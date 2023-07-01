Soledad O'Brien tries to shame Asian-American immigrant over affirmative action

Soledad O'Brien took the opportunity to dump on an Asian-American immigrant, Yiatin Chu, for celebrating the Supreme Court's decision that race-based affirmative action programs in college admissions processes violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

People like O'Brien view 'equality' as a game of pitting one group of people against another instead of its obvious meaning: that all people are treated the same.

Congrats on screwing over other people of color, ma'am! (Particularly those whose efforts in civil rights paved the way for your family to come to America!) https://t.co/bikNjzzAsL — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 1, 2023

Imagine seeing the headline 'Supreme Court Rules Universities Cannot Use Race in Admissions' and then realizing this happened this week instead of in the 1950's or 1960's. That's where we are … and Democrats are upset again. Some things never change.

That mother was fighting to ensure that our country lived up to our ideals and it was no longer legal to discriminate against her daughter based on her race. Lecturing her about how she just should have accepted such discrimination because it makes you feel better is gross. https://t.co/Ynggt9IBjk — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 1, 2023

'You should have just shut up and took it, Asian lady' is what we hear when we read O'Brien's tweet.

The case was brought before the Court because Harvard was discriminating against Asian-Americans during the admissions process.

What would Soledad have these minorities do?

From an educated black man myself, this take is not a good look for you Soledad. https://t.co/gKj9JAflZs — Justin Johnson J$ 💰 (@410JMoney) July 1, 2023

Not a good look, indeed.

Someone has hacked your account and is publicly endorsing racial discrimination. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 1, 2023

LOL! Unfortunately, she was not hacked. She's just saying the quiet part out loud.

If an Asian American parent discovers their 17 year old is being discriminated against by college admissions officers who reduce them to crude racial stereotypes, is your position really that they should just shut up and be grateful they were even allowed in America? https://t.co/5viB8v760h — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) July 1, 2023

The sheer arrogance of the notion that a parent should tolerate racial discrimination because other people were discriminated against too is astounding.

Soledad O'Brien opposes racial discrimination … sometimes.

Wake up. Asian were being discriminated AGAINST. Why do you dislike Asians so much ? — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) July 1, 2023

It cannot be denied that there are recent instances of discrimination and violence against Asian-Americans, resulting in the Stop Asian Hate movement in 2021.

Does O'Brien dislike Asians? We don't know. It seems more likely she has accepted this pervasive idea that there is an oppression pecking order, where some minorities must be favored over other minorities to be 'fair'.

That doesn't seem very fair.

Discrimination against black Americans in the history of the United States is unique. Not many fair-minded people would deny that. Thanks, Democratic Party.

That is no excuse for discriminating against others.

Is Soledad willfully ignorant about how Asians were treated in American history?



Also, grievance politics is a poisonous panacea. https://t.co/wdpCNVNVUM — Beorn (@Beorn2000) July 1, 2023

It's a common claim among the Left these days that kids don't learn about America's dark history of slavery and oppression of black Americans.

We think this is a myth. Who hasn't learned about slavery, Jim Crow, and segregation?

You know what your kids likely didn't learn much about in school? The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, expansions of the same policies to most Asian countries throughout the first half of the 20th century, and possibly the interment of Japanese Americans.

It seems Soledad missed those lessons too. Asian-Americans were fighting for equality and the right to immigrate to the United States at the same time Democrats were oppressing the black vote with Black Codes, Jim Crow, and segregation.

They hardly have to sit down and shut up in the face of modern-day leftist discrimination because black Americans were treated like crap.

This seems super racist. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 1, 2023

Here's a test to help cure the blindness of the Soledad O'Brien's out there. Suppose a black American was celebrating the Supreme Court ruling that it was not constitutional to discriminate against the admission of a student base on their skin color. Imagine this tweet:

'Congrats on screwing over white people, ma'am! (Particularly those whose efforts in civil rights paved the way for your family to be free in America!)'

Sounds pretty awful, right? That's because it is.

Soledad O'Brien is a racist. This is the very definition of it. https://t.co/9LMR4JXILt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 1, 2023

Is it really the very definition of being a racist?

characterized by or showing prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.

Dang! He's right.

You notice a theme from the left of indignantly scolding members of minority groups for their lack of gratitude and loyalty.



'I saved you, now I own you.' https://t.co/SkNcHo9CqJ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 1, 2023

Bingo! This has always been a major factor in the immigration debate and social justice campaigns. Democrats want credit for being the white savior of the poor minorities who just couldn't make it without them. We can't imagine viewing people this way.

News flash: They don't owe you anything.

Congrats on being a bigot who thinks Asians don’t deserve equal protection under the law. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) July 1, 2023

There was no shortage of replies to O'Brien who saw her tweet as bigoted and racist.

Asians are allowed to fight for their own best interests. “People of color” aren’t a monolith nor a dictatorship. In fact, Asians were having their rights violated by affirmative action dictates and they are perfectly within their right to stand up against it and against… — Melissa C. (@MrsMelCole) July 1, 2023

We're so sick of Democrats trying to dictate to 'people of color' what they're allowed to think, say, fight for, or who they're allowed to vote for.

You don't own them … anymore.

You also don't get to tell them which people of color are more deserving than others.

See truth below. pic.twitter.com/V9IifXXHa8 — Donna Rae Lands (@LadyDonnaLands) July 1, 2023

It's becoming clear many on the Left never really wanted equality.

Oof. When you condemn racism against Asians in 2020 but condone it in 2023… https://t.co/jqNHANJhQ4 pic.twitter.com/S7q5eCyFKg — DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) July 1, 2023

Someone brought receipts. Soledad O'Brien is totally against calling COVID the 'Chinese Flu', but keeping Asian-American kids out of college for being Asian-American? Well, that's just fine.

