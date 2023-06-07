Let’s just say the past several months haven’t been the smoothest for CNN. Let’s say that, because it’s the truth.

While we watched from here with amusement, an internal fight was brewing between CNN “talent” and CEO Chris Licht. And it looks like Licht just lost:

More from Puck News:

Now, after a year of leadership missteps, programming misfires, a disastrous Trump town hall and the near-total decimation of staff morale in the wake of a chilling all-access Atlantic story, Licht will be vacating the C.E.O. position. In the next 48 hours, I’m told, Warner Bros. Discovery will announce that Licht will be stepping down as chairman and C.E.O. of CNN, ostensibly bringing an end to one of the most turbulent periods in the network’s 43-year history.

Welp.

Trending

Good call, Jon.

Not many.

Heh. Maybe that was it.

According to Dylan Beyers, Amy Entelis was “a loyal deputy for years to Licht’s predecessor, Jeff Zucker.” So, at least for the time being, does that mean we can expect a return to CNN’s salad days from the Jeff Zucker era? Because CNN sucked plenty under Jeff Zucker, too.

Sounds about right.

Stay tuned. (But not really, because this is CNN, after all.)

***

Related:

CNN CEO Chris Licht’s Trump town hall take ‘explains everything that is wrong with’ journalism today

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy EntelisceoChris LichtCNNJeff Zucker