“Call of Duty” is a first-person shooter video game where players get to — you guessed it — shoot people. A lot of people. It’s a pretty violent game, really.

But it seems that according to Activision, the publisher of “Call of Duty,” the real violence is saying anything bad about the LGBTQ+ community:

Thanks for taking a stand, Activision and “Call of Duty.”

So what did NICKMERCS say to get his skin pulled from the store? Must’ve been something really bigoted and threatening. Getting your skin pulled is a pretty severe punishment in the gaming world. Does anybody have a screenshot of the horrifically offensive remarks?

Wait … that’s it?

“They should leave little children alone. That’s the big issue.” is the “recent event” that left “Call of Duty” with no other choice than to punish NICKMERCS?

The Glendale Unified School District is trying to push radical LGBTQ ideology and sexually inappropriate materials on children, and NICKMERCS is the bad guy?

That’s weird, right? That’s messed up, right?

Why is “Call of Duty’s” reaction to someone saying “leave little children alone” to leap to the LGBT community’s defense? What other message is there to take away from this besides that in “Call of Duty” and Activision’s minds, LGBTQ people sexually prey upon children?

If anything, “Call of Duty” going after NICKMERCS for what he said only makes the LGBT community look bad. It certainly isn’t doing LGBT people any favors.

What an insane time to be alive. Truly.

Clearly.

Fake but accurate. At least we’re assuming it’s fake … these days, it’s getting increasingly difficult to distinguish between parody and the real thing.

Might not be a bad idea at this point.

Seriously, the more we think about this, the more disturbing it gets. What the hell, Activision?

Contra “Call of Duty” and Activision, “leave kids alone” is not a slur; it’s basic decency.

When it comes to protecting our kids, the train has to keep going, no matter what.

***

Update:

OK, so there might actually be something to people’s suspicions that Activision’s got some stuff to hide with regard to sexual impropriety:

Uh, yikes.

(H/T Steve Guest)

***

