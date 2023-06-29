GLAAD taps celebs to bully social media platforms into silencing opposition to radical LGBTQ orthodoxy

Somewhere along the way, GLAAD became less about "accelerating acceptance for LGBTQ people" and more about browbeating and bullying anyone who dared to question radical LGBTQ orthodoxy into submission. Or maybe that's always what GLAAD was really about.

It feels like anytime we hear about GLAAD now, it's because they're targeting someone with some kind of threat-laden smear campaign. That's at least been the case over the past several years. And that's exactly what they're doing now with a new letter that a bunch of LGBTQ celebs and celeb LGBTQ allies have signed on to:

It's interesting that GLAAD frames it as a letter calling on prominent social media platforms "to protect against anti-trans/anti-LGBTQ hate & disinformation," because if you actually read this thing, you'll find that it's essentially just a series of demands for special treatment from a well known and powerful group of thugs using a bunch of A- to Z-list celebrities for clout.

It’s about time that social media CEOs hear from leaders on their platforms whose content and creativity drive profits and revenue for them. (1/4) https://t.co/pWLsnDDIAv — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) June 27, 2023

It’s clear these creators and celebrities recognize that social media companies should be taking urgent action to address the pervasiveness and severity of viral hate and misinformation about LGBTQ, trans and gender nonconforming users, (2/4) — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) June 27, 2023

but instead such anti-LGBTQ content drives profits for the companies and is too often met with inaction. (3/4) — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) June 27, 2023

You can draw a direct line from online hate and misinformation about trans people to the hundreds of anti-trans bills across the U.S. as well as the rise in violence against LGBTQ people. Until social media platforms take real action, our community continues to be at risk. (4/4) — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) June 27, 2023

With all due respect to GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, she can go ahead and f**k right off with this bull. Let's just talk about the "online hate and misinformation" portion of her complaint, shall we? GLAAD's letter calls on social media platforms to combat online hate and misinformation by ... perpetuating online hate against anyone who doesn't fall into lockstep with the radical LGBTQ activists and cracking down on any available information that pokes holes in radical LGBTQ ideology:

We call for you to meet with community leaders and creators to hear about these real world harms that result from anti-trans content on your platforms — and to create and share plans for how you will address: Content that spreads malicious lies and disinformation about medically necessary healthcare for transgender youth. As described above, such harmful content from high-follower hate-based accounts has resulted in extraordinary real-world harms. 13 Specific mitigations on such disinformation must be developed (for instance akin to election and COVID-19 mitigations and rules).

As described above, such harmful content from high-follower hate-based accounts has resulted in extraordinary real-world harms. Specific mitigations on such disinformation must be developed (for instance akin to election and COVID-19 mitigations and rules). Accounts and postings that perpetuate anti-LGBTQ extremist hate14 and disinformation,15 in violation of platform policies, and which target trans and LGBTQ people, including baseless and malicious disinformation of LGBTQ people being threats to children (e.g. the anti-LGBTQ “groomer” conspiracy theory16). Such harmful and dangerous lies must be more effectively moderated and mitigated.

In short, they're telling social media platforms to lie. "Akin to election and COVID-19 mitigation and rules" means just like countless Twitter accounts were suppressed and suspended for suggesting that masks don't work and that there was something to the lab-leak hypothesis (both of which turned out to be true). And demanding that the platforms clamp down on "baseless and malicious disinformation of LGBTQ people being threats to children (e.g. the anti-LGBTQ “groomer” conspiracy theory16)" means keeping accounts like @LibsofTikTok from exposing threats to children by shining a spotlight on radical LGBTQ content that the activists themselves are putting out there.

You see where this is going? It's going right toward censorship. Well, censorship of anyone who won't sufficiently bend the knee to GLAAD thugs. And now a bunch of celebrities who get paid to express themselves have just endorsed a letter to prevent other people from expressing themselves.

This is a list of 250 Hollywood Celebrities that have signed a letter from LGBT lobby group GLAAD calling any person that objects to sex changes on children as peddling “malicious lies” and “hate speech.”



Included in the list are:

Ariana Grande, Elliot Page, Chelsea Handler and… pic.twitter.com/kAR7d5XgzX — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 28, 2023

The more we think about this, the more pissed off we get.

This might be the closest we get to an Epstein client list. https://t.co/M6epJ7IkQN — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 28, 2023

Lucre's joking, but maybe only kind of. GLAAD and anyone who signed on to GLAAD's letter are effectively outing themselves (or just confirming themselves) as apologists and supporters for messing with kids. Because let's face it: children are by far the most numerous and most vulnerable victims of radical LGBTQ+ activism.

Well this is great! A full list of celebrities to boycott that support child indoctrination and mutilation. Thanks for making it easy, @glaad 😊 https://t.co/39Kwbqv6C3 — LGB United (@LGBAllied) June 28, 2023

It's likely not a comprehensive list of celebrity or celebrity-adjacent supporters. But it's definitely a much longer list than you'd find on a letter that makes a counterargument to GLAAD.

I’ll be waiting for the celebrity list that stands up to this madness!!! 💯 — LeeAnn Godard (@LeeannGodard) June 29, 2023

Don't expect to see that list anytime soon. Even if there is a substantial group of celebrities out there who recognizes this madness for what it is, they're likely terrified to publicly condemn it because people and organizations like GLAAD wield so much power. Certainly enough power to hurt their careers, if not get them effectively blacklisted.

Anyway, we can't help but feel sorry for at least a couple of the signatories. Elliott Page has recently confessed that he was struggling with severe mental health issues when he was still a female lesbian and her doctor prescribed transitioning instead of directly addressing those issues. And as for Jazz Jennings, well, we now know that her transitioning experience was even worse than we could have imagined.

Jazz Jennings being on the list actually makes me the saddest with what that young person has had to endure. — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 28, 2023

I know they have been manipulated and brainwashed by their mother. So sad — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 28, 2023

GLAAD is using actual victims of radical trans ideology to claim that there are no victims of radical trans ideology.

Just an absolutely appalling and disgusting spectacle all around.

