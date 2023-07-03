Watch media libs accidentally give the best possible endorsements of Ron DeSantis' preside...
NPR robs Asians and Asian Americans of their agency in racist garbage piece...
Ripping? Elizabeth Warren uses very poor phrasing on abortion while undermining SCOTUS
Megyn Kelly & others shred CDC director's parting advice for the American public
Newsweek reached into the bottom of the barrel for evidence that 'Ron DeSantis...
Gavin Newsom sticks it to the Right by freely purchasing 'banned books' at...
Hunter Biden's laptop also contained texts/emails implicating him and Joe in Ivy League...
The official Department of Defense Twitter account gets a massive RATIO for woke...
Jen Psaki says Muslim Americans are pitted against trans people (and guess whose...
Racist Democrat Twitter account MIIIIGHT be a bot? We're shocked
'Moms for Liberty' convention wraps up with a touching send off
Hunter Biden had a fast car and a crack pipe, but the video...
On Sunday morning news, Pete Buttigieg claims '303 Creative' was looking for trouble
House GOP lists three things America has experienced since President Biden took office

Outlet's lame hit on Ron DeSantis' Yale baseball career 'might be the single worst 'gotcha' of all-time'

Sarah D  |  2:14 PM on July 03, 2023

As things stand right now, there are literal truckloads worth of dirt on Joe Biden and his family. And it seems like every day, someone digs up even more. And yet our current president manages to evade scrutiny from our liberal mainstream media. On its face, it's thoroughly infuriating to witness. But it's even more infuriating when you consider how our media treat conservative candidates, particularly conservative candidates who actually have what it takes to defeat Joe Biden in 2024. Candidates like Ron DeSantis, who has built for himself quite an impressive record of effective governance and actually accomplishing the goals he sets. DeSantis also doesn't come with the kind of baggage that, say, Donald Trump is dragging around.

So, what do our media do when they need oppo and just can't find it? They make it up, of course. They try to create it where it doesn't exist. And that brings us to this bizarre hit on Ron DeSantis from Florida Politics, a 47.8-follower-strong "new media concern covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida," which apparently went digging for dirt on DeSantis and came up emptier than empty:

So what did Ron DeSantis do while he was playing baseball at Yale? Cork his bat? Take bribes? Mastermind a team-wide cheating scandal? Nope. None of those things. What Ron DeSantis did was so unspeakable that Florida Politics couldn't even bring themselves to say it in their tweet. You've got to click the link so you can read it directly in their article:

The Daily Pennsylvanian notes that the Governor was by all accounts a good captain, but the Bulldogs struggled during his time on the team.

“DeSantis collected 77 hits during years two and three with the Bulldogs, and notched an impressive on-base percentage of .380. Arguably his best college season came during his junior year, when he set career highs in hits with 44, home runs at five, and with 28 RBIs. However, the Bulldogs became cellar dwellers of the Ivy League, bottoming out with a 3-17 conference record in 2000,” notes reporter Walker Carnahan.

His senior year’s captaincy didn’t lead to on field wins.

“With DeSantis at the helm, the Bulldogs took a small step forward, but still finished last in the Ivy League with just six conference victories. Though DeSantis led the team in hits and set a new personal best in batting average with .336, he could not replicate the overall potency of his junior campaign,” Carnahan notes.

“He finished his career with 156 hits and a batting average of .313, but an Ivy League record of just 27-53.”

Recommended

Watch media libs accidentally give the best possible endorsements of Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign
Sarah D

So ... Ron DeSantis' personal batting average was really good, but his team had a losing record? That's it? That's what the "new scrutiny" is about? Ron DeSantis was great at baseball in college?

What even is this article? Is it fair to even call it an article?

It's at least gotta be up there on the list.

Ha! It does!

Florida Politics and libs wish.

Don't expect the media to stop racking up unforced errors over Ron DeSantis anytime soon. Stay tuned for the next one!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch media libs accidentally give the best possible endorsements of Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign
Sarah D
NPR robs Asians and Asian Americans of their agency in racist garbage piece on affirmative action critics
Sarah D
Ripping? Elizabeth Warren uses very poor phrasing on abortion while undermining SCOTUS
FuzzyChimp
Megyn Kelly & others shred CDC director's parting advice for the American public
Doug P.
Hunter Biden's laptop also contained texts/emails implicating him and Joe in Ivy League admission scheme
Sarah D
The official Department of Defense Twitter account gets a massive RATIO for woke tweeting
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Watch media libs accidentally give the best possible endorsements of Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign Sarah D