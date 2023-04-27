American Federation of Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten has lately shifted into shameless overdrive while pretending to have been against public school closures during the start of the Covid pandemic.

Here’s a sampling of the gaslighting attempts:

Nice try, Randi, but people haven’t forgotten.

Karol Markowicz remembers otherwise:

In August of 2020, Weingarten didn’t seem too eager for schools to stay open:

Even a year later the teachers’ union leader didn’t seem to be in any rush to resume in-person learning everywhere:

In other words, Weingarten saying she was pushing for schools to open as quickly as possible was complete BS.

Christina Pushaw adds another fact-check to Weingarten’s gaslighting attempt:

Markowicz called it in June of 2021:

When it comes to criticism of unnecessary school closures during Covid, Weingarten can just take all the seats.

***

