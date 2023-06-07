With Chris Licht out as CNN CEO, CNN’s talent is apparently feeling emboldened to be the very best they can be.

Unfortunately, the very best they can be is still as sad and awful as ever. Case in point, this scoop from CNN, which we assume is supposed to be taken seriously but that’s just gonna be impossible for us to do:

If gas guzzlers disappeared from US car lots by 2035 and were replaced by zero-emissions vehicles, the nation would see 89,300 fewer premature deaths by 2050, according to a new report https://t.co/5JErcyD5zi — CNN (@CNN) June 7, 2023

More from CNN:

If gas guzzlers disappeared from US car lots by 2035 and were replaced by zero-emissions vehicles – essentially, electric cars, trucks and SUVs – the nation would see 89,300 fewer premature deaths by 2050, according to a new report from the American Lung Association. But the country would also have to move more toward clean noncombustion electricity – like wind, solar, hydro, geothermal and nuclear – to see the full health benefit. The report, published Wednesday, says that people in the US would have 2.2 million fewer asthma attacks and 10.7 million fewer lost workdays, and the country would net $978 billion in public health benefits with the move to cleaner vehicles and a cleaner power supply. “There are very clear benefits of zero-emission technologies,” said report author William Barrett, national senior director for clean air advocacy for the American Lung Association.

Is one of those benefits that everybody gets a unicorn? Because it might as well be, based on what we’re reading here.

I'd like to see the research citations for these rather ambitious claims. — Isaac Seliger (@SeligerGrants) June 7, 2023

Seriously, where the hell did they come up with these numbers? We want to see their work. Like, actual work. Not the results of drunken brainstorming session.

Receipts needed. — The Pro From Dover (@GermanShepher10) June 7, 2023

This is a good reminder that 82.6 percent of statistics are made up https://t.co/94XRZJzLLj — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 7, 2023

And that more than 82.6% of CNN employees don’t know what actual journalism looks like. And that brings us to climate-activist-masquerading-as-legit-journalist Bill Weir, who, somewhat ironically, breathlessly talked up the American Lung Association’s super sketchy report:

.@BillWeirCNN: "If we were to electrify [every U.S. car] by 2035 … [it] would save over 80,000 lives, almost 90,000 lives. It would prevent 2.2 million asthma attacks by 2050 … This also affects folks, communities of color disproportionately." pic.twitter.com/6YtKGq23AL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 7, 2023

Meanwhile, what do we do about the intellectual and verbal pollution that comes out of CNN? Maybe we should tackle that first before worrying about forcing people to buy electric vehicles they can’t afford in places that aren’t conducive to having electric vehicles. Just a thought.

CNN fabricating again. — Steve Smith (@dannyandricky) June 7, 2023

Be-boppin’ and scattin’ all over the place.

Who gets to claim it's "News" that they can predict how many lives will be saved or asthma attacks prevented by 2050? https://t.co/xAmMdOMq21 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 7, 2023

ObamaShrug dot gif.

How many lives lost from the dangerous minerals used in the batteries — Mark Zinnamosca, not selected to save humanity. (@Crusader75) June 7, 2023

It would also completely melt the electric grid. https://t.co/2j54epFNmy — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 7, 2023

And that’s only a couple of the problems.

Weirdly enough, CNN never got around to discussing the litany of painful and potentially dangerous consequences to “Going Green.” Almost as if they don’t care about that stuff at all because this isn’t really about protecting lungs and saving lives as it is about giving the government even more control over the same public that CNN reporters look down their noses at.

If they think this scaremongering disguised as optimism is helping their cause, they’d better think again.

This is a garbage study using fake science without almost any hard evidence…so of course @billweircnn accepts it on faith alone. https://t.co/COYD4Dn442 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 7, 2023

I fully believe in global climate change. I think we need to do far more than we are doing today. But garbage science by this, promoted by journalists that clearly don't know or don't care what they are talking about, undermines our efforts. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 7, 2023

These so-called journalists desperately need to put their money where their mouths are. That would shut them up real quick.

