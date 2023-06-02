As the love affair between MAGA-forever and #NeverTrump continues to blossom and heat up, expect to see a lot more tag-teaming against Ron DeSantis in the coming days and weeks and months.

Yesterday, a Trump supporter posted this video of DeSantis at a campaign event in Iowa that featured his wife Casey:

Casey is throwing a serious "Hillary vibe".

The constant emasculation is never hot

#DeSantus pic.twitter.com/blxc3jUZ4p — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) June 1, 2023

And it got picked up by Resistance tool, DeSantis hater, and all-around silly person Ron Filipkowski:

Yeah. Dying.

And speaking of people with one foot in the grave, Resistance congressman turned CNN/MSNBC guest of honor Adam Kinzinger had some stupid observations of his own to share about the clip:

Wow? Wow what?

Ron DeSantis may be running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination right now, but he’s still the Governor of Florida right now and he still has an obligation to the people of his state. So what, pray tell, is so “wow” about his wife referring to him as “The Governor,” Adam?

The really crazy thing is that there are actually more than a few people out there whose brains are broken enough to believe that Kinzinger is really on to something:

.@adamKinzinger: LMAO. Thank you for kicking off the weekend with laughter by sharing a few moments of @govRonDeSantis desperately trying to control the urge to grab the microphone from his stepford wife, Casey. https://t.co/haNKSaPoJT — Shoshanna Memed (@ShoshannaMemedc) June 2, 2023

She really gets off on the “prestige”. Just by the way she is speaking about him while he’s standing there pretty much confirms that she’s obviously his controller. https://t.co/y1uwPRCdBy — Really?!! (@MichNazz) June 2, 2023

Casey and “the governor”.

The heartwarming anecdotes about her children are somewhat undercut by her continued reference to their father as “the governor”, as if she and he have never been formally introduced! Who does that?

Even Bob Dole‘s wife never did that. https://t.co/dLf8oQJihB — Oh you, oh yeah? (@foolm1ns) June 2, 2023

Remember: this is the first woman he dated who agreed not to correct him when he said he likes "Thigh food." They have a special relationship, the governor and the wife… https://t.co/LnflIJYRhk — Bill Harnsberger (@BillinPortland) June 2, 2023

You noticed this too? 🤮 If she's like this in public I don't even want to THINK what she says to him in the bedroom! — Anagram Man (@ConserveLetters) June 2, 2023

How proud Adam Kinzinger must feel to know that his takes are so popular with ignorant partisan idiots. Personally, we’d be embarrassed to be in his position, but maybe that’s just because we’re not shamelessly shilling gratis for a guy we claim to despise.

Seriously she literally tripped and fell feebly and confused to the deck and had to be helped by like 10 people just to stand up … no wait I'm thinking of something else nm https://t.co/c9N2Y9HWMi — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 2, 2023

You’re a small man at attack a candidate over his wife referring to him as the governor (which he is). Also calls him Dad in her next sentence. Be better, this is not principles first this be petty first. https://t.co/GvLhCrPgK5 — Rep. Aaron Pilkington 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@pilkingtonforar) June 2, 2023

Seriously, Adam? "Dr. Biden noted this type of education is a critical component of the Biden-Harris administration’s educational goals. 'This is really what the President has put into his budget, for manufacturing, infrastructure, and clean energy,' Dr. Biden said. WOW. https://t.co/kFSWZfzl8J — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 2, 2023

So weird that Adam never seemed to take issue with Jill Biden referring to her husband, President Joe Biden, as “The President.” Almost as if he knows full well that there’s nothing weird about a First Lady referring to her husband in public by his political position but is desperately seeking something to use against Ron DeSantis even if that something is more flaccid than a pile of … wet noodles.

They really, really do.

***

***

