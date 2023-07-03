Outlet's lame hit on Ron DeSantis' Yale baseball career 'might be the single worst 'gotcha' of all-time'

As things stand right now, there are literal truckloads worth of dirt on Joe Biden and his family. And it seems like every day, someone digs up even more. And yet our current president manages to evade scrutiny from our liberal mainstream media. On its face, it's thoroughly infuriating to witness. But it's even more infuriating when you consider how our media treat conservative candidates, particularly conservative candidates who actually have what it takes to defeat Joe Biden in 2024. Candidates like Ron DeSantis, who has built for himself quite an impressive record of effective governance and actually accomplishing the goals he sets. DeSantis also doesn't come with the kind of baggage that, say, Donald Trump is dragging around.

So, what do our media do when they need oppo and just can't find it? They make it up, of course. They try to create it where it doesn't exist. And that brings us to this bizarre hit on Ron DeSantis from Florida Politics, a 47.8-follower-strong "new media concern covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida," which apparently went digging for dirt on DeSantis and came up emptier than empty:

So what did Ron DeSantis do while he was playing baseball at Yale? Cork his bat? Take bribes? Mastermind a team-wide cheating scandal? Nope. None of those things. What Ron DeSantis did was so unspeakable that Florida Politics couldn't even bring themselves to say it in their tweet. You've got to click the link so you can read it directly in their article:

The Daily Pennsylvanian notes that the Governor was by all accounts a good captain, but the Bulldogs struggled during his time on the team. “DeSantis collected 77 hits during years two and three with the Bulldogs, and notched an impressive on-base percentage of .380. Arguably his best college season came during his junior year, when he set career highs in hits with 44, home runs at five, and with 28 RBIs. However, the Bulldogs became cellar dwellers of the Ivy League, bottoming out with a 3-17 conference record in 2000,” notes reporter Walker Carnahan. His senior year’s captaincy didn’t lead to on field wins. “With DeSantis at the helm, the Bulldogs took a small step forward, but still finished last in the Ivy League with just six conference victories. Though DeSantis led the team in hits and set a new personal best in batting average with .336, he could not replicate the overall potency of his junior campaign,” Carnahan notes. “He finished his career with 156 hits and a batting average of .313, but an Ivy League record of just 27-53.”

So ... Ron DeSantis' personal batting average was really good, but his team had a losing record? That's it? That's what the "new scrutiny" is about? Ron DeSantis was great at baseball in college?

The media is looking for anything to go after @GovRonDeSantis.



This time, it’s his *checks notes* .336 batting average (really good) his senior year and .380 on-base percentage (also really good).



Got it. https://t.co/RNywT87TTU — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 3, 2023

What even is this article? Is it fair to even call it an article?

So he was really good at baseball but his team wasn’t? — Justine (@BruinJustine) July 3, 2023

Is this a joke? New Scrutiny? He was pretty good, but his team was bad, that's seriously what you have? — Amphibious Rodent (@inthecitylimits) July 3, 2023

.@AGGancarski writing this article... pic.twitter.com/ngI38Djue1 — All Your SCOTUS Are Belong To FedSoc (@BenignApathy) July 3, 2023

This article is a strikeout in baseball terms. — Debbie Mathews (@Hawksgirl80) July 3, 2023

Just when I think the bar can’t be set any lower, this might be the single worst “gotcha” of all-time. — Bret Brillante (@BretBrillante) July 3, 2023

It's at least gotta be up there on the list.

So we have a “hit piece” that shows DeSantis was a good baseball player even when his team struggled.



Reminds me how a DeSantis led Florida outperformed the Republican “team” in the 2022 midterms tbh. 😉 pic.twitter.com/4ygFhzKxFo — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) July 3, 2023

Ha! It does!

oh no, can't vote for him now, lol — Diane (@kutusov12) July 3, 2023

....The balls are closing in? — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) July 3, 2023

Florida Politics and libs wish.

Sounds like he was a stud. Thanks for the trivia. — NorCal ex-pat (@norcalexpat) July 3, 2023

Wow, that’s all you’ve got? OK he’s got my vote. — LK_1111 (@elle_kaye11) July 3, 2023

Don't expect the media to stop racking up unforced errors over Ron DeSantis anytime soon. Stay tuned for the next one!

***

