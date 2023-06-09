OK, so right now, you’re probably seeing and hearing a lot of stuff about Donald Trump’s most recent indictment being unsealed and how bad things are looking for him right now.

But it’s important in times like this to keep things in perspective. And even though the allegations being true would mean that Trump put our national security at risk, as President Joe Biden reminded us today, it’s climate change that really threatens everything we are.

BIDEN: "Global warming…it's the only existential threat that exists for humanity." pic.twitter.com/98L7ZYs1cA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2023

The only existential threat. That’s a pretty bold statement.

Biden: "[Climate change] is the only existential threat that exists for humanity. All of the data shows that if we don't stay between 1.5 degrees celsius by the year the year 20-anyway, we're gonna be in trouble." pic.twitter.com/FSdE3tkruT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 9, 2023

Hopefully Biden’s meteorological skills are better than Greta Thunberg’s, because at least as far as being worth taken seriously, he’s right where Greta’s at. Which is to say he’s completely full of hot air and the sooner he goes away, the better off we’re all be.

But I thought “white supremacy” was? — Mister Brian Michael Dunn (@indybdunn) June 9, 2023

last week it was maga white supremacists — kanton214 (@kanton214) June 9, 2023

Wasn’t it white supremacy a couple weeks ago? — Clark (@acsontoshaislet) June 9, 2023

“White supremacy” must not be testing as well as “climate change” in White House focus groups.

But in any event, there can’t be any white supremacists if we all die from climate change!

If climate change doesn’t kill us all, maybe SMOD can swing by.

