openness with which they discuss sexual stuff with children in school. Wait ... what?

Guys, next time someone tells you that the United States needs to take some pages from Canada's book, show them what's actually in Canada's book. Or at least in Canada's deck of cards:

What does one even say about something like that?

We don't blame you for not wanting to believe what you're seeing. It's appalling on a visceral level.

If you can't bring yourself to scroll through all the cards, we'll just post a couple of screenshots here so you have an idea of what ACT, the AIDS Committee of Toronto, and Catie, "Canada's Source for HIV and Hepatitis C Information," — with a healthy dose of help from Planned Parenthood — think "is a fun and accessible resource that facilitates humorous and frank discussion among young people about sexuality and HIV and STI prevention." 



The instructions for use are pretty simple: "Designate one deck as your show-deck, so you can shuffle it out of order.Ask individuals you encounter on outreach if they would like to play a game with you."

If someone walks up to your kid and asks if they want to play a game, your kid should already be on high alert. If someone walks up to your kid and asks them to play a game with those cards, your kid needs to get the hell out of there immediately.

Nadine Ness, a former RCMP officer and founder of United Grassroots, which began as a parents' group advocating on behalf of children harmed by draconian COVID policies, says she has independently confirmed that these cards were distributed in a ninth-grade classroom at the Saskatchewan school:

If that's indeed the case, it sounds like the school was trying to keep parents from finding out and only informed parents when they realized the word had already gotten out. Which is deeply concerning in its own right.

Good.

Charges should absolutely be filed. Heads need to roll.

Planned Parenthood shouldn't be anywhere near schools, period.

They need to start effecting positive change yesterday. Because the direction in which things seem to be going right now is decidedly negative.

This has got to stop. In Canada and anywhere else it's happening.

***

