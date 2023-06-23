Woke Dem Rep. Cori Bush falsely cites science, law, and medicine to defend and endorse a vile slur

We've only really known Cori Bush since she got elected to Congress, so it's technically possible that she wasn't an absolutely miserable garbage person before that. But it's who she is now that matters, and she is ... an absolutely miserable garbage person. Just an insufferable woke troll who simultaneously has a grating persecution complex and truly insane delusions of grandeur.

In short, she's awful. So it should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone that she has an awful take on Elon Musk declaring that "cis" and "cisgender" are slurs:

“Cisgender” is not a slur. It is a term used used in scientific, legal, medical, and everyday contexts.



The attempt to make “cis” a slur is a blatant attempt to erase trans identities from a supposed “free speech absolutist.”



Trans people exist. Cis people exist. pic.twitter.com/TmK4GS37Od — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 22, 2023

Obnoxious and stupid congresswomen definitely exist. And when we refer to Cori Bush as such, it's not a slur; it's an accurate description of who she is.

That's not the case for "cis," however. The way radical trans activists use it, "cis" is most definitely intended as a slur. A slur against people who refuse to buy into radical trans ideology. It's intended to make them feel inferior. And, to borrow a word from the woke vocabulary, it's otherizing.

And we'd go so far as to say that the radical trans activists who use "cis" to describe themselves are engaging in an insidious form of self-loathing.

And Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is now officially on the record as defending and endorsing a slur.

You don't get to decide what is and isn't a slur. The targets of the slur decide. And we have. https://t.co/oRraF8V0hj — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 23, 2023

And the more the pronoun police say it isn’t a slur, the more it just proves that it is. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 23, 2023

Yep.

So you can arbitrarily decide to call a group by a name they don’t want?



Hmmm I wonder how this standard would be applied in the future I wonder to other groups… 🧐 — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) June 23, 2023

They went from “let me call myself whatever I want” to “let me call you whatever I want so my feelings are validated” https://t.co/tpITtk5zKa — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 23, 2023

Cis is a term specific to an ideology used to affirm people are subsets of their own sex. It has no value to those who are not adherents of gender ideology, and it’s not reasonable to demand they affirm your beliefs. https://t.co/3zKz7yvvI3 — Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) June 23, 2023

It's used only in a derogatory sense to try and erase women. I'd tell you to stop being dishonest and stupid, but that would be like telling the sun to stop rising in the east. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 23, 2023

It has no scientific connotation whatsoever to human biology. It was coined by a trans-activist and researcher writing a paper. Nothing more. https://t.co/Jf8xTRNP1I pic.twitter.com/NGvn8djuC3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2023

Demanding the use of specific words is an attempt to use linguistic determinism to shape the thinking of others.



No flowery talk can change that fact. — Dr. Theiken Leighma-Prang (@Jackieculo) June 23, 2023

Just like the Spanish word for the color black, words can be *turned into* slurs.



Trans activists **chose** to use 'cis' as a slur to dehumanize, mock, demonize and bully.



'Cis' is a slur because LGBTQ activists made it one. https://t.co/u4R1P65l52 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2023

Cori Bush and other radical trans activists demand to call all the shots and expect sane people to just sit there and take it. Well, we're not gonna take it.

Your opinions mean less than nothing on this topic — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 23, 2023

True. But her opinions are nonetheless highly instructive:

If they object to what you call them, you should be destroyed. If you object to what they call you, you're a bigot.



Controlling the language and forcing you to comply is the entire game here. https://t.co/Ip2WTK3IL0 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 23, 2023

If you think this doesn't matter, you are completely missing the point. This is 100% about political power and has nothing to do with caring about anyone or their feelings. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 23, 2023

