American Federation of Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten has lately shifted into shameless overdrive while pretending to have been against public school closures during the start of the Covid pandemic.

Here’s a sampling of the gaslighting attempts:

Right-wing press and Republicans in Congress want you to think that I tried to keep schools closed. Start in April 2020 I fought to reopen schools. Here’s what I actually said. pic.twitter.com/TTWuYgC5nN — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) April 27, 2023

AFT President Randi Weingarten: "We spent every day from February on trying to get schools open. We knew that remote education was not a substitute for opening schools." pic.twitter.com/1qNL05VD3u — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 26, 2023

Nice try, Randi, but people haven’t forgotten.

Karol Markowicz remembers otherwise:

She's a liar. Again, Weingarten kept schools closed for all of school year 20-21 anywhere she had power and then in July of 2021 she said they were going to "try" to open schools for the next school year. (Major typo fixed) https://t.co/vUEttGexJx — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 28, 2023

In August of 2020, Weingarten didn’t seem too eager for schools to stay open:

This is Randi desperately wanting schools to open. https://t.co/Y7xortOsWI — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 28, 2023

Even a year later the teachers’ union leader didn’t seem to be in any rush to resume in-person learning everywhere:

Remember, this is summer 2021. Schools had been open for a year everywhere except where @rweingarten had influence. https://t.co/seumpzQPZW — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 28, 2023

In other words, Weingarten saying she was pushing for schools to open as quickly as possible was complete BS.

Christina Pushaw adds another fact-check to Weingarten’s gaslighting attempt:

Your teacher union in Florida literally SUED Governor DeSantis to keep kids out of school in FALL 2020. Fortunately you lost! https://t.co/ZtZyhFMgoe — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 28, 2023

Markowicz called it in June of 2021:

I know the friendly left media is going to try to position Randi freaking Weingarten as a hero of the pandemic but I will be there every time to say this is bullshit and if there is one person to blame for why American children did not get school for the last year, it's her. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 30, 2021

When it comes to criticism of unnecessary school closures during Covid, Weingarten can just take all the seats.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: