Joy Reid and Stuart Stevens rev each other up over 'worse than Trump' DeSantis' 'openly fascist campaign'

It's no big secret that MSNBC host and all-around nutjob Joy Reid hates Ron DeSantis. It's also no big secret that The Lincoln Project's (and Resolute Square's — aka Lincoln Project luminaries' pathetic attempt to rebrand after all the stuff about them harboring sexual predator of teenaged boys John Weaver) Stuart Stevens also hates Ron DeSantis.

So, what happens when those two DeSantis-haters join forces on Reid's show? Magic. In its purest, most insane, most Resistance-y form.

Watch this:

MSNBC’s @JoyAnnReid: @RonDeSantis is running “the most openly fascist campaign I’ve ever seen.”



Lincoln Project’s @stuartpstevens: He’s “worse than Trump. [He] is a threat to what it means really to be an American, & I think we have to realize that, & address it accordingly.” pic.twitter.com/Wil9pvqKXw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 27, 2023

Blink more, Joy Reid. Please, you need to blink more.

Joy's rapid blinking is hilarious enough, but when you combine it with the substance — if you can even call it substance — of what's actually coming out of her and Stuart's mouth-holes ... well, like we said. It's magic.

Literally everyone had “Ron DeSantis is worse than Trump!” On their 2024 bingo cards



These people are so predictable. — Mimi (@MadMimi3) June 27, 2023

They are ... but sometimes predictability can be comforting, you know? And there's a certain satisfaction that comes with being right about something, even if that something was completely obvious.

Worse Than Trump™ has now kicked into high gear https://t.co/upMPg1C8Wk — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 27, 2023

Now we're cookin' with hot air! And who doesn't love the smell of "fascism" in the morning?

What Republican isn't a fascist to this group? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 27, 2023

any time you see them use the word "fascist", you know they have absolutely nothing — Ian McMillan, CMT (@the_chart_life) June 27, 2023

If people don't know what the word fascist means, then best to stop using it 🙄 — Garth Godsman (@GarthGodsman) June 27, 2023

Logically, yes. But we can't remember the last time that Joy Reid took a logical approach to anything. Probably because it's never happened. As for Stuart Stevens, he lost his mind as soon as Donald Trump came down that stupid escalator. So these are not logical people we're dealing with; these are just tools.

And events are unfolding just as the prophecy foretold. — Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) June 27, 2023

Their fear is delicious — George Grosman (@george_jazzcat) June 27, 2023

Bon appétit, folks.

***

