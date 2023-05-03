Earlier, we told you about PolitiFact’s attempt to clear the air, aka gaslight, about Randi Weingarten’s gaslighting about her very pro-school-shutdown position during the COVID pandemic. Here it is again, because we just can’t get over how brazenly dishonest it is:

Teachers union President Randi Weingarten advocated for reopening schools with pandemic safety measures. She criticized the Trump administration’s 2020 calls to reopen schools fully, but it’s misleading to claim that she opposed reopening at all. https://t.co/Km8FkMkXd2 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) May 3, 2023

Needless to say, PolitiFact is getting ratio’d prettay good right now. Not that that’s deterred Weingarten herself from trying to spread the lie far and wide. She’s shouting it from the Twitter rooftops:

PolitiFact | Here's what AFT’s Randi Weingarten said about reopening schools during COVID-19 https://t.co/6WgnvSgb43 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) May 2, 2023

Vindicated by PolitiFact! Take that, haters.

Their conclusions: •“During the early COVID-19 pandemic, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten advocated for schools to reopen for in-person learning, provided they use safety precautions…

• — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) May 2, 2023

•She often referred to a reopening plan the union released in April 2020. It prioritized maintaining physical distance between people, establishing COVID-19 testing protocols and involving school staff and parents in decisions about reopening. — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) May 2, 2023

•Weingarten criticized Trump administration officials’ calls to reopen schools fully without a plan or safety measures in 2020, but it’s misleading to suggest that she didn’t want to pursue reopening schools at all.” — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) May 2, 2023

If you’d like to reply directly to any of Randi’s tweets, don’t bother. She’s not interested in hearing from you.

Actually, there some kind of code that Twitter can use to automatically block replies to Randi Weingarten’s tweets so that she doesn’t have to go through the trouble of manually doing it herself? Because we’re struggling to remember the last time she tweeted something and didn’t try to prevent the tweeting public from addressing her BS directly.

Anyhoo, school choice advocate and teachers’ union nemesis Corey DeAngelis seemed pretty confident that our trusty and invaluable friend Community Notes would clear things up.

Delete your account. @CommunityNotes will take it from here. https://t.co/OOTyBWyt5T — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 3, 2023

As of this post’s publication, PolitiFact’s tweet remains untouched. But Weingarten’s, on the other hand …

Ouch. Too bad Randi can’t limit Community Notes like she limits replies, huh?

Shutting off comments won't stop Community Notes from responding. https://t.co/tLafIF8NRA — AA7YA 🇺🇸🎧🎙️ (@AA7YA) May 3, 2023

Ha!

Community Notes always wins https://t.co/hEm2YPmTOw — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 3, 2023

Just hook it to our veins.

This woman just keeps lying and lying when there’s so much evidence to dispute her claims that it’s embarrassing for her at this point.

Everyone loves to rewrite history by telling them to ignore what they saw and heard with their own eyes and ears. It’s incredible. https://t.co/0NjPD0EDLO — Joe B (@JoeB_inCLE) May 3, 2023

Gotta hand it to her. She gets absolutely rocked on twitter for her evil BS, and she keeps coming back for more. https://t.co/PpZg2FlCAK pic.twitter.com/znbO3X701o — Shaun Donovan 🇼🇸🇭🇰 (@Rockandopera) May 3, 2023

A glutton for punishment. Just an incredibly stupid person. https://t.co/kMRBAvMPRs — JWF (@JammieWF) May 3, 2023

Randi Weingarten’s gluttony for punishment alone could keep Community Notes in business for the foreseeable future. Between her and PolitiFact, Community Notes will never run out of fact-checking fodder.

Community Notes fact-checking Weingarten defense disinformation from @PolitiFact. Feels like Christmas. Regular reminder that Politifact is a liberal dark money operation – like Demand Justice or Planned Parenthood Action Fund. And they’re funded by the same people. pic.twitter.com/Vtnf2jxklP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 3, 2023

Community notes are going to kill Politifact. https://t.co/NNvVJE56n4 — BTME (@btme87) May 3, 2023

With any luck, they’ll put Randi Weingarten out of commission, too.

***

Related:

PoliMath thread uses Randi Weingarten’s own tweets to torch shameless attempts to re-write history

Drew Holden showcases Randi Weingarten’s ‘patently false’ historical revisionism in valuable thread

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!