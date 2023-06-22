Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text

As Twitchy reported earlier, members of Congress presented transcripts of a WhatsApp conversation between Hunter Biden and a Chinese businessman, with Hunter making the point that his father was in the room. As you know, President Joe Biden has long maintained that he never ever talked business with his son and had no idea what he was doing. Hunter mentioning his father seems to imply that "the big guy" was in on it. Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley takes a look:

The release of the allegations of an IRS whistleblower includes this WhatsApp message to Henry Zhao: "I am sitting her with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director I would like to resolve this now before it gets… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 22, 2023

"Tell the director I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

...That is only the latest contradiction of President Biden that he had no knowledge or involvement in his son's business dealings. The whistleblower states that the DOJ and FBI actively slow walked and interfered with their investigation of Hunter... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 22, 2023

...The problem is that the Bidens succeeded in investing the media in the denial of this scandal. https://t.co/sCAcQT9bBd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 22, 2023

...That was the brilliance of this trick. The Bidens got the media to participate in the illusion. https://t.co/imUZqOb4aV Even with whistleblowers and evidence directly contradicted these accounts, the media is unlikely to admit that it has ignored the obvious for years. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 22, 2023

Turley wrote last November:

The statement of the Associated Press at this stage of the scandal is breathtaking but telling: “Joe Biden has said he’s never spoken to his son about his foreign business, and nothing the Republicans have put forth suggests otherwise.” For years, the media has continued to report President Biden’s repeated claim that “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” At the outset, the media only had to suspend any disbelief that the president could fly to China as Vice President with his son on Air Force 2 without discussing his planned business dealings on the trip. Of course, the emails on the laptop quickly refuted this claim. However, the media buried the laptop story before the election or pushed the false claim that it was fake Russian disinformation.

Biden Extortion Exhibit A pic.twitter.com/LjsFk5AGrc — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 22, 2023

Ladies and gentleman: JOE BIDEN WAS IN THE ROOM pic.twitter.com/sGEd09Ljbv — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) June 22, 2023

This is a literal CCP official, guys. Ol Joe should be forced to call Hunter a liar at the very least.



The Biden family doing influence deals with the CCP in July 2017, holy shit.https://t.co/7mlOae7y3R — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) June 22, 2023

They were trying to execute this warrant BEFORE the election ... jeeeeezus



And then the slow-walking is what KILLED the FARA element of this investigation. That's KEY ... and clutch for the Biden family, because Trumpers went down for FARA and they would be scene as AGENTS of… pic.twitter.com/ZoeTu0KOVg — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) June 22, 2023

"… they would be [seen] as AGENTS of Beijing."

It’s very possible hunter was just saying that to try to scare them. — Dylan (@Dylansports89) June 22, 2023

If, and big if, that is the case. Hunter still should be investigated for serious crimes. — Michael Dalakis (@monkey449) June 22, 2023

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to know why the commitment has not been fulfilled.” — sorry but this is as close as you’ll get to “when is my dad getting his bribe?” No one ever puts these kinds of things down on paper, but Hunter basically does over WhatsApp https://t.co/PoQSyRWEJT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2023

Thus is why he was offered a plea - otherwise they might have to actually ask questions they know would filly implicate "the big guy". — Roger Williams (@PIAccount1) June 22, 2023

And the investigators weren't supposed to talk about "the big guy."

Joe knew…

He’s a lying dog faced pony soldier.. — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) June 22, 2023

Everyone knows this. Everyone. Yet, nothing will happen. They will do what Adam Schiff did the other day, look square in the eyes of his accusers, and laugh. — Stacey Mayo (@staceylmayo) June 22, 2023

I think the reverse is true: Joe is too dumb to not be involved in this s__t sandwich. He thinks he's invulnerable with all his connections. What a food fight he's created and this is ALL his creation. — Emil Skyba (@EEskyba) June 22, 2023

Is Joe Biden too dumb to be involved, or too dumb not to be involved? Was Hunter lying about his father being in the room while extorting the Chinese? Either way, Joe Biden has a lot of questions he needs to stop running away from.

