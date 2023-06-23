GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney's 'bombshell thread exposing [Bidens'] corruption scheme' has damning pics, too

Merrick Garland's response to Hunter Biden bombshell STRAIGHT out of authoritarian playboo...
Sarah D  |  1:55 PM on June 23, 2023

Look: We get that Joe Biden loves his son Hunter very much. Parents are supposed to love their kids. But sometimes being a loving parent means cutting your kid loose. Especially if that kid is like Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden has been enabling Hunter for years now, and the only place it's gotten Joe is in trouble. Logic would dictate that he'd try like hell to distance himself from his problem child because Hunter has managed to make the already-bad optics surrounding Joe Biden look even worse.

Take yesterday's revelations from the IRS whistleblower, for example. The testimony was absolutely damning not only for Hunter, but also for Joe. In fact, yesterday's testimony may be the most damning for Joe Biden we've seen yet, and that's really saying something. Remember that deeply troubling — not to mention threatening — WhatsApp message from Hunter to Chinese businessman Henry Zhao? The message Hunter sent while claiming that his father, the President of the United States, was with him and "waiting for the call"? 

Jonathan Turley and others were understandably struck and disturbed by the implications of that message.

Also struck and disturbed was House Ways and Means Committee member Claudia Tenney, who heard the whistleblower testimony in person at the committee's hearing yesterday. Today, she put together a "bombshell thread" that uses the WhatsApp message as a basis for still more damning evidence of the depth of the Biden family's corruption:

Tenney isn't just looking at receipts; she's looking at photos, too:

Huh.

 How many lies is that, now? Is it even possible to count that high?

Well, we already have a pretty good idea about Joe Biden's involvement in corrupt schemes, but it never hurts to have more records to further confirm our suspicions.

If only there were someone out there who could use their clout and vast network of resources to pursue the truth ...

Almost as if there are some fires the MSM just don't want to fight.

