As the love affair between MAGA-forever and #NeverTrump continues to blossom and heat up, expect to see a lot more tag-teaming against Ron DeSantis in the coming days and weeks and months.

Yesterday, a Trump supporter posted this video of DeSantis at a campaign event in Iowa that featured his wife Casey:

And it got picked up by Resistance tool, DeSantis hater, and all-around silly person Ron Filipkowski:

Yeah. Dying.

And speaking of people with one foot in the grave, Resistance congressman turned CNN/MSNBC guest of honor Adam Kinzinger had some stupid observations of his own to share about the clip:

Wow? Wow what?

Trending

Ron DeSantis may be running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination right now, but he’s still the Governor of Florida right now and he still has an obligation to the people of his state. So what, pray tell, is so “wow” about his wife referring to him as “The Governor,” Adam?

The really crazy thing is that there are actually more than a few people out there whose brains are broken enough to believe that Kinzinger is really on to something:

How proud Adam Kinzinger must feel to know that his takes are so popular with ignorant partisan idiots. Personally, we’d be embarrassed to be in his position, but maybe that’s just because we’re not shamelessly shilling gratis for a guy we claim to despise.

So weird that Adam never seemed to take issue with Jill Biden referring to her husband, President Joe Biden, as “The President.” Almost as if he knows full well that there’s nothing weird about a First Lady referring to her husband in public by his political position but is desperately seeking something to use against Ron DeSantis even if that something is more flaccid than a pile of … wet noodles.

They really, really do.

***

Related:

For being #NeverTrump, Adam Kinzinger’s sure eager to see Trump ‘wiping the floor with Ron DeSantis’

Walking punchline Adam Kinzinger calls Ron DeSantis ‘a joke’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam KinzingerCasey DeSantisgovernoriowaRon Filipkowski