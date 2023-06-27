Joy Reid and Stuart Stevens rev each other up over 'worse than Trump' DeSantis' 'openly fascist campaign'

James Lindsay drops Democrat senators for helping actual communists cancel Moms for Libert...
Sarah D  |  10:31 AM on June 27, 2023
Sarah D.

It's no big secret that MSNBC host and all-around nutjob Joy Reid hates Ron DeSantis. It's also no big secret that The Lincoln Project's (and Resolute Square's — aka Lincoln Project luminaries' pathetic attempt to rebrand after all the stuff about them harboring sexual predator of teenaged boys John Weaver) Stuart Stevens also hates Ron DeSantis.

So, what happens when those two DeSantis-haters join forces on Reid's show? Magic. In its purest, most insane, most Resistance-y form.

Watch this:

Blink more, Joy Reid. Please, you need to blink more.

Joy's rapid blinking is hilarious enough, but when you combine it with the substance — if you can even call it substance — of what's actually coming out of her and Stuart's mouth-holes ... well, like we said. It's magic.

They are ... but sometimes predictability can be comforting, you know? And there's a certain satisfaction that comes with being right about something, even if that something was completely obvious.

Now we're cookin' with hot air! And who doesn't love the smell of "fascism" in the morning?

Logically, yes. But we can't remember the last time that Joy Reid took a logical approach to anything. Probably because it's never happened. As for Stuart Stevens, he lost his mind as soon as Donald Trump came down that stupid escalator. So these are not logical people we're dealing with; these are just tools.

Bon appétit, folks.

***

