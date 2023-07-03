Gavin Newsom sticks it to the Right by freely purchasing 'banned books' at...
Hunter Biden's laptop also contained texts/emails implicating him and Joe in Ivy League admission scheme

Sarah D  |  10:54 AM on July 03, 2023

It should not come as news to absolutely anyone that Joe Biden is a massive hypocrite. That said, it's always interesting to find new and different ways in which his hypocrisy is manifested. 

Would you like to see another way? Well, here's another one for your collection.

The Biden administration got all pissy after last week's SCOTUS decision on affirmative action. Without race-based college admissions, only privileged white men (and women, and Asians and Asian Americans, of course, because to the Left they're basically white anyway) would reap the benefits of a college education, especially at prestigious institutions of higher learning, like, say, the University of Pennsylvania. Which, incidentally, is where now-President Joseph R. Biden used his considerable clout to pull some strings to get Hunter Biden's daughter — one of the six grandchildren that Joe Biden acknowledges the existence of — admission:

More from The Washington Free Beacon:

In 2018, Hunter Biden tapped his father and a number of Biden family connections to help get his daughter into the University of Pennsylvania. Text messages and emails from Hunter Biden's laptop, reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, show how Joe and Hunter Biden worked behind the scenes to get a subpar family member into one of the most selective schools in the country.

Maisy Biden's college admissions process could raise a number of uncomfortable questions for the president. The saga highlights exactly the kind of "legacy admissions" Biden has slammed. The story also highlights the Biden family's occasionally shady dealings with the University of Pennsylvania just as congressional Republicans are probing alleged ethical misconduct by both Joe and Hunter Biden.

...

The influence campaign worked. Maisy Biden matriculated at the University of Pennsylvania in the fall of 2019. President Joe Biden was present in the stands four years later, when Maisy graduated with a bachelor of arts degree.

...

The Biden family had cultivated a close relationship with [UPenn President Amy] Gutmann by the time Joe Biden leaned on him to tip the scales for Maisy. Gutmann in 2013 awarded Joe Biden an honorary doctor of laws degree from the university and has called the president "one of our nation's foremost statesmen."

Gutmann was also confirmed as President Biden's Ambassador to Germany in early 2022. 

Isn't that special? It sure is.

And, as the Free Beacon reminds us, "Shortly after the Supreme Court declared affirmative action college admission policies unconstitutional, President Joe Biden said his administration would direct the Department of Education to scrutinize how "practices like legacy admissions … expand privilege instead of opportunity." AOC even responded (stupidly, of course) to SCOTUS' decision by saying that they should've struck down legacy admissions, which are just "affirmative action for the privileged." But in light of the Free Beacon's scoop, it's — shall we say? — highly unlikely that Joe Biden would actually direct the Department of Education to go after legacy admissions. Although, to be fair, even if Biden did, he'd make sure that exceptions were carved out for his own family, because that's what he does when it comes to literally everything else.

Yeah, you definitely shouldn't hold your breath. Especially when there appears to be an actual pattern of Joe Biden using his political positions to give Hunter Biden boosts that we normies don't have access to:

We have a hunch.

The smartest person who apparently couldn't get into Yale on his own so he needed his dad to make it happen for him. Just like he needed his dad to get him off the legal hook for drug possession and gun possession. Just like he needed his dad in order to extort money from foreign businessmen. What a cozy, close relationship Joe and Hunter Biden have!

Lotta coincidences in the Biden Crime Family.

