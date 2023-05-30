“View” cohost Sunny Hostin doesn’t strike us as a particularly religious person, but, God bless her, she lives her life as though “Thou shalt be an ignorant, racist, race-baiting shrew” is the 11th Commandment.

On today’s edition of “Five Women Sit Around a Table Obsequiously Worshiping Liberals and Accusing Conservatives of Crimes Against Humanity,” Sunny sounded off on America’s profound racism, in which things like criticism of Kamala Harris are rooted because obviously:

Racisty Sunny Hostin claims the reason VP Kamala Harris doesn't have a good favorability rating is that America is racist.

HOSTIN: It is part of it.

FARAH GRIFFIN: What makes you say that?

HOSTIN: Well, we're in the United States of America … the racism, ii's a little extra. pic.twitter.com/eXhEq86ebr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 30, 2023

Sunny Hostin calling anything “a little extra” is pretty hilarious.

So is this:

SHOCK: Sara Haines shows a montage of Kamala stumbling over her words, including the infamous "passage of time" "word salad."

Hostin claims Kamala speaks like that because that's what they're taught in law school, to "speak in threes." pic.twitter.com/x3Qt9GDDrF — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 30, 2023

Sunny doesn’t even sound like she believes what she’s saying. But if anyone would believe what Sunny Hostin is saying, it’s Sunny Hostin.

And if anyone would have more racist drivel to throw into the conversation, it’s Sunny Hostin:

Hostin bashes white women AGAIN.

She claims they're subservient to their husbands and only vote GOP because that's what their husbands want.

"White women want to protect the patriarchy because it's to their benefit…They do fall in line with how their husbands are voting." pic.twitter.com/shlxghOJWR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 30, 2023

Amazing that Sunny just finished blaming misogyny in part for Kamala Harris’ general unpopularity and now is suggesting that white women who vote Republican only do so because they’re incapable of thinking for themselves. Zero self-awareness for this lady. Zero.

Hostin claims Democratic women vote Dem because they agree with the policies and scoffs at Republican/pro-life women:

"I think with white female Republicans, you have a Republican Party that is taking away your health right to decide for yourself." pic.twitter.com/1VGzH3zDHG — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 30, 2023

Hopefully at this point, white Republican women can at least decide for themselves that Sunny Hostin is a flaming racist sexist (or sexist racist, if you prefer). And all indications are that she plans to stay that way for the foreseeable future:

Haines injects sense into the conversation, declaring: "I don't think groups are monolithic. I don't think every woman, every black person, very Hispanic – name any group, vote the same. I think we are a complicated nation, with a lot of differences." pic.twitter.com/Pd6EQ1r47f — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 30, 2023

Stop making sense, Sara. Sunny can’t handle it when a drop of sanity accidentally makes its way onto “The View.” She doesn’t feel safe unless she’s in her protective bubble of racism and sexism and all-around bigoted BS.

Sunny is the worst. Her arguments are devoid of facts. — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) May 30, 2023

I like the fact that @sunny is just a straight up racial grievance monger on tv. https://t.co/98XmcudAJv — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) May 30, 2023

And she gets paid a lot of money to be a racial grievance monger. No small feat in a misogynistic, racist country like this one!

