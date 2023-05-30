Last week, the L.A. Dodgers were thrilled to announce that they’ll be hosting a Christian Faith and Family Day in July. As though that will somehow make up for the fact that the team is honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at Dodger Stadium next month for Pride.

Dodger Clayton Kershaw himself tweeted about the Christian Faith and Family Day:

But inquiring minds understandably wanted to know how Kershaw felt about the Pride event. For the record, here’s the answer:

OK, so basically Kershaw is saying that he’s not happy about the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence thing, but he doesn’t really want to ruffle any feathers over it. Maybe he really does want to be tolerant of people who won’t tolerate him. Maybe he’s afraid of pissing off his employer. Maybe it’s a little bit of both.

But clearly Washington Nationals’ pitcher Trevor Williams isn’t plagued by whatever hangups Kershaw might have, because he posted the following message today:

It’s actually a very big deal for Williams to make a statement like this. It could come at great professional cost to him.

That remains to be seen, of course. Though he’s at least getting some nastiness thrown his way from disappointed or outright angry tweeters:

There’s plenty more bile where that came from.

And given the other stuff we’ve seen in situations such as this, it’s probably pretty reasonable to expect Williams to get some blowback for this from at least some of the usual suspects.

Williams deserves support not just from his team, but from the entire MLB organization and from all who truly abhor religious bigotry.

