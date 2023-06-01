As we told you, Joe Biden took what looked like a very serious fall on the stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation today.

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

And while we certainly hope he’s OK and recovers fully from any injuries, we also can’t help but think about how the mainstream media would be covering this if it had been President Donald Trump who fell like that. So far, the media’s coverage of the fall seems more like they’re covering for Biden. It’s frustrating, to say the least. Especially when you consider how they actually did cover Donald Trump’s physical mishaps, which were nowhere near on the scale of Biden’s.

It wasn’t that long ago when the MSM were squeezing multi-day news cycles out of Donald Trump’s cautious gait. But just in case you’ve forgotten how badly they behaved and how desperate they got, some dedicated media watchdogs are here to remind you. And they’ve brought the receipts, of course.

First up is Drew Holden:

When Donald Trump walked slowly down some wet stairs the entire mainstream press lost its mind. https://t.co/hwPHuDV4NN pic.twitter.com/q9zxBrrlZk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 1, 2023

Have we tracked down an explanation of Biden’s fall yet @washingtonpost? pic.twitter.com/H7n0nfzJHv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 1, 2023

Hopefully the creeps at @ProjectLincoln are getting to the bottom of this pic.twitter.com/CC9ave359h — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 1, 2023

(The Lincoln Project aren’t necessarily a media outlet, per se, but they do suck, so we’ll allow it.)

Looking forward to “Biden’s Fall Raises New Health Questions” from @nytimes with a subhead about Biden’s age. pic.twitter.com/8ljtG3Geb5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 1, 2023

Great work, Drew. As usual.

Now over to NewsBusters’ Curtis Houck:

REWIND to Biden mocking Trump at West Point: "Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on." pic.twitter.com/U7CL0dBSQA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2023

FLASHBACK to when Trump went slowly down a ramp at West Point. CNN LOST ITS MIND pic.twitter.com/ZtIet6eaqH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2023

CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Trump at West Point: "There are some questions this morning about President Trump's health…[M]aybe he just has a hard time going down a gently sloping ramp, but do you see something, possibly neurological that could be throwing off his balance?" pic.twitter.com/hz39lPESZ2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2021

FLASHBACK: CNN, MSNBC Spent 50 Mins Analyzing Trump’s Ramp Walk, Water Glass https://t.co/ZyKqYDdOnr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2023

REWIND to The Washington Post and @PhilRucker when Trump walked down the ramp at West Point: "Trump tries to explain his slow and unsteady walk down a ramp at West Point" https://t.co/8zdKAGOtE8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2023

FLASHBACK: CNN's Jim Acosta reveled in Joe Biden questioning President Trump's physical stamina in light of "Trump's slow descent down a ramp at a West Point commencement earlier this year." pic.twitter.com/RA6Rl904hQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2023

And while Dr. Pradheep Shanker may not be a professional media watchdog, he’s nonetheless made a hobby out of it and is pretty damn good at it. He’s got some receipts as well:

And this used to be the standard the media used…a short while ago. What changed? Huh, @CNN?https://t.co/oTuhh0OLaK — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2023

This post was written by @ChrisCillizza when he was still at the network. But I would love to hear what @jaketapper, @andersoncooper, @ErinBurnett and others have to say tonight. Same standard, right? (AND I THINK THEY WERE RIGHT IN THIS POST, FWIW). pic.twitter.com/uFSd58KQrm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2023

This is how @atrupar tweeted about it. I assume he has the same standard too. https://t.co/IG2uUd58eO — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2023

Aaron Rupar has standards. Good one!

"This is what’s-good-for-the-goose-is-good-for-the-gander situation. If Trump can openly question physical and mental fitness of his Democratic opponents, then when there is a moment where he looks frail, it is absolutely fair game to ask questions about his own well-being…" pic.twitter.com/7pU8pMuIL5 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2023

So to paraphrase @ChrisCillizza: So yes, of course, the President’s (in this case, JOE BIDEN) tentative and slow walk and fall is a story. Cillizza, CNN, Washington Post and others made it one. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2023

Oh, we definitely get the idea.

The liberal media will be perfectly content with the sand bag being the reason for why Biden wiped out. But a ramp's incline or whether it was wet or not wasn't enough for Trump and instead a sign of his mental and physical incapacity. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2023

If our media didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all.

