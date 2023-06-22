Senator Kennedy Educates Gun Control Democrats With a 'Trigger Warning'
Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on June 22, 2023
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

As Twitchy reported earlier, members of Congress presented transcripts of a WhatsApp conversation between Hunter Biden and a Chinese businessman, with Hunter making the point that his father was in the room. As you know, President Joe Biden has long maintained that he never ever talked business with his son and had no idea what he was doing. Hunter mentioning his father seems to imply that "the big guy" was in on it. Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley takes a look:

"Tell the director I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

Turley wrote last November:

The statement of the Associated Press at this stage of the scandal is breathtaking but telling: “Joe Biden has said he’s never spoken to his son about his foreign business, and nothing the Republicans have put forth suggests otherwise.”

For years, the media has continued to report President Biden’s repeated claim that “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” At the outset, the media only had to suspend any disbelief that the president could fly to China as Vice President with his son on Air Force 2 without discussing his planned business dealings on the trip.

Of course, the emails on the laptop quickly refuted this claim. However, the media buried the laptop story before the election or pushed the false claim that it was fake Russian disinformation.

"… they would be [seen] as AGENTS of Beijing."

And the investigators weren't supposed to talk about "the big guy."

Is Joe Biden too dumb to be involved, or too dumb not to be involved? Was Hunter lying about his father being in the room while extorting the Chinese? Either way, Joe Biden has a lot of questions he needs to stop running away from.

***

