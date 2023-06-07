The debate over wokeness in education really heated up yesterday in Glendale, California, when anti-LGBTQ protesters went crazy on peaceful LGBTQ supporters.

Check out this footage:

The peaceful pro-LGBTQ protester is the one who got arrested? When it’s the anti-LGBTQ protesters who were in the wrong? Talk about injustice!

Whew! Thank God that’s over. Those LGBTQ-phobes were obviously way out of line, taking to the streets to speak out against schools grooming and indoctrinating their kids … wait, what?

The people protesting schools incorporating LGBTQ stuff into children’s education are the bad guys? And the counter-protesters are the good guys? Maybe we need to look at this from another angle. Like a more honest one, for starters:

Far-Left? So the counter-protesters aren’t just a bunch of peaceful activists trying to promote love and acceptance of the LGBTQ community?

Whoa, whoa, whoa … Antifa? Those guys? Seems like that’s pretty relevant here. So weird that the reporter guy who posted all those videos never mentioned that the counter-protesters were Antifa. Kinda puts what happened in a new light.

That’s the only reason they showed up, as a matter of fact. More from The Daily Signal:

Following the Glendale school board’s decision to incorporate LGBTQ+ “Pride” festivals and celebrations into June school days, dozens of parents pulled students from classrooms—with some elementary schools seeing only 40% of students show up for class on June 2.

Additional documents revealed that Glendale staff have attempted to incorporate LGBTQ+ materials and ideology into other curriculum. One assistant principal even told staff to teach children that every person is, by default, “queer” and “socialist.”

Parents from the traditionally conservative Armenian and Hispanic communities in Glendale planned to protest the board’s decisions at an upcoming school board meeting. Antifa Southern California called for activists to counter protest against these parents, whom they labeled “hate groups.”

According to The Daily Signal, the sorts of things these “hate groups” believe include that Pride celebrations shouldn’t be incorporated into June school days and that biological boys shouldn’t be changing in girls’ locker rooms.

The more we think about it, the more we think it’s the concerned parents who are the good guys. And that Antifa going to war in the streets on behalf of the Glendale Unified School District doesn’t make the Glendale Unified School District look too good.

Expect to see plenty more of this before all is said and done.

They sure did.

Buckle up …

***

