George Takei complains that the Right wants to stifle LGBTQ+ people's need to expose themselves to kids

In case you missed it, the Flying Krassenstein Brothers, Brian and Ed, have been at work defending the naked cyclists who waved their penises at little kids at the Seattle Pride Parade yesterday.

Naturally, lefty troll Ron Filipkowski, who is plenty icky and creepy in his own right, is similarly far angrier at the people exposing the adults who are targeting children in sexually charged situations than at the people targeting children. Pointing out how many Pride events have become havens for sexual predators of kids is just the Right trying to own the libs:





The Right is campaigning on the fact that far-left radical LGBTQ+ activists are going after children! Well yeah, Ron. Duh. Someone's got to be willing to go to the mat for kids. And the fact that when you hear or read about people trying to protect kids from sexual predators you assume those people are on the Right should tell you a lot about the state of the Left in this country. Ron is straight-up complaining that the Right doesn't want naked adults around kids. Stop and think about that for a minute.

They’re not mad at the people exposing themselves to children they’re mad at you for noticing https://t.co/Rj8D85xX3n — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 26, 2023

And not only that, but these radical LGBTQ+ activists think they're the victims. Take George Takei, for example. George, a senior citizen for some time now, has made no secret of his affinity for young men. Not kids, to be clear. But he definitely appreciates the human form as it is presented in virile 20-something men. Recall that in 2017, he was accused of groping a then-23-year-old male model whom he had invited back to his apartment in 1981. Takei denied the charges, but in the wake of an accusation, a clip resurfaced from an interview he did on Howard Stern's show just a couple of weeks after the sexual assault accusations against Harvey Weinstein became public. In the clip, Takei impishly (read: ickily) admitted to grabbing men by their genitals against their will.

So, long story short, George Takei has his own problematic history with regard to sexual predation. And that makes it even more difficult to muster any sympathy for what he claims that he, as well as the rest LGBTQ+ community, is having to suffer with as a result of people drawing attention to naked men showing their penises to little kids:

Even if there were no naked guys on bikes this year, they would find picture or generate them and push the same agenda anyway. There’s no “fixing” this by calling for self-censoring. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 25, 2023

Refraining from exposing yourself to kids is "self-censoring"? What? We feel like we can find quite a few members of the sane wing of the LGBTQ+ community who would strongly object to the notion that gay people can't be themselves without showing kids their genitals.

Takei's take is insulting. Not to mention just plain gross.

What are you doing, Sulu? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2023

Zero favors to himself or to LGBTQ+ people is what he's doing.

Soooo you’re defending grown men riding around naked in front of children … for Pride.



Alrighty then. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 26, 2023

"Even if there were no naked guys on bikes this year"



This indicates that you know there were naked guys on bikes in front of children. It also implies that you're fine with that situation. Not sure exposing myself as a pedo is smart, but you do you. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 26, 2023

***

Related:

George Takei suggests nonwhite parents don't care about what their kids are exposed to at school



George Takei wonders if those who attack trans people worry that they're not 'fully cis'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!