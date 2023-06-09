“Call of Duty” is a first-person shooter video game where players get to — you guessed it — shoot people. A lot of people. It’s a pretty violent game, really.

But it seems that according to Activision, the publisher of “Call of Duty,” the real violence is saying anything bad about the LGBTQ+ community:

It appears Activision has removed the Nickmercs bundle from the Warzone and MWII store this evening. Activision has not commented on why it has been removed, but the removal of his bundle comes a day after Nickmercs’ recent comments about the LGBT+ community. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 9, 2023

Thanks for taking a stand, Activision and “Call of Duty.”

Due to recent events, we have removed the “NICKMERCS Operator” bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 9, 2023

So what did NICKMERCS say to get his skin pulled from the store? Must’ve been something really bigoted and threatening. Getting your skin pulled is a pretty severe punishment in the gaming world. Does anybody have a screenshot of the horrifically offensive remarks?

Call Of Duty removes FaZe Clan member NICKMERCS skin from game after Anti-LGBTQ comments during Pride Month. pic.twitter.com/YIoQQhO0Zs — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 9, 2023

Wait … that’s it?

This happened 4 blocks from my Overwatch League apartment. Americans are in a sad place right now.

Let people love who they love and live your own life. https://t.co/iflQJ1xmgC — Puckett ✈️ #CDL2023 (@MLGPuckett) June 7, 2023

They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 7, 2023

“They should leave little children alone. That’s the big issue.” is the “recent event” that left “Call of Duty” with no other choice than to punish NICKMERCS?

The Glendale Unified School District is trying to push radical LGBTQ ideology and sexually inappropriate materials on children, and NICKMERCS is the bad guy?

The Call of Duty game lobby is where most 10 year olds learn every racial slur in the book but when someone says "Little Kids should be left alone" they lose their minds. — Harrison Krank 🐊 (@HarrisonKrank) June 9, 2023

That’s weird, right? That’s messed up, right?

dying to know what part of “they should leave little children alone” is anti-LGBTQ https://t.co/Z9BfmDXbfj — siraj smashmen 🌈🦄🏳️‍🌈 (@SirajAHashmi) June 9, 2023

Why is “Call of Duty’s” reaction to someone saying “leave little children alone” to leap to the LGBT community’s defense? What other message is there to take away from this besides that in “Call of Duty” and Activision’s minds, LGBTQ people sexually prey upon children?

All he said was literally “leave little children alone.” You are absolute cringey assclowns. And MW2 sucks. https://t.co/F67hBEpwmj pic.twitter.com/wppxjYynmL — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 9, 2023

If anything, “Call of Duty” going after NICKMERCS for what he said only makes the LGBT community look bad. It certainly isn’t doing LGBT people any favors.

Apparently, celebration of PRIDE requires sexualization of children. What other conclusion can be drawn? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 9, 2023

The clowns at @CallofDuty are literally too stupid (or depraved) to note this difference. https://t.co/Y8VXM0wgOA — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 9, 2023

What an insane time to be alive. Truly.

Your LGB employees & customers must be so proud to be included with MAPs. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 9, 2023

Y’all lost the plot lol — Ays (@AysTV_) June 9, 2023

Clearly.

Fake but accurate. At least we’re assuming it’s fake … these days, it’s getting increasingly difficult to distinguish between parody and the real thing.

I feel like somebody needs to check the hard drives over at Activision. — Dan Roth (@Dan12R) June 9, 2023

Might not be a bad idea at this point.

This tweet sponsored by Bud Light and NAMBLA https://t.co/C7G1RT3Fu6 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 9, 2023

Seriously, the more we think about this, the more disturbing it gets. What the hell, Activision?

Bud Light of the gaming industry? For me, yes. — Steven Quinn (@StevenQuinnESQ) June 9, 2023

Contra “Call of Duty” and Activision, “leave kids alone” is not a slur; it’s basic decency.

@NICKMERCS I knew that “Dad switch” would turn on. Those who know you truly know what you meant and are 100% behind you big dawg. Luh yew bro. #IStandWithNick — MFAM_MOJ0K3R_OG (Chris) 🇺🇸 (@MOJ0K3R) June 9, 2023

You know this train don’t stop OG 💪🏼🔥 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 9, 2023

When it comes to protecting our kids, the train has to keep going, no matter what.

***

Update:

OK, so there might actually be something to people’s suspicions that Activision’s got some stuff to hide with regard to sexual impropriety:

This transparent virtue signaling comes after @Activision found themselves in hot water over a failure to report sexual misconduct allegations:https://t.co/9hmXFdI3T2 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 9, 2023

Uh, yikes.

(H/T Steve Guest)

***

