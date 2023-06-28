Democratic politico caught keying an opponent's car and the footage is damning
Joe Biden's angry response to Q about involvement in Hunter's CCP dealings only raises more red flags

Sarah D  |  1:07 PM on June 28, 2023
Sarah D.

Earlier, we told you about yesterday's revelation from the House Oversight Republicans that there had been another WhatsApp conversation between Hunter Biden and Chinese businessmen in 2017 about what Hunter and Joe Biden could do for China and what China could do for Hunter and Joe Biden.

The evidence that Hunter Biden had some very shady business dealings with the CCP has continued to mount, despite Joe Biden's (and the mainstream media's, of course) increasingly desperate efforts to argue that there's absolutely nothing to see here. Obviously the worse things look for Hunter Biden, the worse things look for his father. And it's only natural that after feeling the squeeze from Republicans getting tighter and tighter, the Biden family patriarch would eventually snap.

Over the past several days, President Joe Biden has denied that he had any knowledge of or involvement whatsoever in what Hunter was doing with foreign businesses, including those with CCP ties.

And the stress of having to lie about the Smartest Man He Knows™ is clearly getting to be too much for the increasingly fragile Joe Biden to handle:

Oh, my. How rude!

Wow, Joe. Wow.

What happened to that jovial grandfather-of-seven-six energy, Joe?

Decades of abject lies have turned him into a rather nasty piece of work. Just running interference for Hunter alone in the past few years must have done a hell of a number on him.

Joe Biden is Dorian Gray except he's not lucky enough to have a picture in his attic and you can actually see what a lifetime of willful deception has done to him. And he can't seem to stop himself. Not that he wants to.

Of course he's lying. He knows he's lying, and he knows we know he's lying. He just doesn't care. He's counting on the bulk of the MSM to cover for him and so far they've proven themselves more than willing to do that.

But his administration's cozy relationship with the MSM can't stop the truth from getting out. And the truth isn't just coming out in what Joe Biden says, but also in what he's not saying.

Oh, you noticed that, too, Kate? Good, because it's definitely worth pointing that sort of stuff out. There's just too much smoke here to ignore.

It's looking bad enough for Hunter Biden right now. But it's arguably looking much, much worse for Joe.

Editor's note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

