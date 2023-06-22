Here's what you can apparently expect if you invite Planned Parenthood into a 9th-grade classroom

For some reason, some Americans have this weird thing where they think we should be more like Canada. Canadians are so nice! And, even more importantly than that, so progressive! Just look at how great their health care system is. And how committed they are to fighting hate speech. And how fiercely they defend LGBTQ+ rights.

And the openness with which they discuss sexual stuff with children in school. Wait ... what?

Guys, next time someone tells you that the United States needs to take some pages from Canada's book, show them what's actually in Canada's book. Or at least in Canada's deck of cards:

This is how sick our government run education system is. @PremierScottMoe seriously?

Here’s what they are handing out to grade 9 students in #Saskatchewan. https://t.co/shAE3xHLB7 — 🇨🇦MarkFriesen🇨🇦 The Grizzly Patriot (@MarkFriesen08) June 21, 2023

What does one even say about something like that?

I refuse to believe this is real. https://t.co/2UuHoLCFB4 — Kaya Masters (@sisterinferior) June 22, 2023

We don't blame you for not wanting to believe what you're seeing. It's appalling on a visceral level.

This is 100% a movement driven by perverted men.



No woman wants or cares about any of this twisted shit outside of sex trafficking or a history of abuse.



And they've found a way to get women on board by framing it in emotional blackmail. — Kaya Masters (@sisterinferior) June 22, 2023

The entire sexual revolution, from soup to nuts, is driven by horny depraved men wanting to normalize having sex with anything and everything, everywhere and at all times. — Kaya Masters (@sisterinferior) June 22, 2023

Seriously. Look through those cards. It's 100% a list of depraved male fetishes that--if this news story is real--they're pushing on children.



Under the cloak of Compassion for the Alphabet Soup.



The snapback is going to be brutal. — Kaya Masters (@sisterinferior) June 22, 2023

If you can't bring yourself to scroll through all the cards, we'll just post a couple of screenshots here so you have an idea of what ACT, the AIDS Committee of Toronto, and Catie, "Canada's Source for HIV and Hepatitis C Information," — with a healthy dose of help from Planned Parenthood — think "is a fun and accessible resource that facilitates humorous and frank discussion among young people about sexuality and HIV and STI prevention."









The instructions for use are pretty simple: "Designate one deck as your show-deck, so you can shuffle it out of order.Ask individuals you encounter on outreach if they would like to play a game with you."

If someone walks up to your kid and asks if they want to play a game, your kid should already be on high alert. If someone walks up to your kid and asks them to play a game with those cards, your kid needs to get the hell out of there immediately.

I can’t believe someone brought that into a school. — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) June 22, 2023

Well Andy, believe it, because they did. — 🇨🇦MarkFriesen🇨🇦 The Grizzly Patriot (@MarkFriesen08) June 22, 2023

God help us! Please please please let this be fake news! Let this be a mistake. Let this not be true! — ✝️ Lanette ✝️ (@_Lanette_R1) June 21, 2023

Where is this being handed out? Heads need to roll if this is real — Matt.B.Kimble (@MatKimble) June 21, 2023

Lumsden Saskatchewan — 🇨🇦MarkFriesen🇨🇦 The Grizzly Patriot (@MarkFriesen08) June 21, 2023

Nadine Ness, a former RCMP officer and founder of United Grassroots, which began as a parents' group advocating on behalf of children harmed by draconian COVID policies, says she has independently confirmed that these cards were distributed in a ninth-grade classroom at the Saskatchewan school:

I’m getting word that this document was shared with a grade 9 class in Lumsden Saskatchewan by a Regina Planned Parenthood. Can anyone confirm this?



If this is true, it’s horrifying!! Will post screenshot in comments.https://t.co/0qVDDDzeLH — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) June 21, 2023

Email from the school to parents confirms it. pic.twitter.com/qJhvXrONeV — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) June 21, 2023

It’s all linked in the initial tweet. These cue cards were in class, referenced to for the purpose of enticing discussion. They are also confirmed and mentioned in the email to parents. This and email was sent directly to me by parents. Some kids also kept cards. — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) June 22, 2023

This email forwarded directly to me from one of the many parents outraged. I have the actual email. Funny how all the extreme left are minimizing this. You’d think this would be something that would unite both sides. This exposes how ok they’ve become with sexualization kids. — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) June 22, 2023

I have called the school and they are not denying it. They will only talk to Grade 9 parents. Said an email was sent out.



Another source is telling me this document was not to be shared or brought home to parents. Waiting to confirm this. — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) June 21, 2023

If that's indeed the case, it sounds like the school was trying to keep parents from finding out and only informed parents when they realized the word had already gotten out. Which is deeply concerning in its own right.

@NadineGNess Is it possible to make a police report to the @RCMPSask? — Devon A Thompson (@truedevonthomps) June 22, 2023

The parents have filed a police report already. — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) June 22, 2023

Good.

If only the police cared about the grooming going on in these schools. It will take all of the parents to use their voices and be heard! — PLJinNewWest #SaveTheChildren #LetsStand4Kids (@PLJinNewWest1) June 22, 2023

A file has been open and they are investigating and it is possible it will lead to charges. — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) June 22, 2023

Charges should absolutely be filed. Heads need to roll.

Meanwhile @PremierScottMoe is doing what he does best. Beating around the actual issues plaguing society. — The Chairman (@aweznel) June 22, 2023

Let’s put the blame where it needs to be. It’s organizations like Planned Parenthood and others with their own agenda bringing this in the schools. It’s not approved curriculum, it’s outside sources going through teachers to push their ideology. — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) June 22, 2023

Planned Parenthood shouldn't be anywhere near schools, period.

Your absolutely right Nadine, but there are things this government could be doing to curb these radicals and they are not. Ignoring the problem is complicity. — The Chairman (@aweznel) June 22, 2023

I agree. We need to put pressure on them to do so, we need civic engagement from everyone and then support them when they start effecting positive change. — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) June 22, 2023

They need to start effecting positive change yesterday. Because the direction in which things seem to be going right now is decidedly negative.

The plot thickens… the same organization behind exposing kids to explicit material in SK Lumsden school is run by none other than the person who tweeted about driving kids to get vaccinated against parental consent.https://t.co/4ls3DoH9VN https://t.co/i5bAqpYEz3 pic.twitter.com/r10RLStBMH — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) June 22, 2023

A parent of one of the kids who called Planned Parenthood to complain just shared these comments with me and approved me to share it publicly. It was not an accident, they wanted this to happen. They are proud of it!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/WQLVY7NLk2 — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) June 22, 2023

This has got to stop. In Canada and anywhere else it's happening.

***

