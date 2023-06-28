Joe Biden's angry response to Q about involvement in Hunter's CCP dealings only raises more red flags

Earlier, we told you about yesterday's revelation from the House Oversight Republicans that there had been another WhatsApp conversation between Hunter Biden and Chinese businessmen in 2017 about what Hunter and Joe Biden could do for China and what China could do for Hunter and Joe Biden.

The evidence that Hunter Biden had some very shady business dealings with the CCP has continued to mount, despite Joe Biden's (and the mainstream media's, of course) increasingly desperate efforts to argue that there's absolutely nothing to see here. Obviously the worse things look for Hunter Biden, the worse things look for his father. And it's only natural that after feeling the squeeze from Republicans getting tighter and tighter, the Biden family patriarch would eventually snap.

Over the past several days, President Joe Biden has denied that he had any knowledge of or involvement whatsoever in what Hunter was doing with foreign businesses, including those with CCP ties.

And the stress of having to lie about the Smartest Man He Knows™ is clearly getting to be too much for the increasingly fragile Joe Biden to handle:

Reporter: “How involved were you in your son’s Chinese shake-down text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?"



Biden: “No, I wasn’t.”



Reporter: “Were you?”



Biden *yelling*: “No!” pic.twitter.com/dwLwbVQrju — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

Oh, my. How rude!

Joe Biden just SCREAMED at a reporter for asking if he was involved "in [Hunter Biden's] Chinese shake-down text message." pic.twitter.com/pDWuC759SQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2023

Wow, Joe. Wow.

What happened to that jovial grandfather-of- seven- six energy, Joe?

An angry old, man — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) June 28, 2023

Decades of abject lies have turned him into a rather nasty piece of work. Just running interference for Hunter alone in the past few years must have done a hell of a number on him.

Earlier ->



Biden: Hunter's laptop is "Russian" disinfo



Biden: Hunter "is the smartest guy I know"



Biden: "I never talked to Hunter about his foreign business" dealings



Biden: Hunter "did nothing wrong"



Biden: "There is no controversy about my son ... it's a flat lie" https://t.co/B43OdXwMJ7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2023

WH: "As the President has said, he loves his son and is proud of him accepting responsibility for his actions and is proud of what he is doing to rebuild his life"



Biden: "No" I didn't lie earlier about knowing nothing of Hunter's business — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2023

Joe Biden is Dorian Gray except he's not lucky enough to have a picture in his attic and you can actually see what a lifetime of willful deception has done to him. And he can't seem to stop himself. Not that he wants to.

Everything he has said thus far about Hunter is a lie. Even that his earlier lies were not a lie was a lie. If he now says he wasn't in on this Chinese bribe, you can be sure he's still lying. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2023

Of course he's lying. He knows he's lying, and he knows we know he's lying. He just doesn't care. He's counting on the bulk of the MSM to cover for him and so far they've proven themselves more than willing to do that.

But his administration's cozy relationship with the MSM can't stop the truth from getting out. And the truth isn't just coming out in what Joe Biden says, but also in what he's not saying.

Biden also didn’t deny Hunter didn’t shake down anybody. https://t.co/ensXvFwulE — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 28, 2023

Oh, you noticed that, too, Kate? Good, because it's definitely worth pointing that sort of stuff out. There's just too much smoke here to ignore.

Biden implies Hunter was lying in WhatsApp threats to Chinese business associate https://t.co/UBdJ5Y76mA — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) June 28, 2023

So either Biden did know and he's lying here, or he actually didn't know BUT he's generally fine with Hunter using his name essentially as a threat + bargaining chip. https://t.co/wLhWBPZ3LP — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) June 28, 2023

It's looking bad enough for Hunter Biden right now. But it's arguably looking much, much worse for Joe.

Joe Biden is perhaps the most substantiated liar over the past 50 years of anyone in public service. I witnessed it firsthand in the Senate. There is no subject too small he isn’t willing to lie about. How likely is he willing to lie about something so colossal? 👇 https://t.co/lhhrsp3s8t — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 28, 2023

