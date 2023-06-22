Jonathan Turley and other take a look at Hunter Biden's WhatsApp text
Biden couldn't get out fast enough as journos yelled Qs about the IRS whistleblower bombshell

Doug P.  |  3:29 PM on June 22, 2023
Meme

As we told you earlier, new IRS whistleblower transcripts have made things look even worse for the Bidens. 

First, if you missed it here's Miranda Devine with some details from the latest bombshell:

Then Biden's press conference started. Devine was skeptical that the press would even ask about it, 

It quickly became clear that Biden's handlers had things under control and weren't about to risk anybody bringing up the above subject during the presser:

The only time questions related to Hunter and the latest news were asked was when Biden was fleeing for the exit after the presser:

Biden couldn't get out of there fast enough, but then again he's used to that.

*** 

