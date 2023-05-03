Earlier, we told you about PolitiFact’s attempt to clear the air, aka gaslight, about Randi Weingarten’s gaslighting about her very pro-school-shutdown position during the COVID pandemic. Here it is again, because we just can’t get over how brazenly dishonest it is:

Needless to say, PolitiFact is getting ratio’d prettay good right now. Not that that’s deterred Weingarten herself from trying to spread the lie far and wide. She’s shouting it from the Twitter rooftops:

Vindicated by PolitiFact! Take that, haters.

If you’d like to reply directly to any of Randi’s tweets, don’t bother. She’s not interested in hearing from you.

Actually, there some kind of code that Twitter can use to automatically block replies to Randi Weingarten’s tweets so that she doesn’t have to go through the trouble of manually doing it herself? Because we’re struggling to remember the last time she tweeted something and didn’t try to prevent the tweeting public from addressing her BS directly.

Anyhoo, school choice advocate and teachers’ union nemesis Corey DeAngelis seemed pretty confident that our trusty and invaluable friend Community Notes would clear things up.

As of this post’s publication, PolitiFact’s tweet remains untouched. But Weingarten’s, on the other hand …

Ouch. Too bad Randi can’t limit Community Notes like she limits replies, huh?

Ha!

Just hook it to our veins.

Randi Weingarten’s gluttony for punishment alone could keep Community Notes in business for the foreseeable future. Between her and PolitiFact, Community Notes will never run out of fact-checking fodder.

With any luck, they’ll put Randi Weingarten out of commission, too.

