Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  3:10 PM on July 01, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Soledad O'Brien took the opportunity to dump on an Asian-American immigrant, Yiatin Chu, for celebrating the Supreme Court's decision that race-based affirmative action programs in college admissions processes violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

People like O'Brien view 'equality' as a game of pitting one group of people against another instead of its obvious meaning: that all people are treated the same.

Imagine seeing the headline 'Supreme Court Rules Universities Cannot Use Race in Admissions' and then realizing this happened this week instead of in the 1950's or 1960's. That's where we are … and Democrats are upset again. Some things never change.

'You should have just shut up and took it, Asian lady' is what we hear when we read O'Brien's tweet.

The case was brought before the Court because Harvard was discriminating against Asian-Americans during the admissions process.

What would Soledad have these minorities do?

Not a good look, indeed.

LOL! Unfortunately, she was not hacked. She's just saying the quiet part out loud.

The sheer arrogance of the notion that a parent should tolerate racial discrimination because other people were discriminated against too is astounding.

Soledad O'Brien opposes racial discrimination … sometimes.

It cannot be denied that there are recent instances of discrimination and violence against Asian-Americans, resulting in the Stop Asian Hate movement in 2021.

Does O'Brien dislike Asians? We don't know. It seems more likely she has accepted this pervasive idea that there is an oppression pecking order, where some minorities must be favored over other minorities to be 'fair'.

That doesn't seem very fair.

Discrimination against black Americans in the history of the United States is unique. Not many fair-minded people would deny that. Thanks, Democratic Party.

That is no excuse for discriminating against others.

It's a common claim among the Left these days that kids don't learn about America's dark history of slavery and oppression of black Americans.

We think this is a myth. Who hasn't learned about slavery, Jim Crow, and segregation?

You know what your kids likely didn't learn much about in school? The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, expansions of the same policies to most Asian countries throughout the first half of the 20th century, and possibly the interment of Japanese Americans.

It seems Soledad missed those lessons too. Asian-Americans were fighting for equality and the right to immigrate to the United States at the same time Democrats were oppressing the black vote with Black Codes, Jim Crow, and segregation.

They hardly have to sit down and shut up in the face of modern-day leftist discrimination because black Americans were treated like crap.

Here's a test to help cure the blindness of the Soledad O'Brien's out there. Suppose a black American was celebrating the Supreme Court ruling that it was not constitutional to discriminate against the admission of a student base on their skin color. Imagine this tweet:

'Congrats on screwing over white people, ma'am! (Particularly those whose efforts in civil rights paved the way for your family to be free in America!)'

Sounds pretty awful, right? That's because it is.

Is it really the very definition of being a racist?

characterized by or showing prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.

Dang! He's right.

Bingo! This has always been a major factor in the immigration debate and social justice campaigns. Democrats want credit for being the white savior of the poor minorities who just couldn't make it without them. We can't imagine viewing people this way.

News flash: They don't owe you anything.

There was no shortage of replies to O'Brien who saw her tweet as bigoted and racist.

We're so sick of Democrats trying to dictate to 'people of color' what they're allowed to think, say, fight for, or who they're allowed to vote for.

You don't own them … anymore.

You also don't get to tell them which people of color are more deserving than others.

It's becoming clear many on the Left never really wanted equality.

Someone brought receipts. Soledad O'Brien is totally against calling COVID the 'Chinese Flu', but keeping Asian-American kids out of college for being Asian-American? Well, that's just fine.

***

