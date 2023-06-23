GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney's 'bombshell thread exposing [Bidens'] corruption scheme' has damning pics, too

Look: We get that Joe Biden loves his son Hunter very much. Parents are supposed to love their kids. But sometimes being a loving parent means cutting your kid loose. Especially if that kid is like Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden has been enabling Hunter for years now, and the only place it's gotten Joe is in trouble. Logic would dictate that he'd try like hell to distance himself from his problem child because Hunter has managed to make the already-bad optics surrounding Joe Biden look even worse.

Take yesterday's revelations from the IRS whistleblower, for example. The testimony was absolutely damning not only for Hunter, but also for Joe. In fact, yesterday's testimony may be the most damning for Joe Biden we've seen yet, and that's really saying something. Remember that deeply troubling — not to mention threatening — WhatsApp message from Hunter to Chinese businessman Henry Zhao? The message Hunter sent while claiming that his father, the President of the United States, was with him and "waiting for the call"?

The release of the allegations of an IRS whistleblower includes this WhatsApp message to Henry Zhao: "I am sitting her with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director I would like to resolve this now before it gets… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 22, 2023

Jonathan Turley and others were understandably struck and disturbed by the implications of that message.

Also struck and disturbed was House Ways and Means Committee member Claudia Tenney, who heard the whistleblower testimony in person at the committee's hearing yesterday. Today, she put together a "bombshell thread" that uses the WhatsApp message as a basis for still more damning evidence of the depth of the Biden family's corruption:

🚨🧵Bombshell Thread Exposing the Biden Crime Family's corruption scheme:



On July 30, 2017, Hunter Biden sent a WhatsApp message to his Chinese business parter saying, "I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father." pic.twitter.com/3aMcj2bAd1 — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) June 23, 2023

In that same message, Hunter threatened, "I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction." — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) June 23, 2023

Tenney isn't just looking at receipts; she's looking at photos, too:

Photos from Hunter Biden's laptop place the President's son at the Biden family's Wilmington Delaware home on the same day the WhatsApp message was sent: July 30, 2017. pic.twitter.com/Dh8D8ydg8e — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) June 23, 2023

The key question now: where was Joe? Was he actually sitting with Hunter as stated?



Well, newly unearthed photos we've obtained indicate that the same week Hunter was at the Wilmington home, Joe Biden was pictured minutes away at the BBC Tavern and Grill in Greenville, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/SkVGzJgdmH — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) June 23, 2023

BBC Tavern and Grill is a short 10 minute drive from the Biden family home where Hunter messaged his Chinese business partner from on 7/30/17. pic.twitter.com/u4mqS9R32s — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) June 23, 2023

Huh.

Based on this newly unearthed photo of Joe, we now know that he and Hunter were very likely both in Wilmington the week that Hunter sent these shady messages to his Chinese business partner when he stated, "I am sitting here with my father." — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) June 23, 2023

Joe Biden has repeatedly said, "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings."



These new revelations may prove that this is yet another bold faced lie from President Biden. — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) June 23, 2023

How many lies is that, now? Is it even possible to count that high?

Federal bureaucrats must stop covering for the Biden Crime Family.



The Secret Service must immediately release any & all visitor logs or related information from the Biden home during July 2017. The American people deserve to know if Joe was in the room and what role he played. — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) June 23, 2023

Well, we already have a pretty good idea about Joe Biden's involvement in corrupt schemes, but it never hurts to have more records to further confirm our suspicions.

If only there were someone out there who could use their clout and vast network of resources to pursue the truth ...

Seems like something The NY Times would have been able to discover pretty easily. https://t.co/JpgHMJoQj2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2023

Almost as if there are some fires the MSM just don't want to fight.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!