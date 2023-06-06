How many lies has Randi Weingarten been caught in now? 50? 100? 1,000? We’ve honestly lost count. Suffice it to say, the number’s way up there. And thus far we haven’t gotten tired of watching her get busted them.

Which brings us to this whopper from yesterday, which was destined to receive the full Community Notes treatment as soon as she hit the little “tweet” button:

Breaking news: I told Dr Walensky we welcomed their guidance to reopen schools safely and she thanked me. Wait … didn't all that happen quite publicly in….. Feb 2021. pic.twitter.com/nisLelG1Jg — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) June 5, 2023

And yes, before you ask, she indeed limited replies to her tweet.

closing replies like you closed the schools https://t.co/zxQRnRjtz9 pic.twitter.com/YciZ4VY8Zq — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 5, 2023

Replies closed. Says it all, really. https://t.co/dy7QnqVnnk — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) June 5, 2023

We’re not sure when she’ll learn that blocking replies doesn’t also block Community Notes, but we actually hope she never learns, because it’s just way too much fun to watch her get flayed on Twitter.

When is this right wing trolling going to end? It’d be just laughable if it weren’t so corrosive and sick. Facts don’t matter to them. https://t.co/fmu3oNFdYg — Dan Montgomery (@DanJMontgomery) June 5, 2023

El. Oh. El. We’re sure Randi appreciates your service but unfortunately it’s no match for the power of people’s very vivid memories from Weingarten’s reign of terror. And of course the power of damning new revelations.

No — you asked @CDCDirector directly for the inclusion of a “metric” to close schools. Stop claiming you ever wanted to open schools when the only thing you ever welcomed was more excuses to shutter schools! https://t.co/eifKpWzTuA pic.twitter.com/yKJLJ0oLmz — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) June 5, 2023

NYT sent Randi CDC draft saying all schools should be open. Randi told Rochelle that's "at odds with our discussion." CDC changed language to *option of* opening. Randi texted her statement of praise. Rochelle: "This gave me the biggest smile of my week. Thank YOU Friend!" https://t.co/SuVlbFpGh0 pic.twitter.com/BHBNsDjV9G — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 5, 2023

Uh-oh, Randi …

Nobody spends as much time as she has trying to defend herself unless they are really guilty. https://t.co/LjjAQJchGq — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) June 6, 2023

Guilty as sin.

Community Notes once again openly raking over the biggest liars on #Twitter https://t.co/2N2d1yvVCI — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) June 6, 2023

And we’re here for it. For as long as it takes.

***

Related:

Randi Weingarten trumpets PolitiFact’s insane fact-check before getting TKO’d by Community Notes

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!