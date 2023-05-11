Back when Chris Licht first came on as the new CEO of CNN and said he was gonna change things up and do some housecleaning, we were kinda cautiously optimistic. Especially when he gave some of CNN’s worst, most obnoxious offenders their walking papers.

But ultimately, CNN can’t help but CNN, and after last night’s town hall event with Donald Trump, Licht is showing that the new boss isn’t all that different from the old boss:

“Masterful performance.” We suppose he has to say stuff like that to keep up morale, especially when there’s no way CNN employees don’t know in their hearts that it was a disaster. So we’ll cut him a little slack there.

But not here:

Oh?

Trending

First of all:

Of course it’s terrible spin.

It’s also terrible journalism, which, to be fair, is basically CNN’s brand.

Yeah, that’s the bit we’re hung up on, too. Since when is it a news organization’s job to make a lot of news? What really gets us is not that this is what CNN’s mission has been, because we already knew that. No, the crazy part is that Chris Licht just came right out and said it.

Well, congratulations to CNN for making the news. Now more people than ever know how hard CNN sucks.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris LichtCNNDonald TrumpjournalismKaitlan Collinsnewstown hall