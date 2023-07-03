Outlet's lame hit on Ron DeSantis' Yale baseball career 'might be the single...
Watch media libs accidentally give the best possible endorsements of Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign

Sarah D  |  1:27 PM on July 03, 2023
Sarah D.

In case you missed it, we did a post earlier about a recent Newsweek article about Ron DeSantis being "the worst candidate." Their source for this blistering piece of information? The Lincoln Project's Jeff Timmer, who also co-founded Republicans and Independents for Biden. Basically, Newsweek turned to one of the most unserious people they could find for a hit job on DeSantis. Despite Newsweek and Timmer's pathetic efforts to make DeSantis look bad, DeSantis doesn't seem to be suffering any negative consequences so far. But if nothing else, those efforts are really helpful when it comes to illustrating just how scared liberals and Democrats are of DeSantis.

And if you think that Newsweek/Timmer thing is evidence of fear, you'll love this compilation from the DeSantis War Room featuring some of the MSM's best and brightest stopping just short of pulling out their own hair and rending their garments over the prospect of a DeSantis nomination and presidency.

The people in that supercut seem just a leeeeeetle bit unhinged, no? Fortunately for us, their loss on sanity is our gain.

And what makes that video extra awesome is that Ron DeSantis' campaign couldn't buy better endorsements. Whatever time and energy had to be spent in order to put that video together is nothing compared to what the campaign might have to spend getting official endorsements (although it's important to note that Ron DeSantis has also gotten plenty of those).

Seriously, this is some great content. And Team DeSantis would have to be crazy not to run with it all the way to 2024.

Amen to that.

***

