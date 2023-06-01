As we told you, Joe Biden took what looked like a very serious fall on the stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation today.

And while we certainly hope he’s OK and recovers fully from any injuries, we also can’t help but think about how the mainstream media would be covering this if it had been President Donald Trump who fell like that. So far, the media’s coverage of the fall seems more like they’re covering for Biden. It’s frustrating, to say the least. Especially when you consider how they actually did cover Donald Trump’s physical mishaps, which were nowhere near on the scale of Biden’s.

It wasn’t that long ago when the MSM were squeezing multi-day news cycles out of Donald Trump’s cautious gait. But just in case you’ve forgotten how badly they behaved and how desperate they got, some dedicated media watchdogs are here to remind you. And they’ve brought the receipts, of course.

First up is Drew Holden:

(The Lincoln Project aren’t necessarily a media outlet, per se, but they do suck, so we’ll allow it.)

Great work, Drew. As usual.

Now over to NewsBusters’ Curtis Houck:

And while Dr. Pradheep Shanker may not be a professional media watchdog, he’s nonetheless made a hobby out of it and is pretty damn good at it. He’s got some receipts as well:

Aaron Rupar has standards. Good one!

Oh, we definitely get the idea.

If our media didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all.

