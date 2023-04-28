American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten has been working hard lately to re-write history, and recently she had this tweet that begged for — and received — a Twitter Community Note:

Here’s the note:

Weingarten has been on a gaslighting tour lately trying to do damage control while hoping everybody has amnesia:

Now @PoliticalMath has a great thread that leaves another mushroom cloud over Weingarten’s lies, and it starts this way:

And away we go…

Naturally Weingarten was a big fan of then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Weingarten did work overtime to try and scare parents and teachers into not wanting schools to be open:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had Weingarten so worked up we’re surprised she didn’t join the “beach Grim Reaper” guy next to the ocean:

If Weingarten were a school teacher her class would have been called Fearmongering 101:

The conclusion is a simple one: Weingarten is full of it:

Much of the media was complicit so we’re not expecting them to go there.

