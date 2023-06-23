Touré says WHOA WHOA WHOA, people claiming they're 'transracial' are going TOO FAR...
Doc who Peter Hotez wanted SILENCED for speaking against COVID vax DROPS his...
Jason Miller's 'not sure what's happening' with Ron DeSantis' outfit, and DeSantis may...
Glenn Beck remembers 'even the famous' who didn't get off the hook as...
OOF! George Takei learns the HARD WAY not to go after Elon Musk...
Toast of the town Hunter Biden caught partying at State Dinner and Tweeps...
Ex-Prez Obama is still as self-unaware and hypocritical as ever
'OG #TeamJoe' bro makes total NOB of himself trying to prove Hunter Biden...
Tucker on Twitter Episode 6: The Suppression of Bobby Kennedy Jr.
Whistleblower: Hunter Biden deducted payments to hooker from his taxes
Chuck Schumer says pistol braces allow you to shoot like a machine gun...
Rep. Jamie Raskin calls the party of Lincoln 'the party of Luna and...
Speaker McCarthy pushes back on Rep. Lauren Boebert's impeachment vote
Biden-inspired shot & chaser just doesn't add up (ESPECIALLY considering the new bombshell...

Woke Dem Rep. Cori Bush falsely cites science, law, and medicine to defend and endorse a vile slur

Sarah D  |  12:12 PM on June 23, 2023

We've only really known Cori Bush since she got elected to Congress, so it's technically possible that she wasn't an absolutely miserable garbage person before that. But it's who she is now that matters, and she is ... an absolutely miserable garbage person. Just an insufferable woke troll who simultaneously has a grating persecution complex and truly insane delusions of grandeur.

In short, she's awful. So it should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone that she has an awful take on Elon Musk declaring that "cis" and "cisgender" are slurs:

Obnoxious and stupid congresswomen definitely exist. And when we refer to Cori Bush as such, it's not a slur; it's an accurate description of who she is.

That's not the case for "cis," however. The way radical trans activists use it, "cis" is most definitely intended as a slur. A slur against people who refuse to buy into radical trans ideology. It's intended to make them feel inferior. And, to borrow a word from the woke vocabulary, it's otherizing.

And we'd go so far as to say that the radical trans activists who use "cis" to describe themselves are engaging in an insidious form of self-loathing. 

And Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is now officially on the record as defending and endorsing a slur.

Yep.

Recommended

Doc who Peter Hotez wanted SILENCED for speaking against COVID vax DROPS his defender, Chelsea Clinton
Sam J.

Cori Bush and other radical trans activists demand to call all the shots and expect sane people to just sit there and take it. Well, we're not gonna take it.

True. But her opinions are nonetheless highly instructive:

***

Related:

Rep. Cori Bush pushes back on the GOP's 'war on woke', which is rooted in anti-Blackness

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELON MUSK TRANS TRANSGENDER CORI BUSH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Doc who Peter Hotez wanted SILENCED for speaking against COVID vax DROPS his defender, Chelsea Clinton
Sam J.
Jason Miller's 'not sure what's happening' with Ron DeSantis' outfit, and DeSantis may never recover
Sarah D
Touré says WHOA WHOA WHOA, people claiming they're 'transracial' are going TOO FAR and LOL
Sam J.
OOF! George Takei learns the HARD WAY not to go after Elon Musk for deeming 'cis' a slur
Sam J.
'OG #TeamJoe' bro makes total NOB of himself trying to prove Hunter Biden text is FAKE and LOL
Sam J.
Glenn Beck remembers 'even the famous' who didn't get off the hook as easily as Hunter Biden
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Doc who Peter Hotez wanted SILENCED for speaking against COVID vax DROPS his defender, Chelsea Clinton Sam J.