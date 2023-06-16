Bulwark's Tim Miller can't understand why a rich guy like Doug Burgum would want to live in North Dakota

Does anyone actually like The Bulwark's Tim Miller? Does even The Bulwark like The Bulwark's Tim Miller? Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign turned Tim from a somewhat normal albeit not very interesting strategy guy to a TDS-afflicted liberal apologist, the mention of whose name immediately induces eye-rolling and facepalming (and sometimes raucous laughter).

And yet, for some reason, even though he's as annoying as he is, liberals still turn to him for his takes on Republicans and conservatism, which inevitably produces stuff that makes him seem like an even bigger douchebag than he did just five minutes ago.

Here's a recent example, courtesy of PuckNews partner, political podcaster, and CNN alumnus Peter Hamby:

Today @teddyschleifer and I game out Doug Burgum's chances in 2024 - and how much money he's gonna drop in Iowa:https://t.co/m5aL9rr0i1 @PuckNews — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) June 15, 2023

We have to assume that Hamby didn't intend to make Tim Miller come off like an elitist prick, but, well, he did:

after discussing this topic with @timodc, he raised a pressing question: If Burgum made billions of dollars, why did he chose to live in .... North Dakota? https://t.co/WIsnmAGtGO — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) June 16, 2023

So Tim Miller doesn't understand why Doug Burgum — or any wealthy person — would want to live in North Dakota, of all places. It's so North-Dakota-y! Not sophisticated or hip or with-it like California!

He was born and raised there. It is that simple. — Derek (Recovering 🧀 Addict) 🇺🇲 (@DerekM121) June 16, 2023

He was born and raised there. Same reason people stay in any place. https://t.co/YL2AvyH8Kj — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 16, 2023

Because some people prefer wide open spaces and beautiful landscapes to having their car stolen once a year? https://t.co/umUATgPPmM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 16, 2023

Just say you've never left your bubble and stop pretending like there's nothing appealing about North Dakota. pic.twitter.com/A31OsqZsnS — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) June 16, 2023

ND vs LA pic.twitter.com/O6kMSy7eya — Tucker’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) June 16, 2023

Beats living in Manhattan. https://t.co/Uy9lHRh2zb — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 16, 2023

What's wrong with living in North Dakota? Do tell. — Sherry Smith (@Samandavery2019) June 16, 2023

Go figure, Tim Miller raises stupid questions.



I mean who would want to live in God's country, right?



It's just the middle of nowhere with all the space you could possibly ask for, and it's absolutely gorgeous.



Truly, a stupid decision.🙄 — ☕Captain Spooky, USS New Jersey, NX-67860☕⚡🚗 (@yourbuddyspooky) June 16, 2023

It should go without saying that Doug Burgum is not going to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. But even more than that, it should go without saying that Tim Miller should go without saying anything ever.

Has a more elitist question ever been asked? — Andrew Gravlin (@agravs83) June 16, 2023

How is anyone simultaneously this stuck up, and this unaware. — Key-Bin-It-Real (@CiabanItReal) June 16, 2023

Tim makes it look easy, doesn't it?

To get away from people like you and @Timodc https://t.co/3MMDkA5GKe — Caesar (@Caesar63BC) June 16, 2023

That may be the best answer right there.

