Explain how Biden WH can condemn topless trans activist but support sexually explicit materials for kids

As we told you, the White House has decided to suddenly pretend that they have standards on what is sexually appropriate when it comes to LGBTQ Pride. The day after trans activist Rose Montoya — an invited guest of President Biden — went topless on the White House lawn, the White House has issued a statement condemning Montoya's behavior and vowed that Montoya and her exhibitionist ilk will not be invited back.

White House condemns "disrespectful" trans model for going topless at White House Pride event https://t.co/78tNs3qNY0 pic.twitter.com/MBxrykZwCL — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) June 13, 2023

More:

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” a White House spokesperson told The Messenger via email. “It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance," the statement continues. "Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

Bonus hilarity:

Karine Jean-Pierre condemns the nudity by a trans activist on the White House lawn during Biden's Pride Month event as "unacceptable" pic.twitter.com/buZpjE4R4A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2023

Now, this is noteworthy on a couple of levels. First of all, a ban on topless trans activists at the White House flies in the face of everything the Biden administration supposedly stands for.

Biden White House is committing violence and genocide with this statement. https://t.co/JQg0M512Lw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023

Why does Biden hate the LGBTQ community?



(Using literally the same standard people attacking me for saying the same thing this morning...) https://t.co/9iRre4c9EQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 13, 2023

It’s gonna be hilarious to watch the alphabet brigade turn on Biden for this. https://t.co/iyEjFNw43F — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 13, 2023

That's what has to happen now, isn't it? Because that's how this stuff works, last time we checked.

Aside from pissing off the radical trans activists, though, there's also the feigned shock from the White House, as if this was totally unexpected.

It was so out of character for trans influencers to behave this way https://t.co/YuvYKBaZ8d — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 13, 2023

This is actually pretty on-brand for radical trans activists. And while Joe Biden is a moron, there are enough people around him who had to have known full-well what to expect. With today's statement, it's pretty clear that the White House is just trying to avoid taking any responsibility.

The point is to be as transgressive and deliberately provocative as possible and soccer flop whenever anyone is transgressed or provoked. https://t.co/fpyJVv82KC — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 13, 2023

They knew what they were getting into, or they should have. No one can pretend to be surprised. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 13, 2023

Exactly.

What exactly did they think this was all about? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023





Biden owns this. Enjoy your fringe, Dems. https://t.co/qkb2oL6dsB — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 13, 2023

Oh, Biden definitely owns this.

And that brings us to the third and maybe most important and damning aspect of the White House's weak attempt to distance themselves from what happened yesterday.

Biden draws the line at topless? https://t.co/fdPmvvcdHH — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 13, 2023

Toplessness is apparently beyond the pale for the Biden administration. You know what's not, though? Explicit descriptions and depictions of sex involving kids, sometimes with statutory rape. You know, like the stuff you might find on a K-12 school library bookshelf. You know, like the stuff the Biden administration argues belongs in K-12 schools.

Kind of hilarious that the WH draws the line at this, and not what's in the lesson material in elementary schools. https://t.co/TClH09TVmU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023

Graphic illustrations of sexual interactions between minors in elementary school libraries? Sure.



Topless covered breast implants at the White House? Too far. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023









What do they think this is, an elementary school?! — 0255AM (@0255_AM) June 13, 2023

White House condemns "disrespectful" trans model for going topless at White House Pride event, says that belongs in elementary school classrooms - not the White House lawn! — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 13, 2023

This would be a good @TheBabylonBee headline — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 13, 2023

Except this isn't satire. The Biden administration has actually just made it perfectly clear that sexually inappropriate behavior can't be tolerated on the White House lawn, but sexually inappropriate books and curricula in elementary schools are perfectly acceptable.

What does the White House thinks some of the books that parents don't want taught to kids feature? They reduce their opposition to caricatures when faced with similar circumstances. Need a more balanced, less partisan dialogue about these topics. https://t.co/nvXufCGkQS — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 13, 2023

On the one hand the White House says this behavior is inappropriate on the White House lawn, but when parents say they don't want explicit images in their 2nd grader's book, the response is typically for WH+allies to call them names and disregard their objections. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 13, 2023

Good point.



Why does the White House get to draw the line here... But parents can't?https://t.co/k0FIxmO4ZD — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 13, 2023

Because all our kids are belong to the White House, according to the White House.

The White House is probably one of the last places our kids should be.

100% THIS.



You think showing your breasts was bad? GO READ WHAT THOSE BOOKS THAT WE REMOVED FROM SCHOOLS HAD IN THEM.



Biden couldn't read them to his grandkids.https://t.co/rAHwPVNG9b — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 13, 2023

Someone should ask Karine Jean-Pierre about that.

"Ma'am please put your top back on. There are children present." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023

There were indeed children present:

In case you were wondering, yes, there were kids at the event at the White House where Montoya posed with Biden at some point either before or after the topless display. Here's a young girl right behind Montoya & Biden (I have chosen to hide her face): https://t.co/KitdWgxzBu pic.twitter.com/g4GKOCjwn3 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 13, 2023

We can't help but notice that the White House's statement made no mention of the children who witnessed the trans toplessness. Won't someone in the Biden administration please think of the children?

That is because the real crime had nothing to do with exposing kids to nudity



The real crime was embarrassing the Biden administration — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) June 13, 2023

Bingo. The Biden administration doesn't give a damn about harm to kids. If they did, they'd immediately rescind any of their advocacy for sexually inappropriate content in schools, as well as their advocacy for "gender-affirming care" for minors. The fact that they're not going to do that tells us everything we need to know about where their warped, demented priorities are really at.

And this isn't going away. GOP is guaranteed to use this against Biden... For good reason.https://t.co/rKCHmCa38i — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 13, 2023

The Biden administration doesn't just deserve to get called out; they deserve to dragged through the mud, raked over the coals, and thrown into the alligator pit with the rest of the sickos.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!