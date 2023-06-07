The debate over wokeness in education really heated up yesterday in Glendale, California, when anti-LGBTQ protesters went crazy on peaceful LGBTQ supporters.

Check out this footage:

Police declare an unlawful assembly outside the Glendale unified school board meeting in Los Angeles. Hundreds of protestors gathered to protest LGBTQ education in schools. A large brawl ensued with counter protestors. At least one arrest made pic.twitter.com/JQX0Bk0K3Z — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

A physical brawl breaks out between anti-LGBTQ protestors and LGBTQ supporters outside the Glendale unified school board meeting in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/jcqML9NmAi — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Police repeat order of unlawful assembly, warn crowd of impact munitions and arrests for failing to disperse. Outside a school board meeting in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/uekNGTKnQr — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Glendale Police make at least one arrest following the brawl. pic.twitter.com/TMylZQsPaU — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Multiple anti-LGBTQ protestors push against police officers, eventually some push past police and fight with LGBTQ. An LGBTQ supporter who is tackled and beaten on the ground by protestors ends up arrested by Glendale police. pic.twitter.com/zKSXmAECVa — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

The peaceful pro-LGBTQ protester is the one who got arrested? When it’s the anti-LGBTQ protesters who were in the wrong? Talk about injustice!

A protestor lays on the ground in an act of civil disobedience, refusing to disperse after the unlawful assembly is declared by Glendale police outside a school board meeting where crowds gathered to protest LGBTQ education in schools. pic.twitter.com/1Yv0AEcMha — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

The protestor is detained by police. He gives a statement before being taken into police wagon. pic.twitter.com/QCITViOFNc — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Anti-LGBTQ protestors march to Glendale city hall after unlawful is declared outside school board meeting. They chant “whose kids? Our kids” pic.twitter.com/RkFGxjuUYu — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Anti-LGBTQ protestors arrive at Glendale city hall after unlawful assembly declared at school board meeting a few blocks away. pic.twitter.com/YUMr24N525 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Anti-LGBTQ protestors are now leaving city hall and returning to Glendale Unified School Board. Unlawful assembly was declared about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/odyoQFDg7o — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Anti-LGBTQ protestors now arriving again at Glendale school board after being dispersed earlier by police order of unlawful assembly. pic.twitter.com/wgMgM1XfK4 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

A trailer with signage that reads “leave our kids alone” drives away from the area. Anti-LGBTQ protestors outside the Glendale school board protestors cheer pic.twitter.com/UFueie4L5s — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Anti-LGBTQ protestors are protesting police order to disperse after an unlawful assembly is declared. pic.twitter.com/th0Nf7z5GM — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Anti-LGBTQ protestors have now held two demonstrations in Los Angeles under a week. On Friday Anti-LGBTQ protestors showed up at an elementary school in north Hollywood. Many of the same protestors were here in Glendale, wear t-shirts that read “Leave our kids alone” pic.twitter.com/zHVyNdWUgk — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Police push Anti-LGBTQ protestors back away from Glendale unified school district property. about 50 Protestors are still lingering, across the street pic.twitter.com/UTr2kts1ci — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Police arrest an Anti-LGBTQ protestor. Unlawful assembly still in effect outside Glendale unified school district. pic.twitter.com/URoMgkudE4 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Glendale police are out in riot gear, carrying batons and standing in formation outside the Glendale unified school district. Hundreds of anti-LGBTQ protestors were ordered to disperse after a brawl broke out with LGBTQ supporters. Multiple arrests made. pic.twitter.com/lxOm4cEeZ7 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Protesters have left the area. Glendale police are tearing down barriers outside the Glendale unified school district. Unlawful assembly has ended. pic.twitter.com/CsvYMGPF1b — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 7, 2023

Whew! Thank God that’s over. Those LGBTQ-phobes were obviously way out of line, taking to the streets to speak out against schools grooming and indoctrinating their kids … wait, what?

The people protesting schools incorporating LGBTQ stuff into children’s education are the bad guys? And the counter-protesters are the good guys? Maybe we need to look at this from another angle. Like a more honest one, for starters:

An all out brawl is underway outside the Glendale School Board meeting in Los Angeles between Armenian-American families angry at the school doing pride events and far left protesters that have gathered to oppose them.

pic.twitter.com/sZ0RxQW8VG — 1776 Project PAC (@1776ProjectPac) June 7, 2023

Far-Left? So the counter-protesters aren’t just a bunch of peaceful activists trying to promote love and acceptance of the LGBTQ community?

More footage of the fights between Armenians and Antifa currently going on outside a school board meeting in California. pic.twitter.com/5UAzS0k7jF — 1776 Project PAC (@1776ProjectPac) June 7, 2023

Whoa, whoa, whoa … Antifa? Those guys? Seems like that’s pretty relevant here. So weird that the reporter guy who posted all those videos never mentioned that the counter-protesters were Antifa. Kinda puts what happened in a new light.

Why did antifa show up here other than to start shit? https://t.co/2hRHYgxJK2 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 7, 2023

That’s the only reason they showed up, as a matter of fact. More from The Daily Signal:

Following the Glendale school board’s decision to incorporate LGBTQ+ “Pride” festivals and celebrations into June school days, dozens of parents pulled students from classrooms—with some elementary schools seeing only 40% of students show up for class on June 2. Additional documents revealed that Glendale staff have attempted to incorporate LGBTQ+ materials and ideology into other curriculum. One assistant principal even told staff to teach children that every person is, by default, “queer” and “socialist.” Parents from the traditionally conservative Armenian and Hispanic communities in Glendale planned to protest the board’s decisions at an upcoming school board meeting. Antifa Southern California called for activists to counter protest against these parents, whom they labeled “hate groups.”

According to The Daily Signal, the sorts of things these “hate groups” believe include that Pride celebrations shouldn’t be incorporated into June school days and that biological boys shouldn’t be changing in girls’ locker rooms.

The more we think about it, the more we think it’s the concerned parents who are the good guys. And that Antifa going to war in the streets on behalf of the Glendale Unified School District doesn’t make the Glendale Unified School District look too good.

School Board Armenians are the new Rooftop Koreans https://t.co/GmXTYt8iJT — Freb 🇦🇲 (@Grand_handsomer) June 7, 2023

More of this please https://t.co/ltbzFg1Wso — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 7, 2023

Expect to see plenty more of this before all is said and done.

I know this community well… the leftists made a big mistake trying to indoctrinate these kids behind their parents’ backs. https://t.co/2hPuhhnQ0o — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 7, 2023

They sure did.

It didn’t need to be this way. All they had to do is stop trying to groom kids. https://t.co/Z8JvzKcYmp — RBe (@RBPundit) June 7, 2023

All you had to do was leave minors alone, but you couldn’t. Perverts. I feel a reaping wind blowing in the distance https://t.co/ltbzFg1Wso — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 7, 2023

Buckle up …

If parents in LA are done with gender ideology, you know parents in the rest of the country are too. https://t.co/U10Nzk5bEc — Storm (@stormrobinson) June 7, 2023

