Explain how Biden WH can condemn topless trans activist but support sexually explicit materials for kids

Sarah D  |  3:08 PM on June 13, 2023

As we told you, the White House has decided to suddenly pretend that they have standards on what is sexually appropriate when it comes to LGBTQ Pride. The day after trans activist Rose Montoya — an invited guest of President Biden — went topless on the White House lawn, the White House has issued a statement condemning Montoya's behavior and vowed that Montoya and her exhibitionist ilk will not be invited back.

More:

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” a White House spokesperson told The Messenger via email.

“It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance," the statement continues. "Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

Bonus hilarity:

Now, this is noteworthy on a couple of levels. First of all, a ban on topless trans activists at the White House flies in the face of everything the Biden administration supposedly stands for.

That's what has to happen now, isn't it? Because that's how this stuff works, last time we checked.

Aside from pissing off the radical trans activists, though, there's also the feigned shock from the White House, as if this was totally unexpected.

This is actually pretty on-brand for radical trans activists. And while Joe Biden is a moron, there are enough people around him who had to have known full-well what to expect. With today's statement, it's pretty clear that the White House is just trying to avoid taking any responsibility.

Exactly.


Oh, Biden definitely owns this.

And that brings us to the third and maybe most important and damning aspect of the White House's weak attempt to distance themselves from what happened yesterday.

Toplessness is apparently beyond the pale for the Biden administration. You know what's not, though? Explicit descriptions and depictions of sex involving kids, sometimes with statutory rape. You know, like the stuff you might find on a K-12 school library bookshelf. You know, like the stuff the Biden administration argues belongs in K-12 schools.



Except this isn't satire. The Biden administration has actually just made it perfectly clear that sexually inappropriate behavior can't be tolerated on the White House lawn, but sexually inappropriate books and curricula in elementary schools are perfectly acceptable.

Because all our kids are belong to the White House, according to the White House.

The White House is probably one of the last places our kids should be.

Someone should ask Karine Jean-Pierre about that.

There were indeed children present:

We can't help but notice that the White House's statement made no mention of the children who witnessed the trans toplessness. Won't someone in the Biden administration please think of the children?

Bingo. The Biden administration doesn't give a damn about harm to kids. If they did, they'd immediately rescind any of their advocacy for sexually inappropriate content in schools, as well as their advocacy for "gender-affirming care" for minors. The fact that they're not going to do that tells us everything we need to know about where their warped, demented priorities are really at.

The Biden administration doesn't just deserve to get called out; they deserve to dragged through the mud, raked over the coals, and thrown into the alligator pit with the rest of the sickos. 

***

