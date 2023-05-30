Last week, the L.A. Dodgers were thrilled to announce that they’ll be hosting a Christian Faith and Family Day in July. As though that will somehow make up for the fact that the team is honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at Dodger Stadium next month for Pride.

Dodger Clayton Kershaw himself tweeted about the Christian Faith and Family Day:

Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th. More details to come— but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th! pic.twitter.com/yNu7HyEgR9 — Clayton Kershaw (@ClaytonKersh22) May 26, 2023

But inquiring minds understandably wanted to know how Kershaw felt about the Pride event. For the record, here’s the answer:

In a @latimes interview today, Clayton Kershaw said he disagreed with Dodgers decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during next month's Pride Night As a response, he sought to announce the team's relaunch of Christian Faith & Family Dayhttps://t.co/49qXQrld6O — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 30, 2023

Kershaw was adamant his issue was with the Sisters & not the LGBTQ+ community at large “This has nothing to do with the LGBTQ community or pride or anything like that. This is simply a group that was making fun of a religion, that I don’t agree with.”https://t.co/49qXQrld6O — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 30, 2023

Kershaw initiated a players-only meeting in the Dodgers clubhouse pregame today to talk about the situation He also said he isn't planning to boycott the June 16 Pride Night game “As a follower of Christ, we’re supposed to love everybody well."https://t.co/49qXQrld6O — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 30, 2023

Kershaw declined to offer specifics about his research into the Sisters’ group or how he reconciles his stated belief “to love everybody” with opposition to a group that, despite his objections, has a long history of raising awareness and money for LGBTQ+ causes What he did say: pic.twitter.com/EpLyJ3S01E — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 30, 2023

The Dodgers' Christian Faith and Family Day was last held in 2019 (before the COVID-19) pandemic Kershaw said there were tentative plans to bring it back, but pushed for it after the team's decision to recognize the Sisters Full story on @latimes:https://t.co/49qXQrld6O — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 30, 2023

OK, so basically Kershaw is saying that he’s not happy about the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence thing, but he doesn’t really want to ruffle any feathers over it. Maybe he really does want to be tolerant of people who won’t tolerate him. Maybe he’s afraid of pissing off his employer. Maybe it’s a little bit of both.

But clearly Washington Nationals’ pitcher Trevor Williams isn’t plagued by whatever hangups Kershaw might have, because he posted the following message today:

It’s actually a very big deal for Williams to make a statement like this. It could come at great professional cost to him.

And now Trevor Williams is canceled. https://t.co/FgSmWKCQOx — Straight Shark (@joesghost99) May 30, 2023

That remains to be seen, of course. Though he’s at least getting some nastiness thrown his way from disappointed or outright angry tweeters:

you dont have the ERA to be this obtuse and skate by, buddy https://t.co/tbrc0DRfjy — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) May 30, 2023

imagine writing this many words to just say "i'm a big dumbass" https://t.co/tW3iZoOGMX — thomas (@sludgewilliams) May 30, 2023

Should I critically examine the role my religion has taken in oppressing minority groups worldwide? No, it's the oppressed who are wrong. https://t.co/eXcpnZJ4pt — James O'Hara (@nextyeardc) May 30, 2023

i have a sneaking suspicion that Trevor Williams just dislikes LGBTQ people and is using religion as an excuse https://t.co/ygrGQV7eJl pic.twitter.com/uh9nqcNoTs — 🏳️‍🌈 Reyes Armando Moronta (PARODY) (@not_onions) May 30, 2023

Trevor Williams is an active member of the Knights of Columbus, which is a way more grotesque mockery of Catholics than anything the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have ever done https://t.co/60lXm4Ozln — all my teams want me dead (@PanasonicDX4500) May 30, 2023

crying about perceived slights instead of the institutional pedophilia and subsequent coverups that the catholic church is notorious for is hilarious, dry your eyes https://t.co/PxcEKaFWOP — maybe: xavier (@couldbexav) May 30, 2023

There’s plenty more bile where that came from.

And given the other stuff we’ve seen in situations such as this, it’s probably pretty reasonable to expect Williams to get some blowback for this from at least some of the usual suspects.

Trevor Williams is about to be put on blast in the most venomous way. National and local – ESPN, the Athletic, https://t.co/ZEDvaVjr7Q, USA Today, The Washington Post, etc. – are going to be calling for his head with vile names. The Nats owe it to not throw him under the bus. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 30, 2023

Williams deserves support not just from his team, but from the entire MLB organization and from all who truly abhor religious bigotry.

This is @MeLlamoTrevor who, alone out of many professing Christians in MLB, chose to speak out on @Dodgers honoring an anti-Christian hate group that puts on obscene events mocking Jesus. An avalanche of media hit jobs are coming his way. Good time to send up a prayer for him. pic.twitter.com/Iitu3RgYoI — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 30, 2023

much respect for this 👊 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) May 30, 2023

Hats off you to Trevor 👏🏻👏🏻 — Drew Nirenberg (@Drew_Nirenberg) May 30, 2023

Wow! Great to see someone in your position take a stand! — TheRealStllngs (@RealBStllings) May 30, 2023

Thank you, Trevor, for standing against the bigotry of the LA @Dodgers. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 30, 2023

Thank you so much for this Mr. Williams. Your courage to take a stand all alone in the pressure cooker of professional sports is a model for all faithful Christians. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 30, 2023

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!x

