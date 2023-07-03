Watch media libs accidentally give the best possible endorsements of Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign

In case you missed it, we did a post earlier about a recent Newsweek article about Ron DeSantis being "the worst candidate." Their source for this blistering piece of information? The Lincoln Project's Jeff Timmer, who also co-founded Republicans and Independents for Biden. Basically, Newsweek turned to one of the most unserious people they could find for a hit job on DeSantis. Despite Newsweek and Timmer's pathetic efforts to make DeSantis look bad, DeSantis doesn't seem to be suffering any negative consequences so far. But if nothing else, those efforts are really helpful when it comes to illustrating just how scared liberals and Democrats are of DeSantis.

And if you think that Newsweek/Timmer thing is evidence of fear, you'll love this compilation from the DeSantis War Room featuring some of the MSM's best and brightest stopping just short of pulling out their own hair and rending their garments over the prospect of a DeSantis nomination and presidency.

Wondering which Republican the Left fears most of all? Watch this. pic.twitter.com/WiVu7KrqEj — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) July 2, 2023

The people in that supercut seem just a leeeeeetle bit unhinged, no? Fortunately for us, their loss on sanity is our gain.

The left toys with Trump because they know that while he talks tough and his supporters eat that up, he’s really a paper tiger who will never actually hurt them.



So they whack him around to send a message, knowing there will never be repercussions.



They fear DeSantis. https://t.co/o1IZmc0UMu — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 3, 2023

There are badges of honor for DeSantis

His campaign needs to drill this everyday..

Liberals hate Trump

Liberals FEAR DeSantis for his effective leadership, a man of principles, a man who get things done @ChristinaPushaw @AnnCoulter https://t.co/HBwLZtE9gF — Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) July 3, 2023

And what makes that video extra awesome is that Ron DeSantis' campaign couldn't buy better endorsements. Whatever time and energy had to be spent in order to put that video together is nothing compared to what the campaign might have to spend getting official endorsements (although it's important to note that Ron DeSantis has also gotten plenty of those).

Three minutes of the left telling you why @RonDeSantis terrifies them...they know he's an effective conservative. https://t.co/lSbUS98Epu — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) July 3, 2023

Seriously, this is some great content. And Team DeSantis would have to be crazy not to run with it all the way to 2024.

Straight up...buy every meaningfully available spot in Iowa and New Hampshire to hammer home this message. Shouldn't be that expensive right now, DeSantis certainly has the resources, and there is no better message then your opponents endorsing the premise of your candidacy. https://t.co/tRpgdF3W0f — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) July 3, 2023

Amen to that.

***

