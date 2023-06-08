Just this April, President Joe Biden raised our eyebrows — and our hackles — when he boldly proclaimed that “our nation’s children are all our children!”

BIDEN: "There's no such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children!" pic.twitter.com/scaZ4vDrPZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2023

He echoed that sentiment again today during his joint press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak:

Biden says that "transgender" kids are not "somebody else's kids. They're all our kids!" pic.twitter.com/xW4sE5BMvu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2023

Not only aren’t trans kids all our kids, but no kids are all our kids. Our kids are our kids, and they sure as hell don’t belong to any government. Particularly any government that is so unapologetically in favor of mutilating them, as the Biden administration is:

NOW: Biden calls Americans opposed to radical gender ideology "hysterical and prejudiced." pic.twitter.com/J8iAJ1jusy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2023

First thing’s first:

Media coming in hot with an extremely loaded question. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) June 8, 2023

much to say about his answer, but her “question” is quite a thing to behold https://t.co/1tNNbz8U5g — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 8, 2023

That wasn’t so much a question as it was a reminder that the GOP hates LGBTQ+ people and wants them to suffer and die and probably uses the bones of dead trans kids to make their bread.

PBS's Laura Barrón-López to Biden: "All over the country…Republican-led states are passing…anti-LGBTQ, anti-transgender laws that restrict rights and medical care. Intimidate is on the rise. This week, anti-LGBTQ protesters turned violent in CA" FAKE NEWS! #DefundPBS pic.twitter.com/zovrQ76Dxc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 8, 2023

Anyway, as far as Biden’s answer is concerned … where to even begin? Why don’t we just jump right into how awful it is and how awful he is?

They…are…children. — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) June 8, 2023

Surgery and irreversible drug treatment for minors is child abuse. Period. I don't care how fabulous your kid is… They can wait until they're 18 at the very least. — Ultra Side Effects (@StinkBot2) June 8, 2023

So the @JoeBiden thinks sterilizing and mutilating children is ok? — Al Saganich (@AlSaganichJr) June 8, 2023

Evidently.

Biden said this standing next to Rishi Sunak, whose country the UK started limiting transgender operations for kids https://t.co/g8vrv5i9eb — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 8, 2023

Why doesn't she ask the British PM about why his country has much stricter laws on trans stuff for minors than the U.S.? https://t.co/mUCaHOKhG0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 8, 2023

Maybe because she didn’t have a chance to slip him her question beforehand?

I’m just going to ask because I never had to do this with Obama or Trump (new territory) but it seems to me that these questions are pre-arranged? He looked like he was reading something in response… what exactly am I seeing? — Elena (@ElenaKdotcom) June 8, 2023

Well, some people would say what you’re seeing is exactly what you think you’re seeing.

That wasn’t scripted at all 😂 — Brian (@BT_Zero5) June 8, 2023

Good thing he got the questions ahead of time and was able to have 'someone' write down his replies. He is struggling to read the replies.. — W. Hill (@dames88) June 8, 2023

How did he manage to read his reply off a paper if he didn’t have the question first? — Florida Mermaid 🧜‍♀️ (@2FloridaMermaid) June 8, 2023

The most scripted question and answer I’ve ever seen. The media doesn’t even pretend to be objective anymore — Ryan the millennial Dad (checkmark) (@patriotic_giant) June 8, 2023

Wow, how coincidental that Biden had a prepared answer for that one-sided and overwrought question. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) June 8, 2023

Anyone surprised by setup and layup answer? Closer and closer we go into authoritarianism, some may argue we are already here. I tend to agree — Julian (@julianRoz0) June 8, 2023

The moral of the story is: Keep Joe Biden and government the hell away from our kids.

