American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten has been working hard lately to re-write history, and recently she had this tweet that begged for — and received — a Twitter Community Note:

Right-wing press and Republicans in Congress want you to think that I tried to keep schools closed. Start in April 2020 I fought to reopen schools. Here’s what I actually said. pic.twitter.com/TTWuYgC5nN — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) April 27, 2023

Here’s the note:

Weingarten has been on a gaslighting tour lately trying to do damage control while hoping everybody has amnesia:

AFT President Randi Weingarten: "We spent every day from February on trying to get schools open. We knew that remote education was not a substitute for opening schools." pic.twitter.com/1qNL05VD3u — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 26, 2023

Now @PoliticalMath has a great thread that leaves another mushroom cloud over Weingarten’s lies, and it starts this way:

Randi Weingarten told Congress she really wanted schools to open during the 2020-2021 school year And so, I present to you, her greatest enemy: Randi Weingarten "Teacher's Union Advises City to Shut Down 80 Public Schools"https://t.co/efWmSrCi4u — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

And away we go…

Randi 2020 attacked Georgia schools, blaming open schools for the death toll in Georgiahttps://t.co/aa1L8hfnwU — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

Randi 2020 really really hated Georgia and Florida, specifically because they were opening schoolshttps://t.co/6o3MoWdGJ5 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

Naturally Weingarten was a big fan of then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Randi 2020 praised Governor Cuomo for threatening Jewish communities and say he was correct to threaten school shut-downs. Cuomo acted on that threathttps://t.co/hnMz9P6rMVhttps://t.co/mXoSNsKb7Z pic.twitter.com/RYksD1sMKB — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

Randi 2020 really adored Governor Cuomo. There's not school shut down she wouldn't endorse.https://t.co/Q3b4DeBv8P — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

Weingarten did work overtime to try and scare parents and teachers into not wanting schools to be open:

Randi 2020 attacked the Trump administration, saying they were pressuring the CDC to show that Covid "posed little danger to children" which was true Randi 2020 did her best to terrify parentshttps://t.co/nI8Pk5pBRG — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

Not content with terrifying parents, Randi 2020 promoted fear among teachers, encouraging them to refuse to come back to schoolhttps://t.co/y44Uh7GtqT — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had Weingarten so worked up we’re surprised she didn’t join the “beach Grim Reaper” guy next to the ocean:

Randi 2020 was particularly furious at Ron DeSantis, attacking him repeatedly for trying to open schoolshttps://t.co/FeeiDFWBef — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

Randi 2023: I wanted schools open for realz Randi 2020: goddamn DeSantis to hell, if he opens one more school, I'm going to cryhttps://t.co/Se5ERrnyaB — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

Randi 2020 even supported a lawsuit against Florida schools for requiring teachers to come to workhttps://t.co/dLT3JbmhVU — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

A trial judge ruled against DeSantis and in favor of the teachers union, but DeSantis fought back and the appellate court over-ruledhttps://t.co/Nwo3iU9sEk — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

If Weingarten were a school teacher her class would have been called Fearmongering 101:

More fear-mongoring. It was pretty much a daily thing for Randi 2020https://t.co/UdpXQLMqWl — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

oops, I missed this one: Randi 2020 literally celebrating that a judge blocked Florida from opening schools Thanks @JeremyRedfernFL https://t.co/iTulVwAo5D — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

The conclusion is a simple one: Weingarten is full of it:

No honest person would mistake Randi 2020 for someone who wanted to open schools No honest person would let her get away with these lies She deserves all the disdain and dishonor she has brought on herself and a media that won't report her own words can go to hell — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

Much of the media was complicit so we’re not expecting them to go there.

