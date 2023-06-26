VP Harris reminds us we don't have to abandon our faith to support...
Ed Krassenstein joins his creepy brother in defending letting kids hang around naked...
Fox announces Tucker Carlson replacement and everyone has an opinion
Brian Krassenstein is disgusted at @LibsofTikTok for exposing naked men waving their junk...
Tim Scott Defends America From Race Obsessed Liberals
Clay Travis has a 'which seems more likely' challenge about Biden, Garland &...
Seeing Nazi flags makes Minnesota Dem Rep. Dean Phillips wish America could be...
Mollie Hemingway spots something missing from Adam Schiff's post-censure fundraising pitch
Nancy Pelosi comes out in favor of term limits (no, NOT for Congress)
Alyssa Farah Griffin, 'conservative' co-host of The View, is worried DeSantis is not...
DeSantis and Kennedy spar over marijuana policy and Twitter is not chill, man
Bud Light just told itself to hold its beer in Pride parade (so...
Pride parades prove EVERY SINGLE PARENT concerned about pervs and weirdos around their...
Adam Kinzinger seems to really (heart) fascism

George Takei complains that the Right wants to stifle LGBTQ+ people's need to expose themselves to kids

Sarah D  |  1:27 PM on June 26, 2023

In case you missed it, the Flying Krassenstein Brothers, Brian and Ed, have been at work defending the naked cyclists who waved their penises at little kids at the Seattle Pride Parade yesterday.

Naturally, lefty troll Ron Filipkowski, who is plenty icky and creepy in his own right, is similarly far angrier at the people exposing the adults who are targeting children in sexually charged situations than at the people targeting children. Pointing out how many Pride events have become havens for sexual predators of kids is just the Right trying to own the libs:


The Right is campaigning on the fact that far-left radical LGBTQ+ activists are going after children! Well yeah, Ron. Duh. Someone's got to be willing to go to the mat for kids. And the fact that when you hear or read about people trying to protect kids from sexual predators you assume those people are on the Right should tell you a lot about the state of the Left in this country. Ron is straight-up complaining that the Right doesn't want naked adults around kids. Stop and think about that for a minute.

And not only that, but these radical LGBTQ+ activists think they're the victims. Take George Takei, for example. George, a senior citizen for some time now, has made no secret of his affinity for young men. Not kids, to be clear. But he definitely appreciates the human form as it is presented in virile 20-something men. Recall that in 2017, he was accused of groping a then-23-year-old male model whom he had invited back to his apartment in 1981. Takei denied the charges, but in the wake of an accusation, a clip resurfaced from an interview he did on Howard Stern's show just a couple of weeks after the sexual assault accusations against Harvey Weinstein became public. In the clip, Takei impishly (read: ickily) admitted to grabbing men by their genitals against their will.

Recommended

Brian Krassenstein is disgusted at @LibsofTikTok for exposing naked men waving their junk in kids' faces
Sarah D

So, long story short, George Takei has his own problematic history with regard to sexual predation. And that makes it even more difficult to muster any sympathy for what he claims that he, as well as the rest LGBTQ+ community, is having to suffer with as a result of people drawing attention to naked men showing their penises to little kids:

Refraining from exposing yourself to kids is "self-censoring"? What? We feel like we can find quite a few members of the sane wing of the LGBTQ+ community who would strongly object to the notion that gay people can't be themselves without showing kids their genitals.

Takei's take is insulting. Not to mention just plain gross.

Zero favors to himself or to LGBTQ+ people is what he's doing.

***

Related:

George Takei suggests nonwhite parents don't care about what their kids are exposed to at school

George Takei wonders if those who attack trans people worry that they're not 'fully cis'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHILDREN GAY GEORGE TAKEI KIDS PRIDE SEATTLE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brian Krassenstein is disgusted at @LibsofTikTok for exposing naked men waving their junk in kids' faces
Sarah D
Fox announces Tucker Carlson replacement and everyone has an opinion
justmindy
Ed Krassenstein joins his creepy brother in defending letting kids hang around naked adults
Sarah D
Clay Travis has a 'which seems more likely' challenge about Biden, Garland & IRS whistleblowers
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway spots something missing from Adam Schiff's post-censure fundraising pitch
Doug P.
Seeing Nazi flags makes Minnesota Dem Rep. Dean Phillips wish America could be more like Germany
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Brian Krassenstein is disgusted at @LibsofTikTok for exposing naked men waving their junk in kids' faces Sarah D