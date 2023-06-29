Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative a...
GLAAD taps celebs to bully social media platforms into silencing opposition to radical LGBTQ orthodoxy

Sarah D  |  2:55 PM on June 29, 2023

Somewhere along the way, GLAAD became less about "accelerating acceptance for LGBTQ people" and more about browbeating and bullying anyone who dared to question radical LGBTQ orthodoxy into submission. Or maybe that's always what GLAAD was really about. 

It feels like anytime we hear about GLAAD now, it's because they're targeting someone with some kind of threat-laden smear campaign. That's at least been the case over the past several years. And that's exactly what they're doing now with a new letter that a bunch of LGBTQ celebs and celeb LGBTQ allies have signed on to:

It's interesting that GLAAD frames it as a letter calling on prominent social media platforms "to protect against anti-trans/anti-LGBTQ hate & disinformation," because if you actually read this thing, you'll find that it's essentially just a series of demands for special treatment from a well known and powerful group of thugs using a bunch of A- to Z-list celebrities for clout.

Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D

With all due respect to GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, she can go ahead and f**k right off with this bull. Let's just talk about the "online hate and misinformation" portion of her complaint, shall we? GLAAD's letter calls on social media platforms to combat online hate and misinformation by ... perpetuating online hate against anyone who doesn't fall into lockstep with the radical LGBTQ activists and cracking down on any available information that pokes holes in radical LGBTQ ideology:

We call for you to meet with community leaders and creators to hear about these real world harms that result from anti-trans content on your platforms — and to create and share plans for how you will address: 

  • Content that spreads malicious lies and disinformation about medically necessary healthcare for transgender youth. As described above, such harmful content from high-follower hate-based accounts has resulted in extraordinary real-world harms.13 Specific mitigations on such disinformation must be developed (for instance akin to election and COVID-19 mitigations and rules).
  • Accounts and postings that perpetuate anti-LGBTQ extremist hate14 and disinformation,15 in violation of platform policies, and which target trans and LGBTQ people, including baseless and malicious disinformation of LGBTQ people being threats to children (e.g. the anti-LGBTQ “groomer” conspiracy theory16). Such harmful and dangerous lies must be more effectively moderated and mitigated.

In short, they're telling social media platforms to lie. "Akin to election and COVID-19 mitigation and rules" means just like countless Twitter accounts were suppressed and suspended for suggesting that masks don't work and that there was something to the lab-leak hypothesis (both of which turned out to be true). And demanding that the platforms clamp down on "baseless and malicious disinformation of LGBTQ people being threats to children (e.g. the anti-LGBTQ “groomer” conspiracy theory16)" means keeping accounts like @LibsofTikTok from exposing threats to children by shining a spotlight on radical LGBTQ content that the activists themselves are putting out there.  

You see where this is going? It's going right toward censorship. Well, censorship of anyone who won't sufficiently bend the knee to GLAAD thugs. And now a bunch of celebrities who get paid to express themselves have just endorsed a letter to prevent other people from expressing themselves.

The more we think about this, the more pissed off we get.

Lucre's joking, but maybe only kind of. GLAAD and anyone who signed on to GLAAD's letter are effectively outing themselves (or just confirming themselves) as apologists and supporters for messing with kids. Because let's face it: children are by far the most numerous and most vulnerable victims of radical LGBTQ+ activism.

It's likely not a comprehensive list of celebrity or celebrity-adjacent supporters. But it's definitely a much longer list than you'd find on a letter that makes a counterargument to GLAAD.

Don't expect to see that list anytime soon. Even if there is a substantial group of celebrities out there who recognizes this madness for what it is, they're likely terrified to publicly condemn it because people and organizations like GLAAD wield so much power. Certainly enough power to hurt their careers, if not get them effectively blacklisted.

Anyway, we can't help but feel sorry for at least a couple of the signatories. Elliott Page has recently confessed that he was struggling with severe mental health issues when he was still a female lesbian and her doctor prescribed transitioning instead of directly addressing those issues. And as for Jazz Jennings, well, we now know that her transitioning experience was even worse than we could have imagined.

GLAAD is using actual victims of radical trans ideology to claim that there are no victims of radical trans ideology. 

Just an absolutely appalling and disgusting spectacle all around.

***

GLAAD is officially more worried about 'dragphobia' than they are about kids being sexualized

Woke Wars: GLAAD's coming at the NYT for 'irresponsible, biased coverage of transgender people'

Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling
Sarah D
Calif. Gov. Newsom's slam on SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling got awkward FAST
Doug P.
Bro, read the ROOM: Hakeem Jeffries DRAGGED for whining about Republicans 'trying to impeach everyone'
Sam J.
Real or Fake? Ask Amy is Leftist insanity in black and white
ArtistAngie
Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous'
Sarah D
Biden says discrimination still exists in America and he's NOT wrong (roll tape!)
Doug P.

