Biden couldn't get out fast enough as journos yelled Qs about the IRS whistleblower bombshell

As we told you earlier, new IRS whistleblower transcripts have made things look even worse for the Bidens.

First, if you missed it here's Miranda Devine with some details from the latest bombshell:

🚨 GAME CHANGER 🚨 Bombshell evidence revealed by IRS whistleblowers about how the DOJ rigged the Hunter Biden criminal investigation - forensic tax evidence of ill-gotten millions from China and Ukraine. Obstruction by DOJ, leaking to Biden lawyers, tampering with evidence… a… https://t.co/ew0WPwARQC — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 22, 2023

“The investigation into Hunter Biden, code name Sportsman, was first opened in November 2018 as an offshoot of an investigation the IRS was conducting into a foreign-based amateur online pornography platform... In October 2019, the FBI became aware that a repair shop had a laptop… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 22, 2023

“The FBI verified [Hunter Biden’s laptop’s] authenticity in November of 2019 by matching the device number against Hunter Biden's Apple iCloud ID.

When the FBI took possession of the device in December 2019, they notified the IRS that it likely contained evidence of tax crimes.” — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 22, 2023

Then Biden's press conference started. Devine was skeptical that the press would even ask about it,

Joe Biden doing a rare press conference right now. What’s the bet nobody asks him about this corruption identified below? https://t.co/LYkn2DmCZF — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 22, 2023

It quickly became clear that Biden's handlers had things under control and weren't about to risk anybody bringing up the above subject during the presser:

Biden pulls out a list of two reporters he has been instructed to call on at his "press conference":



"I'm told there are two questioners..." pic.twitter.com/ULj7OXZtD4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023

The only time questions related to Hunter and the latest news were asked was when Biden was fleeing for the exit after the presser:

Biden runs from reporters shouting questions about new whistleblower evidence revealing Biden weaponized his DOJ to coverup his criminal bribery scheme with Hunter Biden



WATCH. pic.twitter.com/1KHyjWpkk0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 22, 2023

Biden couldn't get out of there fast enough, but then again he's used to that.

***

