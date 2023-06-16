LGBTQ+ clown tries picking a fight with Michigan Muslims who banned Pride flags...
Bulwark's Tim Miller can't understand why a rich guy like Doug Burgum would want to live in North Dakota

Sarah D  |  2:44 PM on June 16, 2023

Does anyone actually like The Bulwark's Tim Miller? Does even The Bulwark like The Bulwark's Tim Miller? Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign turned Tim from a somewhat normal albeit not very interesting strategy guy to a TDS-afflicted liberal apologist, the mention of whose name immediately induces eye-rolling and facepalming (and sometimes raucous laughter).

And yet, for some reason, even though he's as annoying as he is, liberals still turn to him for his takes on Republicans and conservatism, which inevitably produces stuff that makes him seem like an even bigger douchebag than he did just five minutes ago.

Here's a recent example, courtesy of PuckNews partner, political podcaster, and CNN alumnus Peter Hamby:

We have to assume that Hamby didn't intend to make Tim Miller come off like an elitist prick, but, well, he did:

So Tim Miller doesn't understand why Doug Burgum — or any wealthy person — would want to live in North Dakota, of all places. It's so North-Dakota-y! Not sophisticated or hip or with-it like California!

It should go without saying that Doug Burgum is not going to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. But even more than that, it should go without saying that Tim Miller should go without saying anything ever.

Tim makes it look easy, doesn't it?

That may be the best answer right there.

***

