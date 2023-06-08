Just this April, President Joe Biden raised our eyebrows — and our hackles — when he boldly proclaimed that “our nation’s children are all our children!”

He echoed that sentiment again today during his joint press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak:

Not only aren’t trans kids all our kids, but no kids are all our kids. Our kids are our kids, and they sure as hell don’t belong to any government. Particularly any government that is so unapologetically in favor of mutilating them, as the Biden administration is:

First thing’s first:

That wasn’t so much a question as it was a reminder that the GOP hates LGBTQ+ people and wants them to suffer and die and probably uses the bones of dead trans kids to make their bread.

Trending

Anyway, as far as Biden’s answer is concerned … where to even begin? Why don’t we just jump right into how awful it is and how awful he is?

Evidently.

Maybe because she didn’t have a chance to slip him her question beforehand?

Well, some people would say what you’re seeing is exactly what you think you’re seeing.

The moral of the story is: Keep Joe Biden and government the hell away from our kids.

***

Related:

KJP assures trans folks that Biden ‘has your back’ amid ‘historic […] attacks’ on brave trans kids

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: childrenJoe BidenLaura Barrón-Lópezrepublicanstranstrans childrentrans kids