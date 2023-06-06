How many lies has Randi Weingarten been caught in now? 50? 100? 1,000? We’ve honestly lost count. Suffice it to say, the number’s way up there. And thus far we haven’t gotten tired of watching her get busted them.

Which brings us to this whopper from yesterday, which was destined to receive the full Community Notes treatment as soon as she hit the little “tweet” button:

And yes, before you ask, she indeed limited replies to her tweet.

We’re not sure when she’ll learn that blocking replies doesn’t also block Community Notes, but we actually hope she never learns, because it’s just way too much fun to watch her get flayed on Twitter.

El. Oh. El. We’re sure Randi appreciates your service but unfortunately it’s no match for the power of people’s very vivid memories from Weingarten’s reign of terror. And of course the power of damning new revelations.

Uh-oh, Randi …

Guilty as sin.

And we’re here for it. For as long as it takes.

