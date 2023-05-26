The L.A. Dodgers recently found themselves in hot water — deservedly so, we should add — for caving to the radical LGBTQ+ mob and reinviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Pride Night this June, where the Sisters would be recognized for all their great work in the community. Because apparently the L.A. community has benefited greatly from decades of drag performers mocking the crucifixion or something.

Anyway, it’s really not a great look for the Dodgers, and it’s pretty clear that they’re desperate for some image rehab right now. Maybe this’ll do the trick:

Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th. More details to come— but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th! pic.twitter.com/yNu7HyEgR9 — Clayton Kershaw (@ClaytonKersh22) May 26, 2023

Join us at Dodger Stadium on 7/30 for Christian Faith and Family Day. Stay after the game to celebrate and be part of a day of worship. Stay tuned for more details. https://t.co/g9QWEYl5FE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 26, 2023

We’d certainly be interested in some more details. Mainly the detail about how bad this actually looks.

I had to double check to make sure this was real. Unbelievable.https://t.co/ezYgir1zI5 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) May 26, 2023

There’s nothing inherently cringe about hosting a Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium. But when you host it after making a very public point to defend and promote a group like the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, well … let’s just say it’s more than a little awkward.

This reeks of desperation. Unfortunately, the laws of physics prevent you from putting the toothpaste back in the tube, and the Dodgers’ toothpaste is all over the place.

Will the trans nuns pole dancing on the cross be there? — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) May 26, 2023

Will it include naked nuns rubbing their faces on Jesus's crotch like in your other shows? — Thurman Merman (@MrOrange2222) May 26, 2023

Inquiring minds want to know. Not that it even matters at this point. The Dodgers already dug their grave.

Nice try. Too late — Dark_Chicago (@dark_chicago) May 26, 2023

get bent. — Matthew McGuire (@ismatthewmcg) May 26, 2023

