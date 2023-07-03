Hunter Biden's laptop also contained texts/emails implicating him and Joe in Ivy League admission scheme

It should not come as news to absolutely anyone that Joe Biden is a massive hypocrite. That said, it's always interesting to find new and different ways in which his hypocrisy is manifested.

Would you like to see another way? Well, here's another one for your collection.

The Biden administration got all pissy after last week's SCOTUS decision on affirmative action. Without race-based college admissions, only privileged white men (and women, and Asians and Asian Americans, of course, because to the Left they're basically white anyway) would reap the benefits of a college education, especially at prestigious institutions of higher learning, like, say, the University of Pennsylvania. Which, incidentally, is where now-President Joseph R. Biden used his considerable clout to pull some strings to get Hunter Biden's daughter — one of the six grandchildren that Joe Biden acknowledges the existence of — admission:

The admissions game: In 2018 Hunter Biden wanted to get his daughter into the highly selective University of Pennsylvania. What did he do? He had his father, at time former VPOTUS, call the president of the university. It worked. From @SaysSimonson: https://t.co/4R5n6gu8Mm — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 3, 2023

More from The Washington Free Beacon:

Gutmann was also confirmed as President Biden's Ambassador to Germany in early 2022.

Isn't that special? It sure is.

And, as the Free Beacon reminds us, "Shortly after the Supreme Court declared affirmative action college admission policies unconstitutional, President Joe Biden said his administration would direct the Department of Education to scrutinize how "practices like legacy admissions … expand privilege instead of opportunity." AOC even responded (stupidly, of course) to SCOTUS' decision by saying that they should've struck down legacy admissions, which are just "affirmative action for the privileged." But in light of the Free Beacon's scoop, it's — shall we say? — highly unlikely that Joe Biden would actually direct the Department of Education to go after legacy admissions. Although, to be fair, even if Biden did, he'd make sure that exceptions were carved out for his own family, because that's what he does when it comes to literally everything else.

Yeah, you definitely shouldn't hold your breath. Especially when there appears to be an actual pattern of Joe Biden using his political positions to give Hunter Biden boosts that we normies don't have access to:

We have a hunch.

The smartest person who apparently couldn't get into Yale on his own so he needed his dad to make it happen for him. Just like he needed his dad to get him off the legal hook for drug possession and gun possession. Just like he needed his dad in order to extort money from foreign businessmen. What a cozy, close relationship Joe and Hunter Biden have!



Lotta coincidences in the Biden Crime Family.

***

